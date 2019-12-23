Frotcast 422: Monoculture Psychosis, Baby Yoda, And Matt Gets Fired

Click to download here.

Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah and sure, Happy Kwanzaa, I suppose. It’s the most wonderful time of the year and to make things just that much more wonderful, Matt and Vince have invited Jessica Sele to the Frotquarters for a very special episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast. It’s special because Matt finally got the Christmas present he had been hoping for… he got his ass fired right before Christmas, with severance and, since he was fired without cause, unemployment. IT’S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE! Also, he may have yelled at a couple of his bosses.

We also discuss things like Trump owning the libs for their need to conserve water (as well as his bizarre views on modern dishwashers and toilets), the true story behind Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Matt’s trip to Disneyland with Francesca (his girlfriend who he loves very much and who loves him back.) So don you now your gay apparel and fa la la la la la, la la la listen to this dope ass episode of the Filmdrunk Frotcast. Get bonus content at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

