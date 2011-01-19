Of course George Lucas thinks the world will end in 2012

The ancient Mayans believed the world would end in 2012, as evidenced by the fact that the calendars they made 2000 years ago mysteriously stopped at 2012 (scientist call this “the mystery of holy crap my arm is tired”). Adding credence to these apocalyptic rumors of late are mysterious bird mass bird deaths and Willow Smith’s burgeoning music career. Still, only a child-like jackass would believe apocalypse rumors, which brings us to George Lucas.
Said Seth Rogen about a meeting he had with Spielberg and Lucas, according to WENN:
“George Lucas sits down and seriously proceeds to talk for around 25 minutes about how he thinks the world is gonna end in the year 2012, like, for real. He thinks it.
“He’s going on about the tectonic plates and all the time Spielberg is, like, rolling his eyes, like, ’My nerdy friend won’t shut up, I’m sorry…’”
Weird, that’s exactly how I always imagined their relationship.
“I first thought he (Lucas) was joking… and then I totally realized he was serious and then I started thinking, ’If you’re George Lucas and you actually think the world is gonna end in a year, there’s no way you haven’t built a spaceship for yourself… So I asked him… ’Can I have a seat on it?’
“He claimed he didn’t have a spaceship, but there’s no doubt there’s a Millennium Falcon in a garage somewhere with a pilot just waiting to go… It’s gonna be him and Steven Spielberg and I’ll be blown up like the rest of us.”
WENN is the most consistently and egregiously inaccurate news source on the internet second only to ContactMusic, but since this was only a means to make fun of George Lucas anyway, I’ll play along. I think it says something about George Lucas that people imagine that the only person he’d allow in his apocalypse space pod is not a wife, not a concubine, not his children, but Steven Spielberg. “I brought only my most important possessions — my best friend, a racecar bed, my erector set, and 27 cats, which, if we breed ’em right, should feed us until we can reach Alpha Centauri.”
The Mighty Feklahr calls Slave Princess Leia the “Large Hard-On Provider”.
Because fuck this apocalypse bullshit retardation.
You know why he needs an odd number of cats? He likes to eat one while he watches the other 12 pairs fuck. Seth Rogen said so, according to WENN.
This is clearly just Spielberg’s way to get Lucas to stop interfering with Indiana Jones 5, which is slated for 2013.
When they reach a safe distance, they’ll restart the human race, this time with walkie-talkies instead of guns.
Why would he need a spaceship to escape the apocalypse when he has a perfectly good refrigerator?
So George Lucas is an insulated, ignorant weirdo that has too much money, and time on his hands, and so he has a lot of crack-pot theories. That seems unusual for Hollywood.
Lucas was going to save a seat for Spielberg, but in the end he couldn’t part with that five-foot stack of flannel shirts.
Thanks for the head up, George. I guess I won’t be buying Star Wars on Blu-Ray after all.
George would know, his meals are probably large enough to be served on tectonic plates.
This sounds selfish on the part of Lucas, he could probably house at least 3 or 4 more people in his chins
Spielberg must love being the less-nerdy one of any duo.
/”pass me jar jar jelly.”
The Mayans stopped calendaring because they couldn’t bear to contemplate the rerelease of Howard the Duck.
If I was going to take advice from a fat dude who raped my childhood, I’d listen to my dad.
In a related story, I’m going to have to buy a new car soon because according to the odometer, I only have 2800 miles left on this one.
I call bullsh*t WENN. Rogen must rub elbows with dianetics enthusiasts weekly. No way you get incredulous at Mayan calendar beliefs after hearing about Xenu.
Also in 2012, a new George Lucas movie. Coincidence?
What the fuck was Rogan having a meeting with Spielberg and Lucas for?
Were they interviewing for janitors?
The reason Lucas believes 2012 is the end for humanity is because that’s when construction is complete on his own personal Death Star; fuck the Falcon.
How else can he erase all evidence of those shittastic prequels?
Let’s pray he gets lazy and chooses to CGI the effect instead.