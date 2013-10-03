Here Are Two New Clips And Some B-Roll Action From 'Escape Plan'

I don’t know if Machete Kills is changing the way that studios promote movies or if it’s always been this way and I’m just now noticing, but it looks like Escape Plan is getting in on the “Leave nothing to the imagination” marketing plan. The 80s action star nostalgia film stars Sylvester Stallone as a man trying to escape the prison that he helped design and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the prisoner helping him do it. And it’s all being orchestrated by Jim Caviezel, who stars in the CBS drama Person of Interest, which is one of the best shows on TV that nobody talks about.

Today, we’ve got two new Escape Plan clips for you, as well as two B-roll videos that offer a behind-the-scenes look at how two very old men keep kicking each other’s asses after all these years. Spoiler alert: The director motivates them by threatening to destroy a Matlock box set. That’s great old people stereotypin’ right there.

And now the B-roll clips that prove Sly and Arnold aren’t getting too old for this shit.

