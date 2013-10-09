Harrison Ford Is Still Totally ‘In Talks’ For A ‘Blade Runner’ Sequel Or Whatever

Last year, there were rumblings that director Ridley Scott was “in talks” with something called Alcon Entertainment to reboot Blade Runner, allowing the film’s original director to offer a new generation of moviegoers the chance to enjoy the classic story of a dystopian society overrun by corporations and robots. Except, a movie can’t really be a reboot if it’s being directed by the same man who directed the original, and it was later clarified that not only was Scott looking to make this film a sequel, but he was also in talks with Harrison Ford to return and reprise his role as Rick Deckard.
Of course, as big, bad naysayer Vince pointed out, almost any rumor involving Ridley Scott usually dissipates and floats away after a day or so like a Buffalo Wild Wings fart, but not this time, folks. IGN caught up with the always cheerful Ford while he was promoting Ender’s Game recently and they asked the question on everyone’s mind (again): “Are you interested in doing the sequel?”
“Yeah. We’ve been chatting about it…
“I truly admire Ridley as a director, and I’d be happy to engage with him again in the further telling of this story.”
BOOM! Suck on that, haters! You don’t get much clearer than that. Wait, hold on… I’m receiving an important message via telegraph… apparently you can get clearer than that. In fact, this is the opposite of clear. It’s actually completely vague and answers no questions about the actual state of a Blade Runner sequel, but that should not stop anyone from reporting that Ford is “in talks,” according to the imaginary conversation I just made up.
Knowing Harrison Ford, he probably just said what the interviewer wanted to hear so he’d leave him alone.
Damn kids, get off my red carpet!
I admire your restraint in not going for the easy “Air Force One” joke.
Kudos.
If Ridley Scott plans to make even half the films he talks about he must be planning to live to be 170. Always an optimist, unlike his brother Tony. #TOOSOON
His brother was very droportunistic.
Lol, I’m actually listening to the Beverly Hills Cop 2 soundtrack as I read that. And before that? Top Gun soundtrack. No joke.
There’s nothing better than a wicked case of Bell’s Palsy to give you a wry grin.
I thought Ford hated making the first one. Those alimony payments must really be hitting his wallet hard.
Don’t do this. No one should ever do this.
Dor sho gha, Harrison Ford is so fucking high he would hear out a guy in a Punisher tshirt, jeans, and red Chucks about being the getaway driver for a daycare arson.
Let’s just have Harrison Ford reprise all of his roles 30 years later:
“The Two-gitive”- Dr. Richard Kimble is once again framed for a murder he didn’t commit, this time by a man with no arms.
“Air Force Two”- The opening of President Marshall’s presidential library goes awry when terrorists take over. For some reason, the former president is the only man who can stop them.
Hey Ash, a movie CAN be a reboot if it’s directed by the same man who directed the original. Floating Weeds, for example.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Whoa. That’s pretty crazy.
When’s he going to finally make that Alien prequel? That he still hasn’t made and does not currently exist?