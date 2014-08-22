Henry Rollins Wrote A Confusing Rant About Robin Williams, Depression And Suicide

As Henry Rollins has proven many times in the past, he has a lot of opinions on pretty much any hot topic you can throw at him. He certainly isn’t afraid to express himself with little to no concern for being politically correct, and it’s safe to say that he doesn’t give a hot crap about what anyone has to say in response. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he delivered his own scorching hot take on Robin Williams’s suicide on today’s L.A. Weekly Blog in the very-bluntly titled piece: “F*ck Suicide.” It’s one of the most confusing and pointless things you’ll read today.
While Rollins admits that he has witnessed firsthand the power of depression and what it can do to people, even driving two of his friends to taking their own lives, he doesn’t have any compassion, respect or recognition for people like Robin Williams who commit suicide. For starters, he writes, “I simply cannot understand how any parent could kill themselves,” because he thinks it’s unfair to a person’s children to leave them traumatized by one’s own personal decision.
How in the hell could you possibly do that to your children? I don’t care how well adjusted your kid might be — choosing to kill yourself, rather than to be there for that child, is every shade of awful, traumatic and confusing. I think as soon as you have children, you waive your right to take your own life. No matter what mistakes you make in life, it should be your utmost goal not to traumatize your kids. So, you don’t kill yourself. (Via LA Weekly)
Depression, Rollins admits, is a very personal thing for someone to deal with, and anyone who pretends to understand what someone is going through is “bullshit and disrespectful.” Yet Rollins offers his own idea of how the human brain works in regard to depression and ultimately decides that if someone chooses suicide as the solution, that person never existed. Well, kind of.
When someone negates their existence, they cancel themselves out in my mind. I have many records, books and films featuring people who have taken their own lives, and I regard them all with a bit of distain. When someone commits this act, he or she is out of my analog world. I know they existed, yet they have nullified their existence because they willfully removed themselves from life. They were real but now they are not.
I no longer take this person seriously. I may be able to appreciate what he or she did artistically but it’s impossible to feel bad for them. Their life wasn’t cut short — it was purposely abandoned. It’s hard to feel bad when the person did what they wanted to. It sucks they are gone, of course, but it’s the decision they made. I have to respect it and move on.
Ultimately, Rollins reiterates and stands behind his point that it’s wrong for a parent to kill himself, but to go from “you can’t understand anyone else’s torment” to “Life isn’t anything but what you make it” and “you gotta hang in there” is a lot like starting a race and taking a cab to the finish line. He opened by railing against a site like the Huffington Post for dressing content up as news and culture, but several hundred words later, I still don’t know what the point was other than to use Williams’s suicide as a reason to tell depressed people to rub some dirt on it and walk it off. Hell, a better title than “F*ck suicide” would have been “I get it, but then again, maybe I don’t.” That’s the only part that makes sense.
Reaction to Rollins’s rant, like any, is bound to be mixed, but Judd Apatow was quick to make his feelings known, and Tom Arnold wasn’t far behind.
Maybe next time, when Rollins is analyzing others whose lives might be “slipping out of control,” he’ll at least offer a solution from his own life, like he did when Kurt Cobain killed himself.
Robin Williams is dead and this dude continues to live.
I don’t disagree with him. That is the first thing I think about when I hear these stories, how many kids? If I personally think of anything like that my child is a reminder. I have an obligation no matter how bad it gets to be a father.
What he says is cruel, but not untrue…
If you’re only thinking about it sometimes casually in passing, you’re not really having suicidal thoughts. Point is it’s never smart to talk about something you have zero experience with. “Although I’m white, I do listen to a lot of hip-hop so I know I’ve been racially profiled.”
Depression doesn’t care that you have a kid.
Wait, you mean mental illness – like every other illness – doesn’t respond to reason? But assholes like Henry Rollins told me I just have to rub some tussin on it, grab my bootstraps and testosterone it away.
Exactly. They wouldn’t diagnose people with a mental or behavior disorder if the individual in question could control the mental or behavioral issues.
I read the whole article and really couldn’t understand why any part of it was worth publishing.
We can’t all be Joe Cole, motherfucker.
“But I simply cannot understand how any parent could kill themselves”
Your incredulity is not positive evidence that there is a way for people with mental illness to understand that they need not kill themselves or behave in a non-self-harming way.
This is worse than he when he ruined Black Flag.
holy shit, is it just me or is Rollins transforming into Stargate-era Richard Dean Anderson?
Again, I have to point out the idiocy of Uproxx’s constant praise of Timberlake (a terrible human being in addition to having no talent) and Jimmy Fallon (haven’t dealt with him so I can’t comment on his character, but he certainly has no talent), while you hate on smart, decent and talented people like Henry Rollins. Seriously Uproxx writers – put down the PBR, shave your ironic mustache, and figure out what’s really good and important in pop culture.
A smart person wouldn’t try to shame or guilt parents with mental illness.
A decent person wouldn’t try to shame or guilt parents with mental illness.
Henry Rollins is smart the same way Marilyn Manson had a rib removed so he could blow himself. It’s a myth.
By the way Burns, you sound like a fucking idiot using “reiterates”.
What would you suggest he us in its stead?
That’s you Cutler.
It’s complicated. I think that when someone commits suicide and they have very young children, you do wish that they had sought more help and support before deciding to do an act that would potentially have deep effects on their kids (I’ve known several children of suicided parents, and it is a very tough road for them). That said, most times someone kills themselves it is because they have come to feel that those they love would be better off without them, and from that perspective, it becomes a selfless act. Robin Williams’ kids are in their mid-20s and older, so it’s not like he was traumatizing his small children (sounds like the internet troll motherfuckers did more of that, especially to his daughter Zelda). As I’ve read more about the whole situation, especially from comics who knew Robin well, while he’d dealt with depression and addiction issues in the past (like, oh, about 89% of all comics), they felt he’d gone over into a serious chemical change after he had open heart surgery. (Check out Rick Overton’s thoughts, or Greg Proops’ on his “Smartest Man in the World” podcast from this Monday). Levels of depression often sky rocket after major heart surgery due to the measures taken to perform it, which also alter brain chemistry severely. Add to the mix an early diagnosis of Parkinsons, and that is a pretty heavy load few of us could handle. We all know what horrific vultures the tabloid press is, and can you imagine the YEARS of headlines as Williams, one of the most physical and expressive comedians in the history of the solar system, was slowly ravaged by Parkinsons? It would be a sad, grim and horrific spectacle to those cretins, no matter how much dignity Williams’ handled it with. Ultimately, I believe it was the heart surgery and the psychological effects of it that killed Robin–he just put himself beyond the continued miseries he was facing sooner than later, and there is a sort of bravery in that. I am touched that his death has moved so many, and has caused so much heartfelt consideration of the sufferings of others and the deepest motivations of us all. Rollins may not understand depression, but he’s part of why we are talking about it. At the least though, his rant seems callous and misguided, and that is surely more about him than about anything Robin Williams did.
At the least though, his rant seems callous and misguided, and that is surely more about him than about anything Robin Williams did.
Very well said.
Because the opinion of an assmunch with a tv show named after the worst headline trope in the history of the internet matters at all.
H2 for god’s sake.
Rollins is right. Williams turned out to be one huge massive fraud and a huge fucking disappointment. Everything he ever said was bullshit.
Well stated Feklhr.
I guess you people just don’t understand what being PUNKRAWK is all about.
Kids this is what happens when you don’t want to become mentally older than 17.
Anyone remember that video that made the rounds several years ago where Henry, in the middle of some interview, picks a fight with couple teenagers in a coffee shop? What an asshole.
“Their life wasn’t cut short — it was purposely abandoned”
I think this is the line that I agree with the most. I’ve had problems with people saying that he died, he didn’t die, he punched his own ticket. Is it sad, yeah, but he made his choice. Hopefully one thing this might do is show just how fucking powerful depression is, and maybe something will come of it.
Holy Contradiction Batman. You first say you agree that he “choose” to take his life. But then you shine light on how bad depression is. With mental illness one doesn’t “purposefully” do things, and you say “he made his choice” has if rationality was behind this choice.
One day the majority of our society will understand mental illness better. One day.
@virnomine – Is it really so hard for you to believe a person can have mental illness so bad that they lose the ability to rationalize the act of suicide? When rationalization is lost, the aspect of choice is removed.
I have already worked it out with my wife and children. If it ever comes down to it, I am going to get passage on a boat headed up the Amazon River. I’ll send a postcard from each village we stop at. Once they stop getting postcards…RIP.
I like Henry, but this is really becoming one of the biggest problems in our society. Speaking on things and passing judgment using only our persobal experience and personality traits.
Splendid. You wouldn’t kill yourself. I wouldn’t walk around with a buzz cut for forty years straight.
Yep.
@tfbuckfutter Well said
Rollins is bitter because he didn’t get the role in death to smoochy. calling it.
Damn, I had no idea there was such a Rollins backlash here.
I still like Rollins, but yeah, he’s wrong and dumb here. Mental illness is mental illness is mental illness.
I thought he supported death with dignity? I mean, this clearly isn’t the same thing but, if someone doesn’t want to live anymore, who is Rollins to tell them how worthless they are for checking out?
Another fine point.
Just a little story about mental illness (and the first time I realized it wasn’t bullshit):
So I am sitting at a deposition with my client, who was fired from her job. She alleged she was fired because she was disabled, having a known mental disability (bipolar disorder) and fibromyalgia where she wouldn’t be able to sit at her desk. She needed reasonable accommodation for her disability, and as she told me, when she went to speak with her supervisor, he fired her on the spot. Sounds like a good case (if you’re a lawyer, anyway).
So, like a good little lawyer I ask questions to all the witnesses who saw the “incident” where she was fired on the “spot.” These people were average, everyday, normal people who just wanted to go to work, earn a living, and support their family. They may have been coached to some degree, but as a trained lawyer, you begin to realize how to press their buttons and get them out of this zone of only answering “yes” and “no.” As I started asking questions about what happened, they all started telling me a story where my client flipped out, screaming, throwing punches and kicking at the air. A couple of the guys restrained her because they thought she was going to hurt herself. They all had the same story, with different details on how they perceived what happened to cause this woman to be terminated.
I got my client in the room (she was in the depositions the entire time) and she had zero recollection of what happened. I looked in her eyes and would swear on the bible that she was telling me “her” truth. That’s when I realized that her perception was her reality, and while that was not what happened in the real world, her mental illness told her differently.
So, for me to tell her to “just see things my way” really isn’t the answer. Telling Robin Williams to “get over it” and “think of your kids” really wouldn’t register to someone suffering from mental illness. I feel so horrible for Robin and his family and friends. He was able to mask his illness through his humor and drugs and alcohol (now being in health care I see that people who suffer from mental illness tend to self medicate with pot and other drugs – and I really wonder if it’s a chicken and egg thing where the mental illness presents itself with drug use, or the mental illness is there and the drugs are a consequence).
The mental illness is there. The drugs just keep your own brain from shitting on you for a while.
i wrote a confusing rant in response to this confusing rant [earthtotalia.wordpress.com]
Can’t get past Kurt Loder calling Henry Rollins a “Hardcore Poet”……ah the 90s, you’ve given us so much hindsight hilarity.
I used to think Henry Rollins was really cool. And then I saw him in a bit part in bad boys 2, and all of a sudden anything interesting about him was sucked out of my brain.
I’ve suffered from severe depression before (to the point of considering and even planning my suicide). Luckily, I got help and know how to handle the troughs of life that can sometimes throw people into these tailspins. With this said, I don’t disagree with Henry’s thoughts (to a certain extent). If you have children, it makes it even more “selfish” to those on the outside. But I can honestly say that when you are in that dark of a place, there is no reasonable thought process and nothing matters; in fact, you feel that things would be better if you were out of the picture for everyone involved. It is a messed up place to be and honestly, even therapy and drugs can sometimes not work.
By your own admission there is nothing you should be agreeing with in Rollins’ statements. “Selfish” is thrown out the window when rationality is lost.
“he has a lot of opinions on pretty much any hot topic you can throw at him. He certainly isn’t afraid to express himself with little to no concern for being politically correct, and it’s safe to say that he doesn’t give a hot crap about what anyone has to say in response.”
I actually think that all of these are good things.
It would be even better if he was advocating for mental health and suicide awareness instead of trying to shame/guilt parents with mental illness.
Rollins has apologized and I accept his apology.
