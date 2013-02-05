Chris Pratt is Star-Lord in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

While the biggest nerd boner Marvel Studios/Avengers movie rumor of the week is still the idea that the 2016 Incredible Hulk movie will be based on the Planet Hulk series and The Avengers 3 will possibly involve the World War Hulk story, the more realistic news is that it appears that Guardians of the Galaxy finally has a star. In fact, you could say that the film has a Star-Lord, because that’s the role that has been cast. That’s why you could say that.
Set to hit theaters in 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy will reportedly have Parks and Rec goofball Chris Pratt as its lead half-human, half-alien superhero tasked with helping the Avengers take down Thanos. While there’s still no word on who will voice Rocket the Raccoon, I’ve got $5 that says it’s Larry the Cable Guy.
So how do we know that Pratt’s going to be the main man even though we haven’t heard him mentioned once? Because someone just TOLD YA.
I hear the role will go to Chris Pratt, the Moneyball star who bulked up and played one of the hero Navy SEALs in Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty. The role is Starlord, the Guardians leader who is the offspring of a human mother and an alien father. (Via Deadline)
So Star-Lord is like Spock but with a pet raccoon that talks, a giant tree that kicks ass and some other characters that are slightly less ridiculous. If the Pratt rumor is true, that adds another hot, young actor to Marvel’s stable, and they’ve at least found themselves a guy who is highly motivated.
I had no idea who that was till I saw the gif
I know literally nothing about Guardians of the Galaxy, but I will pay good money to sit and watch Chris Pratt do anything, including reading a dictionary.
Rumor has it H Jon Benjamin might voice Rocket the Raccoon. I am more than okay with this.
there is no way god loves us that much for that to be true.
Not keeping my hopes up for it, but I wouldn’t, in a million years, have guessed Chris Pratt for the lead, either.
THAT would be the best fit. No stunt casting, no bullshit… just an honest to goodness voice professional.
White Beaner, I don’t know if you’re just pulling a Frank Underwood to see if you can rumor some shit into actually happening, but I’m onboard with this.
That would be a cruel false rumor to spread. I don’t know where I heard it originally, but it’s listed in the News portion of Benjamin’s IMDB profile. [www.imdb.com]
Am I the only person who is now going to watch this film as a roleplaying scenario between Andy and April? I mean, there’s bound to be at least one woman in there I can pretend is Janet Snakehole.
He’s very much attracted to projects that feature Raccoons.
Macklin, you son of a bitch
You’re a loose cannon, Macklin!
FAIL! Worst casting since Heath Ledger as the Joker. I understand they were forced to do a movie about these space weenies because Avengers 2 is going into outerspace, but come on! Talking Raccoon is entering into Phantom Menace territory.
I’d much rather see a movie about Wonder Man. He’s awesome! Did you know he used to be on the far superior West Coast Avengers?! Basically Marvels version of Super… hold on y’all someones pounding on my front door…
AHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT’S THE INTERNET!!!!!! THEY ARE COMING TO KILL MEEEEE!!!!!!!!!! SPACE MARMOT COME SAVE ME!!!!!!
(this is the part in the fan fiction where Super Burnsy flies through my living room wall, turns the internet into ash with his heat vision, and flies me to the third moon of Jupiter where hot tubs full of champagne and naked babes await)
Bert Macklin vs. Thanos the Mad Titan? What address would you like for me to send all my money to Hollywood?
AND Sterling Archer, Rocket Raccoon? That means Andy Dwyer as Starlord is the second greatest thing I’ve heard all day…
I actually squee’d audibly. Mrs. Scorpio is visibly annoyed by me interrupting her show to tell her this news but I AIN’T CARE BURT MACKLIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!