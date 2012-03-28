Gary Busey gets in a fight over the design of Heaven. Best Busey story ever?

The AV Club’s Toronto division did a recent installment of their Random Roles feature with Curtis Armstrong, the actor probably best known as Booger from Revenge of the Nerds (at least to us here at FilmDrunk, the Alpha Beta of movie blogs). But in addition to Nerds, Armstrong also had the good fortune to star in one of our favorite films,
Quigley (2003)—“Dexter Pearlsley”
CA: Oh my God.
AVC: Yeah, sorry for dragging this one up. But this was a movie where you appeared alongside Gary Busey, who plays a software tycoon who dies and is reincarnated as a dog. Busey’s such a weirdo force-of-nature that we have to ask about working with him
CA: It was just what you’d imagine. That’s about the best way to put it. We were shooting this movie—which is a horrible movie—and he was supposed to come back from the dead. And he of course, Gary Busey, supposedly had done this—he’d been in an accident and died and came back. He showed up on a set made to look like Heaven, and he looked around and said, “I can’t play this scene.” They were three days behind at this point. But Busey said, “It’s nothing like this. I’ve been to Heaven and it doesn’t look like this. That sofa’s all wrong. That mirror is ridiculous. They don’t even have mirrors!” It was ridiculous. He was completely nuts about the design of Heaven.
“They don’t have sofas like this in Heaven, Butthorn! And where’s all the tacos? What are my llamas gonna eat if there aren’t any tacos? This Heaven makes no sense!”
Sorry, I realize fake Busey could never out-Busey actual Busey. Now back to the story — would you believe me if I told you that it gets even better?
But then on top of it, one of the guys playing an angel, had also died and come back. And this guy got into an argument with Busey about the way Heaven looked! The two of them wound up coming to blows and they had to send everybody home. So there you go. That’s what we were working with. [AVClubToronto]
Mother of God. Now, I know there’s no shortage of incredible Busey stories — his briefcase full of highlighters and spare change on his way to see a man about a buck knife, his steadfast refusal to watch commercials even at crowded sports bars with multiple TVs, the time he kicked a kid in the stomach, the time he stopped a car accident, and on and on and on (and ON) — but, dare I say, the story of Gary Busey getting in a fistfight over the set design of Heaven just might top them all. “HEAVEN, that means Holy Encounters Achieving Violence Eternally Negotiating, Butthorn, everyone knows that. What are you, brain dead?”
Interestingly, “the dog collar I got in Heaven” was curiously absent from Gary Busey’s recent declaration of his assets.
Photo credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock
“I have been to heaven, and it is a yard in Connecticut with a ramshackle trailer and a wood-paneled van depicting scenes from The NeverEnding Story on its side parked under a makeshift awning.” – Gary Busey
Heaven’s not a place, it’s a feeling! I’ll come back and play the scene when this set’s a feeling. WHERE’S MY KOMBUCHA MIDGET?
“Where’s the massage table, dingus? If it’s not your time when you get to heaven, Moses gives you a deep-tissue for your troubles. Ass sakes, pal – read a book!” – Busey
“Well did you ever think maybe there wasn’t a pool filled with dijon mustard when you got there because you went to heaven for supporting actors?” – Busey
“Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go put on MY party dress.”
“…that’s when our lord & saviour, Piston G. Rocketfeathers, comes up to tell me the club is full. I slipped him the few djimbe skins I had on me at the time, but- HEY! What’s funny, butthorn? Did you hear me tell a joke? EN GUARD!” – Busey
I like to think Busey had an exchange something like this:
[youtu.be] (Don’t worry, butthorns, it’s SFW)
“I don’t read line 1 in this picture until you replace those god-awful harps with the harmonious kazoo orchestra awaiting me in the hereafter!” – Busey
What part of, “Every time a butthorn sounds a spirit dog gets a slide whistle” didn’t you understand, numbnuts?!! – Busey
“Was the set designer blind or just stupid? Everyone knows the gates into heaven’s made out of Duplo!” – Busey
Busey actually co-wrote the power ballad “Heaven” with Bryan Adams, but pulled his name from the credits when Adams refused to pay him in chicken-fried steak coupons as previously discussed.
“The first rule of zombie club is WE DO NOT TALK ABOUT ZOMBIE CLUB, BUTTHORN!” *throws haymaker* – Busey
“Do they plan on building a spicy-mayonnaise waterfall, or will one be CGI’d in later?” – Busey
well, Busey’s always put his heart and soul into everything he does. He’s a wonderful natural, actor. I can’t help but like him. I don’t care how nus he is. The world would be a sadder place without him. I hope he lives a long time.
When Gary Busey heard the movie involved special software he showed up in nothing but his buckskin moccasins.
About six years ago I saw Busey on a Southwest flight from Phoenix to LAX. He pre-boarded (“I’m an unaccompanied minor, butthorn”) and sat in the aisle seat in the first row so everyone had to walk by him to board. He had a giant metal briefcase full of unlabeled white cassette tapes. About 20-30 of them. He was looking for one in particular and mumbling to himself. They had no labels so I have no idea how he knew which one was what. While the plane was taxi-ing he got up and knocked on the cockpit door, and they let him in. He sat back down and continued to rummage through his case for most of the flight.
Gary Busey” Heaven is a warm bowler hat.
damned fat fingers. that’s supposed to be a colon. you know, one of these: :.
I thought you meant Bartolo Colon. You know, one of these . . .
*draws a fat guy in a baseball uniform*
Favorite, actual sports headline ever: “Rare Stinker from Colon.”
Armstrong was also in Risky Business and Better Off Dead. Making Reagan only the second most powerful actor of the ’80’s.
Booger’s girl is really rocking that Lambda shirt
BECAUSE HER BOOBS ARE SAGGY
Those are bullshit–he wants bush.
/endklingon
Thanks to a good tip from Ace Rimmer, I set up this little scrolling headline RSS feed for Filmdrunk yesterday. When I saw this headline when I first log on to my computer…it was mind-numbing.
/resumeklingon
Dor sho gha! You should see Busey’s designs for Stovokor!!!
when gary busey dies for good I imagine he will become the dog with a party hat in vince’s avatar and be our mascot forever
Was that interview for TBN? What the hell is with that music!?