Flight Delayed When Agitated Frog Pees on Airplane

Famous French actor Gerard Depardieu, who won a Golden Globe in 1990 for Green Card and an Oscar nomination the same year for Cyrano De Bergerac, and who these days resembles a morbidly obese proboscis monkey, reportedly dropped trou and peed on the floor of a CityJet plane in front of everyone when the stewardess told him he couldn’t get up to use the bathroom. But hey, peeing on stuff is just what frogs do when they’re agitated. HA! SUCK IT, FRANCE! IT’S ABOUT TIME SOMEONE FINALLY HAD THE COURAGE TO MAKE FUN OF YOU!
French film actor Gerard Depardieu was caught short on a Paris to Dublin flight and chose not to bother going to the toilet before relieving himself, airline CityJet told AFP.
According to a passenger, who was not named, the 62-year-old was visibly inebriated and tried to stand up before take-off, when passengers are asked to wear seatbelts, declaring: “I want to piss, I want to piss.”
When a stewardess asked him to sit and wait 15 minutes until the jet took off and reached cruising altitude, he said he could not wait. “And there and then he stood up and did it on the floor,” she told the French broadcaster.
“We could see he had been drinking. The stewardess was dumbfounded,” she added. “No-one said anything. It all happened with courtesy. Mr Depardieu sat back down and the plane returned to the parking area to be cleaned.” [AFP]
Jokes aside, good for him. I’m from the country, and if I have a choice between peeing in a toilet and peeing not in a toilet, I’ll take the latter every time. Trust me, there’s nothing quite like the feel of fresh air on your piss stream. As men, it’s our birthright to pee wherever and whenever the urge strikes us, hence the helpful spout. So if we ask you to use the bathroom, that’s just us being chivalrous. If you say no, guess what, some sh*t’s getting peed on. So whether you’re a stewardess, an urban business owner, or the owner of a retail establishment, always remember: when a man asks you for a place where he can pee, it’s because he wants to find a place to pee, not because he needs one.
That is the ugliest effing swimsuit I’ve ever seen.
This is not common in England, though known for the long lines to the public toilets, it is expected that you must mind your pees in ques.
I HAVE HAD IT WITH THESE MOTHER FUCKIN’ TROUSER SNAKES ON THIS MOTHER FUCKIN’ PLANE!!
Whatever, they should have taken his oui oui seriously.
Fucking Europe. If there had been an American on that flight they would have waited until Gerry was almost finished and then beaten him to death with a Sharper Image foot massager.
@Patty, OTOH that might be the best picture of Katherine Heigl I’ve ever seen. For once, instead of wanting to smack her in the face, I want to smack her on the ass.
Sir Mixalot would not approve of that butt.
What kind of god-damn emergency does the guy on the right have? You’re a movie extra, you don’t have anywhere else to be. You wanna know what time it is? It’s time to be a fucking professional and look like an old dude having a swim. Who knows, play your cards right and you might get your face on camera and maybe, just maybe, see that teenage girl’s camel toe.
Urine trouble now, Frenchy!
I’m in trouble forever because even effin’ Heigl looked like that at 16.
Peet, that’s an awfully disrespectful way to talk about one of Hollywood’s greatest feminists.
I have to agree with ttyBoo here.That bathing suit makes me want to toss her into the Ganges at Hardwar.
That picture is one of the few times I’ve been turned off by 16 year old ass.
At least he didn’t Depardieudieu in the aisle.
After urinating, a half-nude Depardieu handed a moist towelette to the stewardess and said, “Yieu arr going to need zees,” the court document states.
That is the second most gangster move of all time
Um, Vince – Katherine Heigl is fourteen years old in that picture.
I’m only doing this because it appears to be pick on Vinny Day.
“Trust me, there’s nothing quite like the feel of fresh air on your piss stream”
Gosh, Vinny, my piss stream is lacking in feelings. My giant hog enjoys the fresh air though.
Xander, you’re only making me masturbate more furiously
Heigl should sue Borat for plagiarism.
That picture represents a real moral gray area….
Is it ok for me to masturbate to it? She’s older than I was at the time, and I masturbated to it then. So if I do it now, is it creepy? Because that doesn’t make any sense.
The same goes for Milla Jovovich in Return to the Blue Lagoon….and Lauren in my 7th grade yearbook….
I need answers.
@TFBuckFutter. Here’s my answer: “If you’re only imagining it, it didn’t happen.” Fap away.
Did the news report mention if he shook the Depar-dew off the lilly?
Fun Fact: Katherine Heigl in a bikini looks the same from the front…
What I’m saying is she has giant labia…