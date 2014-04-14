One Brave Genius Used Jaden Smith’s Dumbest Tweets As Icebreakers On Tinder

First off, I would never support using dating apps to “troll” people earnestly looking for love, but I do take partial credit for making Jaden Smith’s Twitter account as world renowned as it is. 15-year-old Jaden’s feed is such a perfect display of existential buffoonery that as of a few months ago, he was following one account, Bob Marley, which was a verified account, even though Bob Marley is dead. I can’t think of anything more perfect than that.
Recently, our friend Samer Kalaf over at Deadspin decided to try an experiment. Using Tinder, a dating app that allows you to swipe right for “yes” and left for “no,” and eventually allows you to message other users after you’ve both swiped each other yes, Samer decided to use some Jaden’s most idiotic Jadenisms as opening lines. Sadly, it appears to have worked better than most of my approaches.
I’m dying at “Yeah prolly!” I imagine Jaden’s fans responding “Yeah prolly!” to all of his greatest tweets. It’s so versatile too. “If a tree falls in the forest, does it really make a sound?” “Yeah prolly!”
“Can you prove that you really exist?” “Yeah prolly!”
That’s going to be my answer to everything now.
The rest of the responses varied, probably the saddest of which was this girl saying “you are very deep. I can’t tell weather you are trying to fix me or if you are interested in me?”
Someone calling Jaden Smithisms “deep” made me very sad, but the girl who correctly identified Jaden Smith tweets and called him out on it restored my faith in humanity. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go ask Samer for her number.
Instead of using Jaden Smith’s dumbest Tweets as icebreakers on Tinder, I vote we just use Jaden Smith as tinder for a big old bonfire instead.
Most Trees Are Blue . . . But They’ll Burn Just Fine On The Bonfire.
Trees Are Never Sad Look At Them Every Once In Awhile They’re Quite Beautiful . . . Especially When They’re All Aflame In The Giant Jaden Smith Bonfire.
Jonah Hill Is A Genius . . . I Bet He Would Love This Jaden Smith Bonfire Idea.
Once You Go In You Always Come Out Alive . . . Unless It’s The Giant Jaden Smith Bonfire We’re Talking About, Because Nobody Gets Outta That Sucker Alive, It’s Pretty Darn Super-Duper Hot.
A pile of burning shit smells real bad.
Finally My Body Matches My Soul…BlaZing
It’s like sex creates life itself.
Jonah Hill is a genius…but Josh Gad is just sad.
Damn, I can see why Jaden has that same, stupid, confused look on his face whenever he’s out. Other faces are actually worse.
Someone needs to animate this shit like the Ricky Gervais studio conversations with Karl Pilkington.
It’s nice of his dad to let him borrow one of the hats he kept from Fresh Prince.
You know how when you were 15, and then 10, or 20 years or however long it took for you, you kind of “woke up” and just shook your head sadly? Or in my case bawled for a week about what a stupid git I was as a teenager?
I wonder if that happens with guys like Jaden.
I wonder if that ever happened for his dad.
Seriously, I blame Will for Jaden. There’s no way Jaden spent any time with his extended family in Philly, and that’s Will’s fault.
Naw, it was his MOM got scared after one little fight in the neighborhood.
