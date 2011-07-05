Harry Potter Liked To Get A Wee Tipsy

In the latest issue of the British GQ magazine, actor Daniel Radcliffe admits that he had battled an alcohol problem while filming the latest Harry Potter films, specifically Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollow Pt. 2. Radcliffe said that it was during the filming of the highly-anticipated finale that he realized that he was in trouble and that he had to do something. I assume that started with snogging Emma Watson.

Said Radcliffe in various excerpts:

“I became reliant on [alcohol] to enjoy stuff … There were a few years there when I was just so enamored with the idea of living some sort of famous person’s lifestyle that really isn’t suited to me.” “I really got away with that because there were so many instances when a paparazzi shot like that could have been taken,” he told the magazine. “There’s no shame in enjoying a quiet life,” he said. “And that’s been the realization of the past few years for me … As much as I would love to be a person that goes to parties and has a couple of drinks and has a nice time, that doesn’t work for me. I’d just rather sit at home and read, or go out to dinner with someone, or talk to someone I love, or talk to somebody that makes me laugh.” (Entertainment Weekly)

On one hand, it may be the least shocking piece of news ever that a teenage British actor had a drinking problem. That’s like feigning surprise when a Lohan is busted with crystal meth… eventually. On the other hand, good for Daniel to man up and be an example of maturity and responsibility. Although, I should point out that Edward Cullen would never drink or smoke. It might damage Bella’s fragile, fuzzy vampire womb.

Also included in this month’s issue of UK GQ is Radcliffe’s very own iPod playlist, which includes:

