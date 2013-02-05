Chris Pratt is Star-Lord in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

While the biggest nerd boner Marvel Studios/Avengers movie rumor of the week is still the idea that the 2016 Incredible Hulk movie will be based on the Planet Hulk series and The Avengers 3 will possibly involve the World War Hulk story, the more realistic news is that it appears that Guardians of the Galaxy finally has a star. In fact, you could say that the film has a Star-Lord, because that’s the role that has been cast. That’s why you could say that.

Set to hit theaters in 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy will reportedly have Parks and Rec goofball Chris Pratt as its lead half-human, half-alien superhero tasked with helping the Avengers take down Thanos. While there’s still no word on who will voice Rocket the Raccoon, I’ve got $5 that says it’s Larry the Cable Guy.

So how do we know that Pratt’s going to be the main man even though we haven’t heard him mentioned once? Because someone just TOLD YA.

I hear the role will go to Chris Pratt, the Moneyball star who bulked up and played one of the hero Navy SEALs in Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty. The role is Starlord, the Guardians leader who is the offspring of a human mother and an alien father. (Via Deadline)

So Star-Lord is like Spock but with a pet raccoon that talks, a giant tree that kicks ass and some other characters that are slightly less ridiculous. If the Pratt rumor is true, that adds another hot, young actor to Marvel’s stable, and they’ve at least found themselves a guy who is highly motivated.