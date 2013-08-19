How to make Missile Command destroy any YouTube video + The Morning Links

There’s a neat little trick going around Tumblr, showing how you can turn any YouTube video into a brief game of Missile Command.

1. Select a video

2. Pause the video

3. Click outside the video area and type 1980

4. Play Missile Command until it destroys your video

