Frotcast 232: ‘The Babadook,’ Sony Powerpoints, And North Korea With Matt Lieb And Jane Harrison

Also, YOU KNOW WE GOT THAT NEW FROTCAST FOR YOU, SON.
–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
This week, comedians Jane Harrison and Irregular Regular Matt Lieb join me, the Human Giant (Brendan), and the Dark Lord (Bret) in the Frotquarters to talk about The Babadook. We also get into the Sony leak, including the Jonah Hill email, and Sony’s embarrassing movie marketing power point slides, which break Bret’s brain worse than just about anything has broken Bret’s brain. That leads us into the origins of the Sony hack, and North Korea. Enjoy!
Nothing like some cold spaghetti, faygo soda and the soothing, mystical voice of Lieb to bring joy.
Lieb Bless America.
What do you make of his particular relationship with Jane Harrison, in which massages are exchanged in an apparently platonic way? Is she his Mary Magdalene?
One day Jane will realize idiots can make money, too. In some cases, in fact, they’re pretty damn good at it. Also, why defend the “suck my dick, f*ggot” guy? The “suck my dick, f*ggot” guy deserves to be mocked at every opportunity.
Stop immediately the podcast of terrorism that can break the regional (SoCal/NoCal) peace and start the war. MMA bro is perfect as much. You will not stand his abs.
Seriously though, San Diego truly is one of the best places to live but I know it is deep in bro culture. Far from an exclusive thing to San Diego. A lot of those guys are transplants anyway. There are some embarrassing elements of San Diego but I’d still take it over L.A. any day.
Also, watch the Majestic. It’s worth a view even if it has some problems.
I have nothing to add but to say I liked this episode. Laughs were had. And maybe we all learned a thing or two?