Frotcast 397: The Boys Are Back, With Joe And Laremy

Do you like bad accents and wild tangents? You’re in luck! That’s right, baby, the Frotcast is back! Our old friend Laremy Legel, co-star of the world famous documentary Whoop Dreams, is back in the Frot orbit this week, joining Matt, Vince, and Joe Sinclitico. We discuss Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars, Matt Damon, the idiocy of awards season horserace coverage, Peter Jackson’s WWI documentary, and by popular demand, the mom who named her child “Abcde.” Oh, and the world’s highest-paid YouTuber, a seven-year-old (this is true, sadly). Enjoy, Frot on, and check out our Patreon for even more #Content. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.
Vince looked over his shoulder again. Nothing. And yet he couldn’t shake the feeling that he was being followed. He hurried his pace, but noticed that his path through the poorly illuminated park was increasingly obscured by fog.
Why had he chosen to go this way? He couldn’t remember. He couldn’t even quite remember where he’d come from, or where he was going. All he knew was now: haste and a growing sense of dread.
A branch snapped somewhere in the distance. Again he turned his head, but by now the fog obscured everything around him. He kept walking, aiming for the dim light of the next lamp. A divot in the walkway caused him to stumble. Flailing, Vince grabbed onto the first thing within reach. Relief at avoiding a fall turned to panic as he realized he didn’t know what he was holding onto.
He realized it was a dark, blocky figure, perhaps a man, but somehow not quite the right shape. As Vince straightened himself, the figure turned. Beady eyes peered out from deep, dark eye sockets, contrasting sharply with man’s wan complexion. His face was lop-sided, his violently red lips drooping to reveal fang-like teeth as he formed a ghastly smile. He opened his mouth to speak, unleashing a vile stench. The words began to envelop Vince, suffocating him where he stood, paralyzed.
“GAAAH!” Vince started awake, covered in sweat. Three nights now he’d had the same dream. Vince was not a superstitious man by nature, but it was hard to avoid the feeling that this was an ill omen. Gradually, he calmed down. From the bedside table, he noticed the notification light on his phone blinking. He took it and turned it on before being momentarily blinded by the screen. The notification was for an email.
“FROM: Laremy Legel (LTOTHELDOG@Yahoo.com)
SUBJECT: Pod
Hey man,
When do I get to come back? I apologized like a hundred times for last time!
Lare-Bear”
I defend Traci with an i. probably because i know someone named that.
I liked Joe’s earnest “does he have nice eyes?” about the youtube kid.
Bret is too smart for me.
Matt previously admitted to mouth herpes. this is not new.
I had the comment about Joe before he begged for the mention
I used to hate all lols too, but now have shifted to only really hating when people claim to find things hilarious or amusing. It’s usually in regards to something political and they indicate they’re constantly laughing about the way ‘libs’ think or act.
Picture a lunatic uncontrollably laughing at something that isn’t funny. Like reading a dictionary and falling over with belly laughs.
And since it was a topic, here’s another list of names. You’d be surprised how ripe obituaries are for them.
