Hasbro Studios Is Bringing ‘My Little Pony’ To The Big Screen In 2017

Thanks to the absurd success of Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, which may or may not have earned him enough money to actually build his own jive-talking Autobot, as well as the $650 million combined that the GI Joe films earned, there’s never going to be a studio that thinks a movie based on a toy is a bad idea. Fortunately, once Battleship barely made its money back (thanks foreign people!), Universal Pictures bailed on its seven-picture deal with Hasbro, with Ouija marking the end of that partnership this month. Happy Madison, of course, scooped up Candy Land’s rights for a live action, laugh-an-hour adaptation of the board game, while Relativity eventually gave up on Taylor Lautner as Stretch Armstrong.
That didn’t stop Hasbro from creating its own studio so it could find other ways to profit from the toys we loved as kids, and next up on the adaptation block is an animated feature of My Little Pony. According to Variety, Hasbro Studios’ Allspark Pictures, which is co-financing Scooter Braun’s live action Jem and the Holograms film, has inked Ice Age: Continental Drift scribe Joe Ballarini to write the adventures of the beloved colorful equine for a 2017 release. But don’t get your hopes up about the extinction of board game movies just yet.
“We will continue to make big tentpole movies with our studio partners,” says [Hasbro Studios president] Davis of franchises like “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe,” at Paramount, and “Monopoly” and “Candy Land” at Sony, “but there is another set of movies where we feel we have an opportunity to have a bit more control over the budgeting, financing, calendarization, marketing and creative of our films. There are new economic models that fit certain films.” (Via Variety)
Judging by the ridiculously filthy things that I found when I Googled “My Little Pony” earlier, it’s safe to say that this animated feature will fit a number of economic models. Especially the one that caters to perverts.
[Vince’s Note: “Calendarization” is not a word, you pieces of sh*t, it’s called “scheduling.”]
Relevant:
[www.youtube.com]
Motherfucker. I finally lost it at, “How is touching your wienies over My Little Pony an art form?”
Wake me up when they make a movie of this:
[www.primaltrainingstudio.com]
There was a My Little Ponies movie waaaaaaay back in the day, but I think it might’ve been a direct-to-video thing. All I know is that I watched it a billion times. Which is weird, because I kinda’ hate horses now.
Thanks to bronies, this will be the first movie to be rated G that still requires an adult to accompany you into the theater.
Also a hazmat suit.
Thank God for Megan’s Law
I hope the movie is just 80 minutes of C-Tates’ character from G.I. Joe dancing the pony.
Wait, duh: [youtu.be]
Fucking Christ. Couldn’t you pick a video that didn’t look and sound like someone wiped their ass with the computer? Use this.
[youtu.be]
Or this one:
[youtu.be]
Someone wants to frot Rainbow Dash.
Stupid sexy My Little Ponies . . .
I really wish that I could eliminate from my knowledge the fact that a bunch of creepy adult men are out there sexualizing a cartoon about horses aimed at little girls.
Aiming horses at little girls… banned in Holland since ’09. Fight on, Denmark!
>”Judging by the ridiculously filthy things that I found when I Googled “My Little Pony” earlier”
A direct quote from the article.
I note my earlier comment was deleted, because heaven forbid someone should call into question the author’s motives when the article obsesses over connecting sex with a G-rated cartoon needlessly in its last paragraph..
I did a Google search of “My Little Pony” to see what came up. Several times. No porn, even with the adult filter off. Just G-rated sites and images.
Apparently the ONLY way you can find My Little Pony porn is if you’re deliberately looking for it. Which must be what the author, if he found “ridiculously filthy things” must have done.
Nice. It seems to me the author might be projecting their own obsession with cartoon character porn into places where it doesn’t exist, like a press release for a movie that will obviously in no way contain adult material.
BRON-GHAZI!
I would read this but I have to go colanderize some noodles.
Okay, let me see if I can keep this comment from becoming a rambling rant…
I am a Brony, but I hate Rule 34 Pony Porn. Its people that makes those things that makes everyone else profile all Bronies as perverts. We don’t watch it so we can clop to ponies. I saw a clip of it youtubing one day. I like it. I watched it again the next day. Still liked it. Watch some other clips. Before I knew it, I was a fan.
I watch it because it is well written, well acted and the songs are pretty catchy. I tried watching the cartoons nowadays and I just can’t stand them. For better or worse, I’m a Pony Guy. Also, unlike other bronies, I don’t see it as my mission in life to witness the love of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic to you all. I know its not for everybody. Its messages are good and the fandom is a good fandom at heart, but even I’m not a hardcore brony. I’m more of a casual brony. I’ll watch the shows and buy the movies, but I won’t go cross country to BronyCon or get a cutie mark tattooed to my ass.
All I say is, have an open mind. If you don’t like it or don’t want to watch it, fine.
Truthfully, I am not sure how well a “My Little Pony” movie would do. They have had two movies with limited releases, but I’m not sure if a nationwide release would do as well. I’ve doubted them before and have been proven wrong every time, but this might be too much.
This is actually pretty reasonable. As much as Bronies are an easy target, I’m thankful that being an adult who loves Adventure Time doesn’t have the same stigma.
It’s not for you. It’s not The Simpsons. It’s not Archer. It’s a fucking childrens’ show (albeit one that exists to sell toys), and a show aimed at 7 year old girls at that. Can’t you just let them fucking have that? You may not be sexualizing it, but I’ve seen how you fucking animals act in public and at cons towards the voice actors and human beings and, no, fuck you. Find another totem.
I don’t enjoy the show (every now and then there’s a good joke aimed at the parents like me that are forced to watch it with my 3 and 5 year old) but I don’t see it transferring well to a live action/CGI movie. You’d think they’d roll with the popularity of FIM and just up the budget or something. Either that or make it like a Roger Rabbit type universe and move them into the real world and interact with actors making cameos that don’t want to be there….
I’ve gotta believe that the whole brony nonsense will be over by then. Or at least hope. It’s freaking weird.
I wish. One of my guitarists formed a My Little Pony themed band and it’s starting to steal time away from our band. It’s a new fad that will hopefully lose steam in the next couple of years….
What happened to Hungry Hungry Hippos? Did it only calendarize halfway?
Live-action Snorks movie has got to be in the works….it’s the last sign of the Apocalypse.