Frotcast 229: Zeke And Simon Hawkins Of ‘Bad Turn Worse’

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
This week on the podcast, it’s just Bret and I, as we come up with a series of bits, and interview Simon and Zeke Hawkins, co-directors of Bad Turn Worse, a Texas-set neo noir the which is out this weekend (watch the trailer below), which the New York Times calls “a small, nasty directorial debut.”
Bits Include:
Things Bret Is Caught Up On Now:
– Things Bret Is Caught Up On, Subcategory 1: Over The Garden Wall.
– Things Bret Is Caught Up On, Subcategory 2: Too Many Cooks
– – Things Bret Is Caught Up On: Too Many Cooks; Sub-subcategory: Gwydion Lashlee-Walton
The Too Many Cooks name we thought was fake, but turned out to be real. Which led to the following text chain:
VINCE: I posted his picture on Facebook and Jack’s comment was “The crazy thing is, he actually looks like a ‘Gwydion.'”
BRET: He’s magic. He harnesses the power of Gwydons.
VINCE: Great Gwyndan’s Ghost!
BRET: Gwydion the Gwydomancer. By the Power of Gwyndus the Gwyndad! *lightning*
BRET: Also, dude, you shouldn’t take Gwyndan’s name in vain.
BRET: Gwyndion, Son of Gwyndemere, Son of Gwydolog, I present you with the Gwynstone. It’s a powerful relic. It’s not for f*cking. Please do not f*ck the Gwynstone.
VINCE: Gwydion’s gonadoning isn’t until next gwynter. Gwyndolyn the bitch mother steals the spurtening of the aged ones unless you cover your Gwyndle in lamb’s blood.
BRET: Legend speaks of the Gwynter Gwylves. Seek them out before the first spurt soils the land. So it is told. So it shall be. Hail Gwyndolyn! Hail Gwyndus! May shame be upon the loins of those who would oppose such glorious Gwyntertainment.
(*sigh*), yeah, we have fun.
– Things Bret Is Caught Up On Subcategory 3: Serial
— We talk about the podcast, how disappointed it’s setting up listeners to be, and digress into our own jury duty experiences. Oh, and how that Mail Chimp ad is infuriating.
INTERVIEW (25 minute mark): Simon and Zeke Hawkins, directors of Bad Turn Worse, formerly We Gotta Get Out Of This Place, a “Texas neo-noir.” Now opening in select cities!
– Topics include: Best Texas crime movies. Shooting on location on a budget. Their mysterious screenwriter, “Dutch Southern,” which is apparently one of many pseudonyms. Which teams of sibling filmmakers the Hawkinses would fight, if they could fight a team of sibling filmmakers (watch your backs, Mark and Jay Duplass). How many “f*cktards” is too many “f*cktards,” and was Bad Turn Worse secretly financed by “Big F*cktard?” Come for the interview, stay for Vince accidentally drinking too much and rambling.
Petty Zoo (55 Minutes)
– Bret apologizes for previous podcasts and being a dick all the time.
What’s going on in there? (Weekly thing that’s been playing non-stop in Bret’s mind)
– Respect for Kim Kardashian and her big ole butt.
Losing Track of Bret’s Bits and Talking about Chris Nolan and the Farrelly Brothers
If We Made A Set Of Thinkpiece Refrigerator Magnets, What Words Would It Include?
Enjoy, and frot on.
Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415 274 0030. Otherwise frot on and f*ck off.
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
Hooray for drunk Vince. Reminds me of the old days, especially the frotcast where Laremy was in studio and you drank all the drinks.
One of the top 10 Frotcasts
“People like me when I’m more drinks.”
The Japanese title for Boyhood is only too literally “How I, 6 Years Old, Become an Adult.” (period included), which I have difficulties finding being technically possible.
With a Lieb soundboard, we are one step closer to a “Pursy Kerfy Murney” ring tone, TV shirt and flavored Yergert.
I need to make that ringtone for my phone
Bret is the weirdest when he’s most human
Still no Burnsy aye? I tried to play your game: the silly comments you guys like, flattering voicemails (even praising Brendan… fucking Brendan), definitely a desperate email or two, etc. = all ignored.
No more Mr. Nice BurnsyFan66.
The Frotquarters you love so much? Gone. Your landlord ain’t Joe Pesci from The Super. He’s a straight up a-hole. When he finds out someone is living there off lease, your white asses are going to be Frotting from the handicapped stall in the local Arby’s bathroom!
How’s this for an idle threat? I’m fixin to get A Million Little Pieces all over Ben’s ass. I’m sure Amazon and his publisher would like to know that their oh so sympathetic author lied about having cancer. Oh sure, traveling to Asia was real, but all he did there was smoke black tar opium and bang hookers on the cheap!
Speaking of STDs, Bret’s wife may have forgiven him for giving her crabs since he “caught them using a porta potty at the Smashing Pumpkins concert”, but I bet she’d like to know the truth. And that truth’s name is Lindy West! He may have conveniently browned out that shame bang, but I have not.
Hitting too close to home? How bout I scale up your building’s scaffolding again and break in. But this time, instead of stealing your broke ass shit and purposefully clogging up your toilet (I’m the Poop Water Bandit), I’ll put one of my “sleepy rags” over your mouths and I’ll take pictures of you guys in compromising positions uploading them to your Tinder accounts so that you’ll never get a date again!
Listen, I know you guys personally, so I’m sorry for using this insider information against you. But you have left me no other options. Have Ashley on the Frotcast next week or else!!
You know what?! Screw it! Just so you guys KNOW how REAL this SHIT just got, I’ll let ya’ll in on my biggest secret… BurnsyFan66’s true identity:
I am…
Matt Lieb
*fart*
I think you guys finally broke BurnsyFan66
Who doesn’t love Bret? His mention of not knowing if Ben’s crazy ex is one of the top 10 Frotcast moments…and then Brendan brought it up later and it was still hilarious. Everyone one the Frot is great. It’s like trying to pick your favorite character on Parks and Rec… each character is your favorite in each ep. Best podcast on the net. Keep it up.
Matt Lieb is obviously the Gerry/Gary/Larry of the group.
I’ve probably mentioned this before, but it remains my favourite localized-yet-for-some-reason-still-English title: Die Hard With A Vengeance was released over here under the far superior title Die Hard: Mega Hard.
Samuel L. Jackson as Lex Steele
I was listening to Frotcast 130 and you all mentioned Dark Knight Rises sucked, and it hit me – the saddest part of the Aurora shooting was that those people were killed or wounded at the midnight screening for a piece of shit.
For you pussies out there, the same thing applies to the Luby’s massacre in Texas in 1991.
I thought Gwydion was a chick.
After speaking in tongues, there is a moment of hesitation before he screams “IM NOT GAY”, ya know, just in case anybody in the crowd wasn’t on the same page as this gentleman
Bret – “I don’t think anyone else is as horrified as they should be. I stress out about this sh*t all the -”
Vince – “We’re all horrified. Let’s get back to the think-piece magnets…”
love it
– Too much thinking makes Bret something something
– Go crazy?
– Don’t bother. We’re all dead anyway.