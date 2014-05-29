Get To Know The Godfather Of Soul In The New Trailer For ‘Get On Up’

The new trailer for the James Brown biopic, Get On Up, has everything that you could ever ask for in a summer movie destined for Oscar chatter come December. It has horrible backwoods poverty, an abusive father, a mother who walked out on her crying son, a guy throwing something in a recording studio, that same guy holding himself up on a sink while he cries, loud singing, exciting music, an inspirational speech, Dan Aykroyd using a funny voice, and an old white man dancing like a fool. Yes indeed, you can bet that Get On Up will have plenty of people shouting, “GOOD GOD!” and trying to dance like Brown.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Hollywood’s new favorite go-to guy for biopics, Get On Up deals with the rise and fall of the Godfather of Soul, from the days of his childhood to his reign as one of the biggest music artists in the world. And hopefully, somewhere in between, they’ll recreate Brown’s scene from Rocky IV, because that was one of the greatest scenes in movie history.