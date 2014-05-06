Get Ready For A Spring Breakers Sequel… From Irvine Welsh

Wild Bunch is a French film distributor that recently announced a slew of upcoming titles they’ll be putting together at Cannes, one of which is “Spring Breakers: The Second Coming,” a co-production with Muse Productions, who owns the rights. According to the report, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has written the script, which will be directed by Spun director Jonas Akerlund. My God… I don’t think I’ve ever been so ready to look at James Franco’s shit.
Via ScreenDaily:
Wild Bunch will also launch Spring Breakers: The Second Coming, in which the Spring Breakers do battle with an extreme militant Christian sect that attempts to convert them.
Scottish writer Irvine Welsh has written the screenplay and Swedish Jonus Akerlund will direct. Wild Bunch sold his 2002 film, Spun.
“It’s not a direct sequel although there are allusions to some of the characters in the original,” says Maraval, adding there will be a mix of new and old cast in the production.
LA-based Muse Productions, which owns the concept to the first film, is producing alongside Wild Bunch and French distributor Mars Films.
I couldn’t possibly have a bigger boner for this. Irvine Welsh, Spring Breakers, and the director of Spun? No word on whether any of the original cast will return (I’m assuming no), but with this creative team, they could hire Taylor Lautner, Nancy Grace, and the new Wendy and I’d still be there on opening day with my tits out like a Kiss concert.
This news is so huge that it overshadows some otherwise pretty awesome stuff from the same announcement, like Paul Verhoeven directing a rape-revenge thriller.
The untitled Paul Verhoeven project is an adaptation of French writer Philippe Djian’s 2012 novel Oh!, revolving around a psychological game of cat-and-mouse between a businesswoman and a stalker who raped her, a crime for which she is seeking revenge.
If Paul Verhoeven wants to do a rape-revenge piece, I think a great place to start would be with the bastards at MGM who made a PG-13 Robocop. Aw, I love you, obvious jokes.
Pubic mounds for everyone!
I’m more interested in the film version of Porno, the sequel to Trainspotting, which looks to be a go for 2016.
I can’t even imagine how that would work as a film. then again, people probably said the same thing about Trainspotting.
The only Irvine Welsh film news I care to hear about is the long awaited Trainspotting sequel. The guy has written the same novel over and over throughout his career, but I guess this script is different in that its set in the states?
That’s only kind of mostly true, Acid House is different to Glue which is different to Trainspotting which is different to Filth. Suuuuure, they’re all about Scottish scumbags but they’re doing different things in each book.
Porno will only really work for me if they can somehow get at least MacGregor, Miller and Carslyle to reprise their roles.
I agree, but also Spud! Bringing Diane back seems a bit of a stretch. I’m all for sequels to some of my favorite films while knowing that the sequel can’t ever hold up to the original, but without the full original cast I couldn’t be bothered. The film needs to stray from the book and actually bring all of the characters together in some of the same scenes. Really waited for the big confrontation between Begbie and Renton in the book, hope the movie can be a bit more satisfying.
If Benoit Debie was shooting it, I’d actually be excited. Spring Breakers was more his film than anyone else’s. My favorite cinematographer currently working today.
Also, can we clink some glasses to the fact that Verhoeven is working again? In ANY capacity? It’s been far too long. Megan Ellison needs to just give this guy a blank check.
