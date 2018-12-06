Frotcast 397: The Boys Are Back, With Joe And Laremy

Senior Editor
12.06.18 2 Comments

Do you like bad accents and wild tangents? You’re in luck! That’s right, baby, the Frotcast is back! Our old friend Laremy Legel, co-star of the world famous documentary Whoop Dreams, is back in the Frot orbit this week, joining Matt, Vince, and Joe Sinclitico. We discuss Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars, Matt Damon, the idiocy of awards season horserace coverage, Peter Jackson’s WWI documentary, and by popular demand, the mom who named her child “Abcde.” Oh, and the world’s highest-paid YouTuber, a seven-year-old (this is true, sadly). Enjoy, Frot on, and check out our Patreon for even more #Content. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

TOPICS#Matt Damon#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTJOE SINCLITICOkevin hartLAREMY LEGELmatt damonOSCARS

