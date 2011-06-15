Gary Busey fired from movie for being Gary Busey

Gary Busey has been fired from an acting job on probable blockbuster Mansion of Blood, after complaints about his erratic behavior. Sources say the trouble started when producers realized they had hired Gary Busey.
The famously unpredictable actor was dumped from “Mansion of Blood” after a female employee allegedly complained that he made inappropriate comments on set, TMZ reported Wednesday.
Several members of the horror flick’s production team had already allegedly complained about Busey’s conduct, so production bosses decided it was time to terminate his employment, according to TMZ sources.
Busey, 66, had already finished shooting about half of his scenes — so the script was rewritten and another actor filled in to shoot the rest.
“The situation was plagued by contractual issues and misunderstandings from the outset,” Busey’s representative said. “Gary considers this episode concluded and has no further comment on the matter.” [FoxNews]
Busey went on to say that his compensation was misrepresented. His trailer was far smaller than promised, with no air conditioning and belligerent weather stripping. And the generator they provided was woefully underpowered to support a proper rendering operation. “I don’t mean to seem like a prima donna,” he said, “but if producers can’t live up to the terms of a signed blood oath, you start to wonder why you even left the attic.”
Fired? That just means Fundamentally, Intensely Radical, Erudite Dude. That’s not a negative. That’s a plus. Plus. Positively Loved Ultimate Shaman. I can do this all day.
Gary Busey quits movies every week. He just happened to be in this one.
He’s only freeing that goat so it can be a customer at his children petting zoo.
That’s a documentary about Danzig, right?
Hey, big fella, is that a coyote in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?
Gary Busey won’t leave the petting zoo until he can remember the password.
“Ya ask a gal real gentlemanly like if you could snort coke off her dog while she serves ice cream to a couple of yer close Samoan badger-tamer pals, and she gets all huffy. So yeah, I’m glad I left Top Gun III!”
Is Busey’s representative a mini cartoon devil Busey who hovers over his shoulder and whispers commands? Mine is.
Gary Busey trained for his wire fighting scene by wrestling an extension cord.
Busey’s main complaints were that he was told the working title of the project was “D.C. Cab II: Mansion of Blood” and that Marsha Warfield wasn’t available to co-star because no one could cover her shift at Denny’s.
Gary Busey auditioned for the Green Lantern by covering himself in green highlighter ink and calling his penis a wick.
Gary Busey should ALWAYS walk around with a picture of Gary Busey playing with a Gary Busey hand puppet. That’s just…so…very…well, BUSEY.
Gary Busey’s professional advisor is a cardboard cutout of the Hamburglar.
Gary Busey: The outer ones are the majora, the inner ones are the minora, and that’s the story of Hanukah.
Gary Busey lives at least ten years ahead of everyone else so he simply went back in time, became one the producers of the movie and fired PastBusey for reasons only FutureBusey knows.
Side note:Gary Busey is his own grandparents.
