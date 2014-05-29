Get To Know The Godfather Of Soul In The New Trailer For ‘Get On Up’

The new trailer for the James Brown biopic, Get On Up, has everything that you could ever ask for in a summer movie destined for Oscar chatter come December. It has horrible backwoods poverty, an abusive father, a mother who walked out on her crying son, a guy throwing something in a recording studio, that same guy holding himself up on a sink while he cries, loud singing, exciting music, an inspirational speech, Dan Aykroyd using a funny voice, and an old white man dancing like a fool. Yes indeed, you can bet that Get On Up will have plenty of people shouting, “GOOD GOD!” and trying to dance like Brown.
Starring Chadwick Boseman, Hollywood’s new favorite go-to guy for biopics, Get On Up deals with the rise and fall of the Godfather of Soul, from the days of his childhood to his reign as one of the biggest music artists in the world. And hopefully, somewhere in between, they’ll recreate Brown’s scene from Rocky IV, because that was one of the greatest scenes in movie history.
Cool trailer. Is this a sequel to Ray or a prequel to Ray?
Ray and James came out around the same decade so it may be like a Marvel Comics type of thing.
In the middle of the ending credits a new scene opens up with a overwright black woman in church talking to her manager.
Woman: But doesn’t a man sing this song about his nagging wife?
Manager: Who cares? It’s the fifties. We’re all stealing from each other
Sounds like they will have actual music from James Brown in the film, which is reassuring. I want so much to like the new Jimi bio coming out as well but how in the hell can you do a movie about a musical icon and NOT PLAY ANY OF HIS MUSIC IN THE FILM????
They’ll use all the stuff he’s known for that he didn’t write himself – the Star-Spangled Banner, covers of others (old blues, Wild Thing, All Along the Watchtower) Hendrix did, and add some heavy-metal noodling in the mix. And yeah, it’ll suffer for it.
The James Brown biopic should just be this on loop for 2 hours:
[www.youtube.com]