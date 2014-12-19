Hackers Promise Not To Release Any More Stolen Data Now That ‘The Interview’ Has Been Scrapped

In a heartwarming victory for cyberterrorists everywhere, the “Guardians of Peace” (who US officials say are indeed linked to the North Korean government) have reportedly sent an email to Sony congratulating them for pulling The Interview. Ah, see? Everyone wins.
The hackers behind a devastating cyberattack at Sony Pictures have sent a new message to executives at the company, crediting them for a “very wise” decision to cancel the Christmas day release of “The Interview,” a source close to the company told CNN.
A very wise decision, and so handsome too! Your gardens will inevitably grow of the orchids and your many children to become statuesque golfers.
The hacker message is effectively a victory lap, telling the studio, “Now we want you never let the movie released, distributed or leaked in any form of, for instance, DVD or piracy.”
Leaked by piracy?! Who could do such a thing?! Oh the irony. I mean, assuming “irony” could apply any harder to North Korea. Rusted iron-y?
The message also says, “And we want everything related to the movie, including its trailers, as well as its full version down from any website hosting them immediately.”
Yeah, good luck with that.
It warns the studio executives that “we still have your private and sensitive data” and claims that they will “ensure the security of your data unless you make additional trouble.” [CNN]
Jesus Christ, Sony already flushed $60 million (reportedly) to satisfy this Manson Family commune of a country, and they’re still making threats. It’s they’re trying to have their Swiss cheese and eat it too or something.
Meanwhile, Pete Wentz has an alternate theory.
Someone confiscate his bong, he’s one load away from a Matrix metaphor. Anyway, here’s that trailer no one should post:
For being savvy enough to hack Sony, they sure don’t seem to understand how the internet works.
So…Sony has really shitty security or it is a false, at least some parts? I can’t be the only one that think it is weird.
ON the plus side, I read my first “the american government hacked song to make us get into a war with North Korea” post today so…. There’s that
Shit, you’d think Pete Carrol would be more concerned with getting ready for Arizona on Sunday.
As we know, blackmailers are very honourable people and could not possible abuse this new found power over their victim.
Sounds like Season 3 of Black Mirror has written itself.
I’m with Charlotte Fallout Boy up there, I was luke warm on this but now really want to see it.
@VinceMerney- What happened at the screening last night?
In unrelated news Kim Jong-un has been confirmed as the next Peter Parker in Sony’s next Spiderman Reboot.
You know I’m thinking now is a good time to sell Spiderman back to Marvel/Disney to recoup some losses from this film.
They are also putting out a new version of Boogie Nights, and the final scene with Kim Jong-un whipping out his dong is all totally real, no prosthetics involved.
“The Guardians of Peace has heard it rumored that the Sony Pictures of American have asked The Great and Glorious Leader Kim Jung-Un to play the lead in IMMEDIATE and UNDELAYED reboot of Black Annie, to be performed and broadcast to theatres live in order to showcase the Great and Immortal Leader’s flawless and stunning dancing perfection and singing voice of heavenly crane.”
THIS IS THE GUARDIANS OF PEACE…IF YOU DO NOT GIVE THE RIGHTS TO SPIDER-MAN BACK TO MARVEL WE WILL PUBLISH NAKED PICTURES OF YOUR TOP EXECUTIVES AND, UM, STEAL ALL OF THE RAISINETS FROM EVERY THEATRE IN AMERICA. DO NOT BE FOOLING WITH US.
Sony got pimped slapped. Fuck. North Korea but fuck Sony too.
Well, the movie is going to get released anyway, so it’ll be interesting to see where this goes.
Incidentally, how amazing will it be if this Seth Rogen movie sparks a massive war? I mean, it won’t be amazing. People will die. But in 100 years it will be in history books that World War 3 was started because of The Interview. And people think the assassination of Franz Ferdinand is a silly start to a global conflict.
That’s because your average person just wonders why they’d kill the guys that sang “Take Me Out”
Yeah, nobody has any historical perspective of their lives anymore. The times were living in are going to have lavish chapters devoted to them in the History books in another century.
And I thought that Americans were the only ones annoyed with James Franco.
Sure James Flacco can dicknose, but is he ‘elite’?
Listen, people are always acting stupid & emails are always going to contain stuff you don’t want everybody to see, so why can’t we just pull up our big boy pants & understand that egg is going to be on a few faces & move on & let them pretend to do whatever they want to do. Us making a stinky deal out of it is what spurs them on.
Sony excecs should just have sent them photoshopped pictures of Kim Jong Un getting gangraped.
I’m surprised the viral marketing theory isn’t gaining any heat. It’d be a hell of a news story to have sparked an international incident while promoting a fi… Wait a minute…
Ahhh it was only just a few weeks ago, a young, brash Mixhail commented that this Sony hack was stupid and who the fuck cares about what a bunch of studio heads make.
Woops.
Start deleting old emails, and release the movie afterwards.
Problem solved.
It’s generally recommended for organizations to keep communications archived for a number of years for legal purposes.
Just another reason to want this movie released. Those e-mails were very entertaining. I can just imagine what they were saving for their big finish.
So the company that got hacked once to get the whole ball rolling with the threats is now also expected by those same people to be suddenly unhackable a second time in regards to piracy of this film? At that point Sony might as well say “fuck you,” change their passwords, and release it everywhere for free.
Also I’m still not sure it was North Korea. They had pretty extensive access to a company with roundabouts $19 billion in equity, but don’t take any of it to shore up their notoriously broken economy? Either that or that’s a master class in idiocy by an entire country right there.
Pointing to Korea is useful for everyone involved. And making it all about a, from what i’ve heard, not too good of a movie, is weird.