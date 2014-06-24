Gary Oldman Never Said ‘Liberal’ In That Interview, Though He Did Land A Solid Diss On The Golden Globes

Earlier this week, Gary Oldman’s Playboy interview came out. It covered a lot of things, like most Playboy interviews (the only reason I still subscribe to it), but of course his Mel Gibson comments got the most play. Strangely, the story started going around again today, frequently under the headline “Gary Oldman blasts liberal Hollywood” (even at Variety). Which is odd, because I thought the point he was making was about hypocrisy, not politics, and he actually never used the word “liberal” once. Even when he bashed hypocrites he included himself in his bashing. Also, doesn’t freaking out about it sort of prove his point?
Anyway, because we were all talking about that, we missed other awesome parts of the interview that we can all agree on, like Gary Oldman bashing the Golden Globes.
…I know it certainly doesn’t mean anything to win a Golden Globe, that’s for sure.
PLAYBOY: Why not?
OLDMAN: It’s a meaningless event. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is kidding you that something’s happening. They’re f*cking ridiculous. There’s nothing going on at all. It’s 90 nobodies having a wank. Everybody’s getting drunk, and everybody’s sucking up to everybody. Boycott the f*cking thing. Just say we’re not going to play this silly game with you anymore.
He’s so right. The Golden Globes is an organization that in 2010 nominated, for best picture, The Tourist, Burlesque, Alice In Wonderland, Red, and The Kids Are All Right. And yet, against all odds and common sense, people still pay attention to it. So, while everyone is trying to use Gary Oldman’s comments to divide us, I say let them unite us. The man makes a lot of sense.
I am Spartacus!
Nobody cares about the awards given out at the Golden Globes, I just like seeing celebrities get drunk. Plus, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.
Finally, someone with their priorities in the right place.
Oldman hasn’t been this on point since True Romance. Bravo all around sir.
PLAYBOY: How would you describe your politics?
OLDMAN: I would say that I’m probably a libertarian if I had to put myself in any category. But you don’t come out and talk about these things, for obvious reasons.
PLAYBOY: But there are a ton of conservatives in Hollywood, and libertarians too. Bill Maher has called himself a libertarian.
OLDMAN: I think he would fail the test. Anyway, unlike Bill Maher, conservatives in Hollywood don’t have a podium.
Gary actually sounds more like a Republican than a Libertarian. For obvious reasons.
Bill Maher has always called himself a Libertarian.
Yeah conservatives in hollywood are routinely hunted for sport by their uber liberal overlords. Give me a fucking break Gary, its nice to be whatever political party best treats you and your money I’ll give you that.
Bill Maher is as much a libertarian as I am the Space Pope.
we will truly heal as a nation only when people stop using Bill Maher as an example of any serious ideology
he is a comic who turned to political topics because his actual standup was fucking atrocious
“we will truly heal as a nation only when people stop using Bill Maher as an example of any serious ideology”
Well put. We continue to meld entertainment, which is for amusement, with politics, which should be about improving the lives of our fellow citizens, and every time we do it we get a little further away from meaningful debate and closer to message board civil war.
The Golden Globes are full of shit, sure, but so are all award shows, and at least the GG’s have the benefit of liquored up celebrities and a good track record for hosts.
Exactly. They mean precisely as much as the Academy Awards do.
What’s worse than meaningless award shows is people who pride themselves on being above them.
Well, RED was a pretty fucking good movie, Vince.
I’ll second that.
His rant implies some other awards show actually has merit. Handing out awards for art is stupid and pointless, no matter what the award
I dunno, man. I thought he really deserved those Grammy Awards for Mrs. Robinson and Bridge Over Troubled Water.
That was 30 Odd Foot of Grunt. And they fucking sucked
Man, that is a bottom-of-the-barrel heap of nominees for 2010. And “The Tourist” is the best of that bunch.
