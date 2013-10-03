Here Are Two New Clips And Some B-Roll Action From 'Escape Plan'

I don’t know if Machete Kills is changing the way that studios promote movies or if it’s always been this way and I’m just now noticing, but it looks like Escape Plan is getting in on the “Leave nothing to the imagination” marketing plan. The 80s action star nostalgia film stars Sylvester Stallone as a man trying to escape the prison that he helped design and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the prisoner helping him do it. And it’s all being orchestrated by Jim Caviezel, who stars in the CBS drama Person of Interest, which is one of the best shows on TV that nobody talks about.
Today, we’ve got two new Escape Plan clips for you, as well as two B-roll videos that offer a behind-the-scenes look at how two very old men keep kicking each other’s asses after all these years. Spoiler alert: The director motivates them by threatening to destroy a Matlock box set. That’s great old people stereotypin’ right there.
And now the B-roll clips that prove Sly and Arnold aren’t getting too old for this shit.
“I HAVE AN EVACUATION CODE!” Good stuff. I can not wait for there to be a line for the bathroom at the bar tonight.
haha Schwarzanneger being al cheeky, I’ll probably wait until this comes out on cable, I’m not gonna download it or watch it in theaters
It would be nice if one of them could speak English.
/klingon
As a thirty-something male, I am personally grateful for this resurgence of 80s style action movies. They may not be innovating much, but the throwback to the “fuck the bullshit” approach has felt refreshing to me.
And it’s not so much that it is even the same nostalgic actors, it’s just that the dudes are getting on set and basically saying, “Let’s do it like we used and mess shit up and kick ass. Get some stuntmen, guns, cars, and explosives and we are ready to go.”
I am certainly not trying to imply that this type of retro-production is any sort of “big answer” for stale areas of Hollywood, but it is a great reminder for action movies that maybe having pretty boys doing stylized pseudo-martial combat in either slow motion or shaky cam and the hero being the cool suave dude.
When I went into retrospect recently, it occurred to me that what had changed the most about action movies was the amount of “ugly” we got. By “ugly”, I don’t mean shitty-looking old guys, I mean some of the ugly B-movie level cinematics that would often creep into these movies (often because they might only have one shot at a take, and they had to use what they fucking had, or what have you.) I can live with a movie where the dude kicks some punk’s ass, says something cheesy, and shoots him in the face with a totally pandering piece of weaponry. Fight dirty, make it UGLY.
Ooops, edit: “…the cool suave dude isn’t as “cool” and as awesome as the producers seemingly believe.”
Hey Fek – if you haven’t seen The Raid: Redemption yet, there’s a whole lot of guns, explosions, ugly, and martial combat (as well as not-at-all-“pseudo” martial arts combat, which is probably what you meant anyway, and haha I had to correct my typo of “marital combat”).
You ever seen the daytime show “Divorce Court”? There IS marital combat that makes MMA look like patty-cakes.
The Mighty Feklahr will find this movie and watch it, He was basically sold at “a whole lot of guns”.
It’s in Indonesian (at least I think that’s a real language) and I recommend watching it un-dubbed, without subs. They speak the universal language of magnificent, horrific, beautifully-choreographed violence, and if you can watch it without saying “HOLY SHIT” out loud at least three times, you are a stronger Klingon than I, sir. Enjoy.
BTK – you have the hot fabulous Michelle0 to thank for tipping me off to this masterpiece.