Gary Oldman Never Said ‘Liberal’ In That Interview, Though He Did Land A Solid Diss On The Golden Globes

Getty Image

Earlier this week, Gary Oldman’s Playboy interview came out. It covered a lot of things, like most Playboy interviews (the only reason I still subscribe to it), but of course his Mel Gibson comments got the most play. Strangely, the story started going around again today, frequently under the headline “Gary Oldman blasts liberal Hollywood” (even at Variety). Which is odd, because I thought the point he was making was about hypocrisy, not politics, and he actually never used the word “liberal” once. Even when he bashed hypocrites he included himself in his bashing. Also, doesn’t freaking out about it sort of prove his point?

Anyway, because we were all talking about that, we missed other awesome parts of the interview that we can all agree on, like Gary Oldman bashing the Golden Globes.

…I know it certainly doesn’t mean anything to win a Golden Globe, that’s for sure. PLAYBOY: Why not? OLDMAN: It’s a meaningless event. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is kidding you that something’s happening. They’re f*cking ridiculous. There’s nothing going on at all. It’s 90 nobodies having a wank. Everybody’s getting drunk, and everybody’s sucking up to everybody. Boycott the f*cking thing. Just say we’re not going to play this silly game with you anymore.

He’s so right. The Golden Globes is an organization that in 2010 nominated, for best picture, The Tourist, Burlesque, Alice In Wonderland, Red, and The Kids Are All Right. And yet, against all odds and common sense, people still pay attention to it. So, while everyone is trying to use Gary Oldman’s comments to divide us, I say let them unite us. The man makes a lot of sense.