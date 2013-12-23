Here's The Trailer For Disney's Latest Heart String Tugger 'Million Dollar Arm'

#Disney #Jon Hamm #Trailers
Senior Writer
12.23.13 26 Comments

If there’s one thing that Disney loves doing and, more importantly, is very good at, it’s taking a seemingly inconsequential sports story and turning it into the most heartfelt movie imaginable. Take The Rookie, for example, which was really just the story of a guy who got to pitch a few innings for the Tampa Bay Rays, but Disney managed to make it like a baseball version of Frequency in terms of emotional charge. Next up for the Mouse is Million Dollar Arm, which tells the story of a struggling baseball agent who “discovered” two Indian cricket players and tried to turn them into baseball pitchers.

The trailer debuted at Grantland today, because Bill Simmons is an executive producer on the film, and Million Dollar Arm looks a lot like your standard “two people from different worlds have a lot to learn from each other” story. It stars Jon Hamm as the agent who developed the idea for the reality show, Million Dollar Arm, which featured eventual Pittsburgh Pirates prospects Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel.

Side Note: The Script’s “Hall of Fame,” while a standard cheesy pop song, might be one of the smartest decisions by a band in the last 10 years. That crap is going to be played across highlight reels, trailers and awards ceremonies for decades to come. Well done, you generic geniuses.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Jon Hamm#Trailers
TAGSALAN ARKINDISNEYJON HAMMlake bellMILLION DOLLAR ARMTRAILERS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP