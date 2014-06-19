Here’s Your First Look At The Cast Of The NWA Biopic ‘Straight Outta Compton’

As I told you earlier this week, Straight Outta Compton, the NWA biopic from director F. Gary Gray (above, center), will star Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. (bottom left) as Ice Cube and Jason Mitchell (below center) as Eazy E. Mitchell was an aspiring rapper/actor working in a kitchen when he was cast. Now there’s an official press release from Universal, complete with a first look at the cast and a release date (August 14th, 2015). Playing Dr. Dre will be Corey Hawkins, who’s had a handful of (really) small parts, last in Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop. NWA of course stands for “Neighbors With Attitude.”
Universal Pictures will release STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON on Friday, August 14, 2015.
About STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON
In the mid-1980s, the streets of Compton, California, were some of the most dangerous in the country. When five young men translated their experiences growing up into brutally honest music that rebelled against abusive authority, they gave an explosive voice to a silenced generation. Following the meteoric rise and fall of N.W.A., STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON tells the astonishing story of how these youngsters revolutionized music and pop culture forever the moment they told the world the truth about life in the hood and ignited a cultural war.
Starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell as Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Eazy-E, STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON is directed by F. Gary Gray (Friday, Set It Off, The Italian Job). The drama is produced by original N.W.A. members Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, who are joined by fellow producers Matt Alvarez and Tomica Woods-Wright. Will Packer serves as executive producer of the film alongside Gray.
I was half expecting the press release to include a number for people to call if they have any information on the whereabouts of MC Ren. Anyone? Is he alive? Is he going to be in the movie, or are they just going to rewrite his character as a generic friend played by Nick Cannon? Gotta have comic relief somehow, I guess.
Will the sequel cover the week that snoop dogg officially joined so they could make that one song nobody remembers? Please say yes!
Please. Deep Cover.
Watch it after Raw on Franklin (?)
Farmclub
Who is the dude standing in the middle? I am confused.
That’s the director; F. Gary Gray who made ‘Friday’
“Easy E’s corpse is looking pretty good,” I thought to myself.
DJ Yella is not amused by your looking for Ren and not him.
Even if Yella makes it a capella?
I still express, Yo know I don’t weed or sess cuz its known to give a brotha’ brain damage and brain damage on the mic don’t manage nothin’ but makin’ a sucka and you equal don’t be another sequel.
Express ya self.
Sorry I can’t help myself. : )
@Otto Man ever since I posted that last night I’ve had that line stuck in my head
Whenever I read the name Eazy-E my brain inserts a motherfuckin’.
Ren’s post NWA career is pretty sad, but he’s released some good records.
Will they be performing “Sweat of My Balls”?
Also, can we get Jerry Stiller to play Jerry Heller?
“THAT’S WHAT I’M TALKIN ABOUT!!!”
Aren’t they moving a little too fast the shoul slow down. Eazy Does It! Shut up, I was leaving anyways.
I was hoping Clint Eastwood was going to direct.
So instead of Dying of AIDS, he instead dies of AIDS?
Where’s Eazy Mutha-fuckin E’s jerry curl?
A day-in-the-life of a young JandG:
Order Order Order Ice Cube take the mutha-fuckin stand do you swear to the tell the whole truth and nothin’ but the truth so help yo black ass?
You God damn right
Fuck tha PO-lice commin’ straight from the under ground a young (lwinds up windows) n-word got it bad cause I’m brown.
This movie could never beat CB4. And I’m black y’all, and I’m black y’all, and I’m blackety black and I’m black y’all.
I’ve always wanted a big ass biscuit
Did Ice Cube clone himself? Or did he just marry a female Ice Cube?
Oh hey Dr. Dre. Hey!! That man is so good looking. Whew.
Seriously thought the same. He looks like a beautiful statue. Day-am.
Eazy’s widow is also a producer and she owns the rights to all of NWA’s music so…pretty sure it will be a well rounded retelling.
The Mighty Feklahr is feeling lazy today.
The kid playing Dre actually looks more like Ren to me.
In honor of NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton and upcoming film, check out our hilarious parody! One Love! [www.youtube.com]
ok where is mc ren, dj yella and Arabian Prince and the D.O.C they all where in N.W.A and snoop dogg was not in N.W.A he was ft on a N.W.A song that came off a the sound track of next friday