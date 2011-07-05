Harry Potter Liked To Get A Wee Tipsy

In the latest issue of the British GQ magazine, actor Daniel Radcliffe admits that he had battled an alcohol problem while filming the latest Harry Potter films, specifically Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollow Pt. 2. Radcliffe said that it was during the filming of the highly-anticipated finale that he realized that he was in trouble and that he had to do something. I assume that started with snogging Emma Watson.
Said Radcliffe in various excerpts:
“I became reliant on [alcohol] to enjoy stuff … There were a few years there when I was just so enamored with the idea of living some sort of famous person’s lifestyle that really isn’t suited to me.”
“I really got away with that because there were so many instances when a paparazzi shot like that could have been taken,” he told the magazine.
“There’s no shame in enjoying a quiet life,” he said. “And that’s been the realization of the past few years for me … As much as I would love to be a person that goes to parties and has a couple of drinks and has a nice time, that doesn’t work for me. I’d just rather sit at home and read, or go out to dinner with someone, or talk to someone I love, or talk to somebody that makes me laugh.” (Entertainment Weekly)
On one hand, it may be the least shocking piece of news ever that a teenage British actor had a drinking problem. That’s like feigning surprise when a Lohan is busted with crystal meth… eventually. On the other hand, good for Daniel to man up and be an example of maturity and responsibility. Although, I should point out that Edward Cullen would never drink or smoke. It might damage Bella’s fragile, fuzzy vampire womb.
Also included in this month’s issue of UK GQ is Radcliffe’s very own iPod playlist, which includes:
1. God Knows – Mando Diao 3:50
2. Strasbourg – The Rakes 2:29
3. Latchmere – The Maccabees 3:01
4. Local Boy – The Rifles 2:51
5. Hitten – Those Dancing Days 3:33
6. Let’s Dance To Joy Division (Album Version) – The Wombats 3:11
7. Hey Teacher – Louis XIV 3:42
8. Across The Sea – Weezer 4:32
9. The Magic Position – Patrick Wolf 3:54
10. Romantic Type – The Pigeon Detectives 2:37
11. I Can Talk – Two Door Cinema Club 2:58
12. Opus 17 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Can’t… breathe… scarf… tightening… fixed bicycle seat… melting to sphincter…
I assume that started with snogging Emma Wilson
Mistaking Emma Wilson for Emma Watson is a sure sign of a drinking problem.
Hipster Potter only does spells you haven’t heard of yet.
I feel like such a rube. I totally mis-understood when he asked me for a tipple when he had whiskey wand.
I like to drink til she looks like Tom Watson.
Imbibus Jaegarum!
Beera gogglempra!
Drunkaba molestarus!
Vomitoria projecticaras!
Brawlinus Policaria!
Incarcerata 30 dayum!
Hi, I’m a mature 21 year old actor. Spell your friends.
Drunkarus Textus!
Yellatus Girlfriendus!
Sleepinum clothesum!
Butterbeer is a cruel mistress.
*Stumbles into barstools*
“EllaMEntoRy, my dear Watsshon! Ya-Ya-Yasheee, ’cause she wash hotter when she wash inn ellamentry shhcool.”
*Punches coat rack while casting “pissus panticus*
“To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.”
– Homer
“Tmm mmmlkjallll! Ba cuzzz eff, mmman smmolushhin teww, mmmallll muff lifes mmpbrobbmmlems.”
– Hummer
After a half dozen butter beers, that Rupert Grint is sexy.
Skintight jeans or not, The Pigeon Detectives is my new favorite band name. Just picture it. THINK OF THE ADORABLE LITTLE HATS AND PIPES.
Christ, I can not stop farting today.
Three pints for Gryphendor!
* [sic] has never seen a Harry Potter movie *
Funny, I have to rely on excess amounts of alcohol to enjoy his movies.
13. Self Pumpulator- The Flange Wankers
I am 28 weeks old spambot, intelligent and full of caring. I am come to warning you of fraudulent f’ellow spambot: she is not a really doctor. She is script g’enera’tor for generic hospital-based medical r’omance drama. The b’itchy b’lond one is killing her b’oyfriend with bad heart transplanting operation? Ha’haha, spamfail L’OL!
Christ, I can not stop farting today.
**** {{w w w }} {{be tter whole saler }} {{ us }} *****
The website whol esale for many kinds of fas hion sho es,
like the nik e,jord an,pr ada, also including the jea ns,shirts,bags,hat and the decorations.
All the products are free ship ping, and the the price is com petitive,
and also can accept the pay pal pay ment.
,after the paym ent, can ship within short time.
Funny, I have to rely on excess amounts of alcohol to enjoy his movies.
-s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!