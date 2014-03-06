Stream Them If You’ve Got Them: Your Guide To Netflix And Streaming, Mar 6, 2014

Top Netflix Streamer of the Week
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Here’s a film that’s excellent with a beret, while sipping coffee, or even for getting blazed in your winnie. Especially now! For a couple decades there the Cold War was pretty passé but now things are getting full of frisk again, so it’s probably time to ponder the ol’ threat o’ nuclear annihilation. Even if that makes you scoff (you scoffer!) then at least you’ll enjoy the idea of a slightly more subtle live-action Team America: World Police. The story here was that director Stanley Kubrick had everyone do a zany over-the-top take before the “real” acting commenced … and then he used that version instead, infuriating the actors who didn’t know what he was going for. This is one of the more subversive (and damning) pieces of commercially viable art ever made, there’s a reason it’s one of the 11 films from pre-1970s era in the IMDB top 50. Even the kids like it! Anyway, maybe have a party and stream it all over again, like it was the first time.
Streamability: Absotively.
Old but New to Streaming Netflix Movies for the Recently Born
Silence of the Lambs
I sort of feel like Silence of the Lambs started the epoch of movies that we’re still in. I mean, we were cheering for the serial killer to help solve the serial killer mystery! And then he got a sequel, and a show, and bunch of lunch box crossover marketing dollars. See what I’m saying here? Plus, not for nothing, but the below “Buffalo Bill” scene is a fine example of a moment that’s deeply creepy and yet potentially hilarious. RESPECT.
Streamability: Yeah, sure, of course, why not?
Physically New Media for Netflix, Streaming Elsewhere
About Time
I loved this one, almost as much as Love, Actually (same writer/director), but I’d estimate only around four people saw it. And why is that? It’s got Margot Robbie, whom you may have memorized from Wolf of Wall Street. It’s a sci-fi rom-com. That’s a lot of hyphens, but this film more than justifies them. Perhaps About Time is a little melancholy, but I still think it’s date night material. Then again, I never go on dates. But still.
Streamability: If I’m you, I’m watching it.
Physically New Media for Netflix
Dallas Buyers Club
Were you aware this made $31 million in theaters? Which means, at about $8 bucks a seat, that’s less than four million folks, out of seven billion, who managed to see the film. And yet, double Academy Awards in the acting categories! So that means the stampede toward viewing must start, yes? Why, it’s almost as if The Academy Awards are now in the business of making sure you watch things on home video, and not in the business of promoting things you’ve already heard of. I know, I know, perhaps I’m the crazy guy rambling at the bus stop, but don’t let that get in the way of Dallas Buyers Club, a pretty solid film even apart from the politics of The Academy.
Streamability: You’ve got to find out why Matt McConaughey is his own hero. Do it!
Netflix Streaming Title Only I Like
Vanilla Sky
Whenever a filmmaker has cool little music video vignettes it goes a long way toward me liking the film. I don’t mean like the dopey Zack Snyder nonsense, I mean legitimately well thought out music meets mood moments. Vanilla Sky (a remake of the equally good Abre Las Ojos) also shows what happens when you drive a crazy woman, well, even more crazy.
Streamability: Maybe just for me? But do NOT watch it with a person you’re only sort of dating. That will go horribly wrong.
The Bad, The Bad, and the Ugly New to Netflix
Oldboy
Every once in awhile someone gets an idea so bad that you almost have to whistle in appreciation at the stupidity of it all. Oldboy, a classically brutal Korean film, made wonderful contextual sense in a 2003, in a culture without ready access to guns (or at least one that seemed plausibly so). Then fast-forward to 2013, insert Josh Brolin, and have him doing a bunch of ninja moves in the American inner-city while everyone in the audience (who hasn’t seen the original) thinks, “Well, wait, why are none of these gangsters armed?” For fans of the original, this is a pale comparison, and for people who haven’t seen the original it won’t make any sense. Perfect.
Streamability: If you want to come to the startling conclusion that Spike Lee might be done as a viable filmmaker, then yes.
And Finally …
The Station Agent
Esquire did this whole article on Peter Dinklage, who sort of “made it” based on the The Station Agent. Without this movie we wouldn’t have Tyrion Lannister! So pay your debts already, this is an entirely cool film that you should stream immediately if you’re not doing anything else important. And I mean important. Playing the fool doesn’t count.
Streamability: Oh yeah.
I like Vanilla Sky. That Oldboy remake is already on Netflix?? I did not like Oldboy remake.
i liked vanilla sky too, that ending was def a mindfuck
Vanilla Sky was the tits.
It’s just the original oldboy that’s streaming. The article doesn’t really make that clear.
VAnilla Sky was interesting in that it made me think about how vain I was… still am.
Station Agent was fun watch, but I think I saw it years ago on streaming.. did it get recycled? or did I really get that in my dvd rotation?
Nice to see the Vanilla Sky love (especially since that aging succubus Cameron Diaz in it).
Whenever I hear two people arguing, I get the instant urge to run up to them and shout, “Gentlemen! You can’t fight in here! This is the war room!”
The Station Agent is 100% worth watching. Dink says more with his facial expressions than most actors do with their whole performances.
Bobby Cannavale is also great in this movie. It’s fun to compare how warm/friendly he is in this movie and how menacing he is in Boardwalk Empire.
omg yes.
it’s soo good.
Thirded.* Station Agent was fantastic.
*It’s totally a word. You don’t need to look it up.
HEY! Why no news on this, are you drunk?
[www.indiewire.com]
My entire life I’ve thought it was Dr. Strangeglove. I once was a film major. This is not a proud moment for me…
Easy mistake:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Domhnall Gleeson gets residual good-will from the fact that his father is so goddamned good in everything.
I used to love Vanilla Sky when it first came out. Must’ve watched it almost 20 times. Re-watched it again recently after having not watched it in like 10 years and my god, this movie is the template for hipster-ism. Still a decent movie, but I feel it should’ve been a little shorter. When I finally saw Abre Los Ojos I felt like I was watching the cliff-notes version of Vanilla Sky.
Still enjoy the soundtrack though. And I’ve been rockin’ Cruise’s hairstyle for the past 2 years now, lol.
good selection laremy. Seven psycho[paths was good.
El Infierno is streaming too. If you like graphic violence and comedy, it’s worth watching. Really worth watching.
@Verbal: I’d like to think that I can.
If you want cheesy shit, Wild Things is also now available on Netflix.
In fact, I suggest that anyone with Netflix keeps this site bookmarked: [instantwatcher.com]
The one site I never take off my iPad
Aw shit, Midnight Express! Haven’t seen that in like 20 years. That movie is FUCKED.
Best theme music ever, AJ.
No love for Grabbers? Grabbers. Grabbers. Grabbers.
Hey quick, somebody ask me about Grabbers.
Grabbers: [www.youtube.com]
LOVED Grabbers. Indie SciFi Comedy done right.
Grabbers is the most Irish movie that ever Irish’d. Until that new McDonagh movie with Brendan Gleeson playing a Catholic priest comes out, I suppose
I’ve never seen Silence of the Lambs, so that clip was extremely hilarious from my perspective.
I’m confused, this article says Dallas Buyer’s Club is available for streaming on netflix, but there is no sign of it on netflix. Does it start next tuesday?