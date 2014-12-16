‘Guardians Of Peace’ Hackers Are Now Threatening A 9/11-Type Attack On Theaters Showing ‘The Interview’

The hacker group that has claimed responsibility for the release of a seemingly endless amount of emails and documents from Sony in response to the supposedly offensive nature of the upcoming comedy The Interview (definitely NOT North Korea, you guys) has taken things to the next level. Known as the Guardians of Peace, this hacker collective has announced a very serious and ironic threat against US theaters if they release the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy on Christmas Day as planned.

In a statement published by Variety, the Guardians declare that anyone who attends a screening of The Interview – or even lives near a movie theater showing it – should think twice about being anywhere near a theater that day, because they are promising a heightened sense of fear.

Warning We will clearly show it to you at the very time and places “The Interview” be shown, including the premiere, how bitter fate those who seek fun in terror should be doomed to. Soon all the world will see what an awful movie Sony Pictures Entertainment has made. The world will be full of fear. Remember the 11th of September 2001. We recommend you to keep yourself distant from the places at that time. (If your house is nearby, you’d better leave.) Whatever comes in the coming days is called by the greed of Sony Pictures Entertainment. All the world will denounce the SONY.

The North Korean government claims to have no relationship with the Guardians of Peace, but leaders are reportedly fine with the actions that the hackers have taken, including releasing an incredible wealth of sensitive information, full feature films, scripts and personal emails, in the name of defending Kim Jong-Un from the wrath of the guys who brought us This is the End.

While there has been no response from the FBI or National Association of Theatre Owners in regard to this threat as of yet, the Guardians of Peace have also failed to respond to our question: Yo, have you guys ever seen Team America: World Police? On second thought, nevermind. Go ahead and skip that one.