Frotcast 386: Sean Pen15, With Joey Devine And Zach Johnston

#2018 Emmys #Frotcast
Senior Editor
09.20.18

NBC

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

Oh hi, Filmdrunk readers! I didn’t see you there because thousands of miles separates us, most likely. It’s time for another ACTION PACKED edition of the FilmDrunk Frotcast, literally the world’s only film podcast that also covers television. Which is fortunate for you because this week we talk about the Emmy awards with Uproxx’s own Zach Johnston and Roundball Rock’s Joey Devine. Also featured in this episode: Vince talks about Sean Penn’s “issues” with the MeToo movement and then proceeds to reveal that Sean Penn sexually assaulted Madonna (seriously) ((allegedly… but seriously)), Matt Lieb explores his love of Mystic River via Sean Penn impersonation, and Zach discusses living in Germany and the many, many types of sausages they enjoy there, while also teaching Matt where and what the Berlin wall was. If you love FILM AND TELEVISION, you’ll LOVVVVVE this podcast. (-Matt Lieb)

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 Emmys#Frotcast
TAGS2018 EMMYSFROTCASTSean Penn

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP