This week on the Frotcast, comedian Jessica Sele joins Matt and Vince to discuss oh so many things. Things such as House Of The Dragon, the new HBO prequel for Game Of Thrones about House Targaryen. When the show opened with a flying dragon, I went “ugh” inside and then I still watched the entire thing. Does that mean I have to apologize to all the Baby Yoda nerds I made fun of because I’ve proved that I’m just as much of a piggy as they are? Probably. What can I say, I’m a sucker for medieval succession drama and jousts.

We also discuss the rottweiler that may or may not have caused Sylvester Stallone’s divorce, as well as the bull mastiff that Sylvester Stallone got tattooed on his arm over his wife’s face, and his publicist’s hilarious explanation of it at the time, which was that he tried to get the wife tattoo touched up but it didn’t look good so he covered it with a dog. Who hasn’t been there?! Finally, we talk about a new startup that promises to make any user sound white and American over the phone, regardless of their actual voice. Technology, is there anything it can’t do?!

