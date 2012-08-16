Fun with the New Batch of Twilight Breaking Dawn Photos

#Twilight
Senior Editor
08.16.12 19 Comments

As I’m sure you’re aware by now, finding a new batch of Twilight publicity stills in my email inbox is as close to Christmas morning as it gets around here. Summit just sent over about eight new stills from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (including one of author Stephenie Meyer!), which opens November 16th, and I did my best to add context to them like always, but keep in mind, I’ve only seen bits and pieces of a couple of the Twilight movies on cable. NOTE: I’m NEVER GOING TO STOP MAKING PETER FACINELLI/MIKE DEXTER JOKES, DO YOU HEAR ME? NEVER!

OH, BALLA. AH REMAMBER FURST DAY AH SAW YEW IN TEH SCIENCE. HOW COULD ADWURD KNOW THAN THAT YEW WOULD SAHMDAY BAR MAH VAMPAHR BABAY? AH LAUVE YEW, BALLA. AH AHM SAWRY BABAY BRAKE YOUR SPINE, BUT AM HAPPAY YEW ARE VAMPAHR NOW.
BALLA GIVE TO YEW JEWELERRY, RENAZMAY. YEW ARE VARRY AMPARTANT VAMPAHR BABBAY AND YEW WARE THE SCARF.
DON’T SPARKLE TEW HARD, ADWARD, YOUR VAMPAHR SKIN MAHGHT BURN THE WAHLDFLEURS. OH. AH LAUVE YEW, ADWARD. AH LAUVE YEW, WAHLDFLEURS.
HALP ME, RENAZMAY. TAL ME WHY ADWURD CAN’T OPEN MAH EYES. IS IT BECAUSE AH AM VAMPAHR? USE YOUR TELEPATHIC. USE YOUR JEWELARRY.
RENAZMAY. READ THIS SANTENCE CORRACTLY AND THE LAMA FEED YEW CRACKERS.
OKAY, BALLA. TAHME TO LOOK STRONG. YEW ARE NO LONGER GURL IN HAHGH SCHOOL WITH TEH HART BURNZ. YEW ARE POWERFUL VAMPAHR. THE VAMPAHR POWERS BURNS INSIDE BALLA SO HOT MAKE EYEBALLZ YALLOW. COME AT ME, VAMPAHRS! NOT IF BALLA GAT YEW FURST!
“Time to take publicity photos? Ooh, I better look good for this. Here, hand me that slouchy hoodie two sizes too big.”
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight
TAGSBREAKING DAWNFUN WITH TWILIGHTkristen stewartLOL TWILIGHTPETER FACINELLIROBERT PATTISONTaylor LautnerTwilightTWILIGHT SAGA BREAKING DAWN PART 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP