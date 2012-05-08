Gary Busey has an outtakes reel, a Buseyism for "Fart"

When a Gary Busey outtake reel hits the internet, I know I can pretty much give my brain the afternoon off and start transcribin’, because nothing I will ever write could hold a candle to Gary Busey’s average rambling. Today’s clip comes from the makers of Piranha 3DD, who know that Gary Busey’s psychosis is as good a promotional tool as anything. Piranha 3DD, if you’ll remember, is the film in which, as recounted by Paul Scheer, Gary Busey kicked the lead actor in the stomach and had him dragged off set. (“‘I came on set and I introduced myself to him, and he goes ‘Get outta here with that bullsh*t!’ And he kicked me in the stomach. And then he said ‘Get that guy off the set!”)
Some highlights from the clip (below). Don’t worry, there is no context. There never is.
“You throw the dynamite in the pool, it blows up, and the piranhas float to the surface, and you pick em up, and you fling ’em like little FISH FRISBEES, and they’ll sail through the air, and the rats eat ’em when they’re dead.”
“Rats, vermin, squirrels, mice — maybe even a badger or a wolverine, would get a piranha.”
“F.A.R.T. is, Feeling A Rectal Transmission.”
“I gotta go now, because the cows are calling me home.”
A Buseyism for “fart.” Is there anything more relevant to our interests than that?
I always thought F.A.R.T. stood for Felching A Rectal Thermometer. I don’t know what it means but that’s what I got from it.
How is it this post only got 1 comment? It has the words “Busey” and “Fart” in it. I feel like I’m living in some kind alternate reality. Have you no decency, FilmDrunkards?
Busey wins… this time.
(actually, Busey wins every time)
You have to let Busey sniff your hand before introducing yourself so that he knows you’re not after his highlighters.
FilmDrunkards are the internet equivalent to a Gary Busey Fart. By which I mean, fart fig newtons.
I literally backed away from my monitor when Busey walked up to the camera…”The cows are calling me hooooome.”
Gary Busey is becoming more and more like a Tim and Eric bit actor. They should have asked him to play the part of the SHRIM healer.
Usually you have to be a Scientologist to be just half as crazy as Gary Busey.
If Gary Busey didn’t exist, we would have to in vent HIM*.
*Happy In Madness