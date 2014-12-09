Hackers Now Demand Sony Pull ‘The Interview,’ Which They Call ‘The Movie Of Terrorism’

Sony is still dealing with the fallout from a massive hacking attack last week. Early on, speculation was that the attack could be the work of North Korean agents, angry about The Interview, the Seth Rogen/James Franco film about a plot to assassinate Kim Jong-un. North Korea denied carrying out the attack, and later reports seemed to suggest an inside job, but the newest demand from the group calling itself “Guardians Of Peace #GOP” urging Sony to pull The Interview sure does sounds a lot like North Korea. Or at the very least, like someone trying really hard to sound like North Korea.
Here’s the latest note, broken by the Wall Street Journal:
Message to SONY
We have already given our clear demand to the management team of SONY, however, they have refused to accept.
It seems that you think everything will be well, if you find out the attacker, while no reacting to our demand.
We are sending you our warning again.
Do carry out our demand if you want to escape us.
And, Stop immediately showing the movie of terrorism which can break the regional peace and cause the War!
You, SONY & FBI, cannot find us.
We are perfect as much.
The destiny of SONY is totally up to the wise reaction & measure of SONY.
“Stop immediately showing the movie of terrorism which can break the regional peace and cause the War!” reeeeally sounds like North Korea, doesn’t it? While denying the attack three days ago, the DPRK’s propaganda wing noted that the attack “could be a righteous deed of the supporters and sympathizers” of North Korea. And as far as I know, only North Koreans believe that there are supporters and sympathizers of North Korea.
“We do not know where in America the SONY Pictures is situated and for what wrongdoings it became the target of the attack,” read the statement. “But what we clearly know is that the SONY Pictures is the very one which was going to produce a film abetting a terrorist act while hurting the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”
The hackers, whoever they might be, wink wink, keep urging Sony to “react to our demand.” Meanwhile, “an individual close to the studio” (according to Variety) claims that they haven’t even received any demands. Either way, whether this is the work of actual North Korean agents or just brilliant agents of chaos, the existence of The Interview has already provided far more entertainment than the movie itself could ever hope to. This truly is Poe’s Law in action. I only hope that these demands get more graphic and specific over the coming days.
“We demand that you curtail the movie featuring the Jew of great insolence and his homosexual life partner Imperialist dicknose. The provocations they unleash cannot be rescinded, and frankly their so-called ‘comedy’ grows stale. Oh look, a tongue-in-cheek ‘bromance’ scene followed by another transitional montage set to a popular hip hop song, like we have not seen that one before. One need not electricity more than three times a week to know that scene was old while Kim Il Sung The Great Leader was still alive. If you ask us and we were to respond freely, we would affirm that the Great Imperialist Satan should devote a greater share of its purloined riches towards acquiring some new jokes.”
I imagine the demands were sent via fax, which is why no one at Sony has received them. Besides, why would the US want to take out Kim Jong Un? North Korea’s number 1 export is cheap hookers and we already get them from former Soviet states.
What is up with this guy?
@trumbo 1
Are you stupid or racist?
Hint: Say stupid, because if you’re racist, we already know you’re stupid.
*Dips reading glasses to review scantron. Shakes head disapprovingly.
This is like a cooler reboot of Red Dawn.
We are perfect as much.
NORTH KOREA, EVERY HACK PERFECT ALL THE TIME ALWAYS.
Kudos, this made me laugh.
“… the SONY Pictures…”
Add the ‘the.’ It’s more eff’d up.
-Sean Parker.
Sony’s viral marketing team > Olive Garden’s
Yea I gotta go with Sony faking this all as hype and releasing innocuous/flattering info like they pay their actors well and hate Adam Sandler internally.
Damn Korea why do you gotta endear us to the internet like that?
Oh, it hadn’t occurred to me to interpret “inside job” as “intended by Sony.” That makes the most sense.
I don’t know what the intent of “inside job” was, but I am assuming some smart guy marketing guy is behind this.
I figure this is just the hackers getting cute. Really, would North Korea deny it if they’d done it? This country that’s always testing nuclear missiles and abducting journalists and shit, suddenly bashful about hacking a corporation? I dunno, seems odd.
@Vince Mancini, I’d love to hear your take on the recent Slate think piece about what the Sony hack revealed about gender income inequality.
Do you want to kill Bret? It sounds like your trying to kill Bret.
This is relevant:
[24.media.tumblr.com]
I’m mesmerized.
@Hans Gruber
I thought I was the only one.
It can’t be THE Movie of Terrorism, neither Rob Schneider or Andy Dick are involved.
Besides, Sony clearly did get the message and are trying to make sure no one sees it. Have you seen the commercials? If I have to hear that lame “superbass” joke one more time, I’m going to jam chopsticks into my living brain.
Kim Jong Un had this to say: “I fly to the sky and my feel is fantastic and wonderful. Second I do teleport and I will go to the USA. I go to the USA. One more time I eat delicious food. Third, I talk to with my puppy. I will ask my puppy. ‘Why do you bark loudly?’ ‘Do you like me?’ and I talk to my puppy ‘I like you so much but don’t you get funny with me.'”
Somewhere in Hollywood there is a group of marketing people icing their highfive hands right now.
North Koreans have apparently never heard of the Streisand Effect.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Or this is all just part of a viral marketing campaign for The Interview. Plus, they don’t need to keep making those Adam Sandler movies.
Sony should retaliate by dropping pallets of Riki-Oh over the DKP. I’m assuming most households have DVD players.
So, to get this text, did they run it through Google Translate like this:
English>Korean>English?
I’m already sick of this movie.
Would somebody be so kind as to give me an abridged, perhaps SFW version of what this ‘trumbo’ character has been saying?