Get Ready For A Spring Breakers Sequel… From Irvine Welsh

Senior Editor
05.06.14 40 Comments

Wild Bunch is a French film distributor that recently announced a slew of upcoming titles they’ll be putting together at Cannes, one of which is “Spring Breakers: The Second Coming,” a co-production with Muse Productions, who owns the rights. According to the report, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has written the script, which will be directed by Spun director Jonas Akerlund. My God… I don’t think I’ve ever been so ready to look at James Franco’s shit.

Via ScreenDaily:

Wild Bunch will also launch Spring Breakers: The Second Coming, in which the Spring Breakers do battle with an extreme militant Christian sect that attempts to convert them.

Scottish writer Irvine Welsh has written the screenplay and Swedish Jonus Akerlund will direct. Wild Bunch sold his 2002 film, Spun.

“It’s not a direct sequel although there are allusions to some of the characters in the original,” says Maraval, adding there will be a mix of new and old cast in the production.

LA-based Muse Productions, which owns the concept to the first film, is producing alongside Wild Bunch and French distributor Mars Films.

I couldn’t possibly have a bigger boner for this. Irvine Welsh, Spring Breakers, and the director of Spun? No word on whether any of the original cast will return (I’m assuming no), but with this creative team, they could hire Taylor Lautner, Nancy Grace, and the new Wendy and I’d still be there on opening day with my tits out like a Kiss concert.

This news is so huge that it overshadows some otherwise pretty awesome stuff from the same announcement, like Paul Verhoeven directing a rape-revenge thriller.

The untitled Paul Verhoeven project is an adaptation of French writer Philippe Djian’s 2012 novel Oh!, revolving around a psychological game of cat-and-mouse between a businesswoman and a stalker who raped her, a crime for which she is seeking revenge.

If Paul Verhoeven wants to do a rape-revenge piece, I think a great place to start would be with the bastards at MGM who made a PG-13 Robocop. Aw, I love you, obvious jokes.

Around The Web

TAGSASHLEY BENSONIRVINE WELSHJONAS AKERLUNDSPRING BREAKERSSPRING BREAKERS: THE SECOND COMING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP