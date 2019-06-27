The Frotcast Live Riffs ‘Limitless,’ With Joey Devine And Alison Stevenson

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. Join us today!

For this month’s bonus live riff, the FilmDrunk Frotcast has selected Limitless, the original (lol, kinda?) “what if hunnert percent brain?” classic from 2011. It’s a film that plays like the screenwriter took a bunch of Adderall and wrote a film about super Adderall that gives you superpowers. What if Bradley Cooper took Adderall? Would he court Lady Gaga even more meticulously? Turns out he mostly just gets a haircut and puts on a new suit, transforming himself basically from poor man’s David Foster Wallace into… well, Bradley Cooper, handsome movie star. Turns out having 100% brain just means you mansplain women into bed a lot! Who knew!

Joining us on this adventure are Joey Devine from the Roundball Rock podcast and Alison Stevenson of V Single. This is just a teaser, but you can get the entire episode by subscribing to our Patreon at the $20 level. That way you can hear our entire live riff of Limitless PLUS Matt telling the full story of finding out an ex was cheating on him from hearing her on a podcast. What a fun episode! Totally worth your donation! You’ll also get to hear all of our movie review podcasts. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

