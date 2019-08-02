Frotcast Bonus! Matt And Vince Presents: Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. This episode is available for only $1 a month! You can add our premium content to your regular podcast feed!

We’re back with another banger of a movie review! This week, we saw the Fast and Furious franchise’s spin-off feature, Hobbs & Shaw – starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason “The Chimney Sweep” Statham. It was two hours and infinity minutes of non-stop action and roast jokes from two of the franchise’s favorite funnymen. No Vin, no Luda, no Tyrese, NO PROBLEM!

The plot is simple enough: Hobbs and Shaw must work together to stop Idris Elba from stealing a virus that will wipe out most of humanity and save a hot spy from certain doom without showing nudity. This episode is extremely spoiler-laden so we are issuing a formal SPOILER ALERT for those of you who love movies but can’t seem to remember even the most basic of plot twists. For those of you who don’t care about spoilers, you can pretty much guess everything that happens minute by minute.

We discuss this movie and the franchise as a whole in this episode so you DO NOT want to miss it. Frot on, my dudes and lady dudes. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

