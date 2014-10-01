Fun With Pull Quotes: The Part Of Peter Travers’ ‘Gone Girl’ Review You *Didn’t* See In The Ads

Embarrassing confession time: at one point in my life, Peter Travers of Rolling Stone was my favorite film critic. I think I finally turned on him when I started seeing his four-star review of that middle-brow awards wank Atonement blown up to poster size and placed in theater lobbies. See, he’s become what we call a “quote whore,” a guy who seems to work blurby bits into his reviews in order to see his name in marketing material, to the point of reusing the same mostly-meaningless soundbites over and over again. The site eFilmCritic even named their “Whore of the Year” award after him.
Travers shows up again in this week’s TV spots for David Fincher’s Gone Girl, calling it “the date-night movie of the decade.” Which, I suppose, was his innovative new twist on “the perfect date movie,” a phrase that, again, has its own eFilmCritic page dedicated to its overuse in movie marketing. (“A perfect date movie to critics should be as recognizable as porno to Supreme Court justice Potter Stewart.”)
Though this time, the best part of the pull-quote is actually reading the entire thing. Here’s the Rolling Stone review from whence it came:
Gone Girl is the date-night movie of the decade for couples who dream of destroying one another.
Now, the use of the quote in the trailer comes right after “Amy lost a lot of blood in there,” so it’s clear Gone Girl isn’t actually trying to sell itself as a great date movie. And David Fincher is famously hands-on when it comes to trailers and marketing for his movies. Could it be that Fincher has finally found the perfect use for a Peter Travers pull quote – as satire? Brilliant.
Actually, Edelstein wrote something similar in HIS “Gone Girl” review, right at the end.
Knowing Fincher as well as I do, I can guarantee its controlled satire.
Confession: I do not know who David Fincher is.
Shit … Now I sound like Tyler Perry.
He is I am Jack’s director, isn’t he? (I’m only guessing because I am Jack’s Fight Club got shown before Gone Girl in my double feature showing last night.
He used to be my go-to reviewer, but with movies he didn’t care about he’d just shit out a half-assed snarky review, sometimes with no real evidence that he actually saw the movie. Why bother?
Also, the quote does most certainly not come “right after” the “Amy lost a lot of blood in there”
This should be a regular feature Vince.
Speaking of regular features… is Brendon still around? I was really enjoying Overrated/ Underrated
He hasn’t posted in a long time. I asked a month or two ago in a random comments section here but didn’t get s response.
His tenure lasted about as long as I thought it would unfortunately
I have a feeling Vince and the PC brigade asked him to stop submitting articles because he’d probably start pissing off a bunch of the sensitive flowers who read and post here.
Oh shit, Underball with the conspiracy theory from the top rope! It was probably Wes Anderson and millennials and everything I hate trying to ruin my life again! The truth is, Brendon and Uproxx couldn’t come to terms on a contract. I really wanted to keep him around because *I* like his writing, but there was some miscommunication and it just got to the point where they didn’t see eye to eye and there was only so much I could do.
“preaches the death of the Jews”
Roger Ebert on Schindler’s List
As quote whores go, Peter Travers is no Shawn Edwards.
New Rule: if you choose to include critic quotes, you MUST include at least two full sentences from Armond White.
Bravo on the Potter Stewart reference. Vince are you a law school dropout?
That was a quote from the linked eFilmcritic article.