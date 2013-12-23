Here's The Trailer For Disney's Latest Heart String Tugger 'Million Dollar Arm'

If there’s one thing that Disney loves doing and, more importantly, is very good at, it’s taking a seemingly inconsequential sports story and turning it into the most heartfelt movie imaginable. Take The Rookie, for example, which was really just the story of a guy who got to pitch a few innings for the Tampa Bay Rays, but Disney managed to make it like a baseball version of Frequency in terms of emotional charge. Next up for the Mouse is Million Dollar Arm, which tells the story of a struggling baseball agent who “discovered” two Indian cricket players and tried to turn them into baseball pitchers.
The trailer debuted at Grantland today, because Bill Simmons is an executive producer on the film, and Million Dollar Arm looks a lot like your standard “two people from different worlds have a lot to learn from each other” story. It stars Jon Hamm as the agent who developed the idea for the reality show, Million Dollar Arm, which featured eventual Pittsburgh Pirates prospects Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel.
Side Note: The Script’s “Hall of Fame,” while a standard cheesy pop song, might be one of the smartest decisions by a band in the last 10 years. That crap is going to be played across highlight reels, trailers and awards ceremonies for decades to come. Well done, you generic geniuses.
I was disappointed this was not a movie where jon hamm becomes a cyborg… who is sent into the past to kill john connor…
Saw this trailer before American Hustle over the weekend. I didn’t think Jon Hamm’s first lead role in a movie would happen in a saccharine Disney sports movie.
Bill Simmons is an executive producer on the film
Jesus, that just ain’t right.
I hope he got Jalen a role. That man has range!
I couldn’t figure out why Grantland had the exclusive, other than Disney owns Grantland, and then I read he consulted on the project so they gave him the vanity credit. Here’s the thing, what needed to be consulted on? It’s a book, so the story’s out there for everyone to see. Did they need someone to explain that these guys basically sucked? Or did they need someone to compare it to 90210?
Better late than never- That last sentence cracked me up.
“Boston Boston Boston, NBA NBA, terrible football picks and These Are My Readers.” End column
The two cricket players were incredibly talented, but were laughed out of major league baseball because they kept saying “I’m going to bowl a googly.”
They also refused to play for any team except the Mets because “the Nye Mets are my favorite squadron.”
Sure, they could have called it Slumdog Million Dollar Baby Arm, but Disney hates Oscars.
Slumdog Million Dollar Baby Arm Holding An Apple is my Bollywood porn name.
Frequency is the bomb! That is all.
I dont get this…Indian cricket is known for producing spinners…not players wth strong arms/throws…if they wanted that they should have gone to Pakistan, Australia, or Australia…those are teams who have a rich legacy of producing fast bowlers (strong arms)- that’s the cricketing term for pitchers BTW.
And here I thought Hayden Panettiere was the best example of a spinner.
I’m sorry, I think you mistook us for people who actually give a damn about cricket, a sport so effeminate it has tea times.
Lake Bell in a sari?
Sign me up.
Not even Lake Bell in a Sari can save this schlock
I’m so very grateful that they didn’t give too much of the plot away.
I keep waiting for Jon Hamm to get a leading role in a great movie. Until then, I’m forced to watch all this crap. # my cross to bear (sorry, I hate actual hashtags)
Had a small glimmer of hope this was going to be an attempt at an arm wrestling movie.
Sly Stallone already made the definitive one, nobody else dares even try.
I’m sure there is enough cocaine making its way around Hollywood that this is on the table somewhere,
As long as the kid’s name remains Mike Hawk.
Burnsy, me and my dyslexia just want to give you a hug for putting the word “tugger” in a headline with the word “arm”
Simmons was the Executive Producer of Common Sense
Do we really need a story about two guys signed out of a reality show who never reached higher than single A?
Has the bar for what makes a good sports movie been lowered that much?
The movie ends with them giving up 7 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings and getting their bony asses kicked in a brawl.