Frotcast 232: ‘The Babadook,’ Sony Powerpoints, And North Korea With Matt Lieb And Jane Harrison

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
12.12.14 7 Comments

First of all, buy yourself a FilmDrunk shirt. They’re super soft, American Apparel 100% cottons and they will make you look beautiful and everyone will love you. God, look at that figure. So svelte. You are incredible.

Also, YOU KNOW WE GOT THAT NEW FROTCAST FOR YOU, SON.

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

This week, comedians Jane Harrison and Irregular Regular Matt Lieb join me, the Human Giant (Brendan), and the Dark Lord (Bret) in the Frotquarters to talk about The Babadook. We also get into the Sony leak, including the Jonah Hill email, and Sony’s embarrassing movie marketing power point slides, which break Bret’s brain worse than just about anything has broken Bret’s brain. That leads us into the origins of the Sony hack, and North Korea. Enjoy!

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415 274 0030.

Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.

Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!

PartnerShareLg1

stitcher

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTGOP HackJANE HARRISONMATT LIEBSONY HACKTHE BABADOOK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP