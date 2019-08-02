Frotcast Live Riff: ‘Weekend At Bernie’s,’ With Francesca Fiorentini, Casey Ley, And Bobby Hacker

Senior Editor
08.02.19

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. You can add our premium content to your regular podcast feed!

It’s time for your monthly super b-b-b-b-bonus episode of the Frotcast in which we riff over a movie. This month, we’ve chosen Weekend At Bernie’s — a movie about the murder of the bourgeoisie by the proletariat whom make the rich into corpse puppets for our amusement. It’s also currently available on HBO Go.

The Frotquarters was packed with comedians and writers, three guests in all, which is a lot for a riff episode so be prepared to be bombarded with JOKES. Our guests are host of Newsbroke on AJ+ Francesca Fiorentini, writer and born cyber criminal Bobby Hacker, and first time guest from the Gay Power Half Hour podcast comedian Casey Ley! This episode is so good, it’s to DIE-AND-THEN-BE-REANIMATED-VIA-A-SERIES-OF-GOOFS-INCLUDING-NECROPHILIA for.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSCASEY LEYFRANCESCA FIORENTINIFROTCASTLIVE RIFFWEEKEND AT BERNIES

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP