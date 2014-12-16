‘Guardians Of Peace’ Hackers Are Now Threatening A 9/11-Type Attack On Theaters Showing ‘The Interview’

The hacker group that has claimed responsibility for the release of a seemingly endless amount of emails and documents from Sony in response to the supposedly offensive nature of the upcoming comedy The Interview (definitely NOT North Korea, you guys) has taken things to the next level. Known as the Guardians of Peace, this hacker collective has announced a very serious and ironic threat against US theaters if they release the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy on Christmas Day as planned.
In a statement published by Variety, the Guardians declare that anyone who attends a screening of The Interview – or even lives near a movie theater showing it – should think twice about being anywhere near a theater that day, because they are promising a heightened sense of fear.
Warning
We will clearly show it to you at the very time and places “The Interview” be shown, including the premiere, how bitter fate those who seek fun in terror should be doomed to.
Soon all the world will see what an awful movie Sony Pictures Entertainment has made.
The world will be full of fear.
Remember the 11th of September 2001.
We recommend you to keep yourself distant from the places at that time.
(If your house is nearby, you’d better leave.)
Whatever comes in the coming days is called by the greed of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
All the world will denounce the SONY.
The North Korean government claims to have no relationship with the Guardians of Peace, but leaders are reportedly fine with the actions that the hackers have taken, including releasing an incredible wealth of sensitive information, full feature films, scripts and personal emails, in the name of defending Kim Jong-Un from the wrath of the guys who brought us This is the End.
While there has been no response from the FBI or National Association of Theatre Owners in regard to this threat as of yet, the Guardians of Peace have also failed to respond to our question: Yo, have you guys ever seen Team America: World Police? On second thought, nevermind. Go ahead and skip that one.
Doesn’t sound very peaceful…
It’s days like this (after hearing about the school attack in Pakistan) that just make me so fucked off with humanity.
Movie theater floor cum doesn’t melt at that temperature.
An asian 9/11 plot? It’s Mary Mark’s wet dream.
MARKY Mark, obviously. goddammitsomuch
Mary Mark was funnier.
Mary Mark/Why ya buggin?
After analyzing the syntax of these press releases it’s obvious that the Guardians of Peace is headed by the Da Nang Hooker from Full Metal Jacket.
I was thinking the Iron Sheik.
There was not one word about buttstuff or making you humble. Not the Sheik.
Fuck these guys. Now I’m going to see it three times.
Thats how I feel. FUCK THEM! They are not going to force a nation to censor ourselves like the terrorist did with south park for the muhammad episode.
Come on everybody lets give this movie almost billion dollar hit. Just to really piss them off.
Watch it be a viral marketing ploy.
Now I kind of have to go see it.
Yeah, I thought the same. But now I’ve read the article about how 5 major theaters have pulled it. It doesn’t sound like viral marketing ploy.
I am so watching it if I can find it anywhere though.
Are we sure the G.O.P. isn’t really the Farm Film Report in disguise?
Blowed up REAL good!
Well, if the National Association of Theatre Owners does finally come out against the Guardians of Peace, it’ll be the most confusingly acronym’d kerfuffle since those panda huggers threw down on pro wrestling.
+1
Very +1, much humor, protest now.
Stallonewolf, you read my mind and you posted its contents. Almost verbatim. I feel violated.
[i.imgur.com]
It’s possible the internet has warped my fragile little mind but doesn’t this reek of Fake and Gay?
“All the world will denounce the SONY”
These XBox kids are getting awfully testy.
It’s like these assholes have never even heard of the Streisand effect, where if you want people to not see a Seth Rogen movie you just tell them Barbra Streisand is in it.
It’s the Hong Kong Danger Duo, you cannot escape the danger very often!
Guardians Of Peace.
GOP
[s2.quickmeme.com]
It will be 911 times 2356.
My God, that’s… I don’t even know what that is!
Nobody does!
Asians do
+1 for the Team America reference. and if that’s the actual number from the movie, I love you forever.
Dammit, I was just about to make the “Wait, Adam Sandler is in this?” joke.
I’m here for the GOP jokes because they are funny. : /
Well, you’re trying to prevent people from going to the theatres, so how is all the world going to see it? Think this through, GOP.
This sounds more like they think the movie itself is a bigger travesty than 9/11.
Cowards! they want to threaten this country over a movie. maybe they should grow a set and show their faces while doing it. Rather than hiding behind computer screens like a bunch of pansies! F them and north korea too!
wait was that genuine or was it sarcasm? i cant tell if it was really funny or if youre one of “those guys”.
So much this.
So they’re going to fly passenger planes into every single movie theater in America? That’s impressive. I
I can’t not giggle when I read their little statement. Totes adorbs.
Okay. WHO THE FUCK is Guardian of Peace??? Some kind of Jucheism Numbnuts??? I’m very disappointed because I’m a South Korean and thanks for A Democracy Fucking “Republic”(Republic my Ass just a god damn kingdom…LOL) I waste 21 month in ROK military! I want see that fat fuck Kim Jeong-Un is Dead in the movie! Guardian of peace my ass…more like Guardian of Shitty Asshole! you fucking Vandalist Jerks! Anachronistic Fascist Shitbrains!!!