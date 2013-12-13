Wherein They Get to the Fireworks Factory: A Hobbit Review

Well, Filmdrunkards, it’s your old pal, Adam, again, recently released from the ole gimp box they keep down in the basement along with Burnsy’s tastefully nude Bea Arthur photo collection. I had asked Vince what his plans were considering a review of the Hobbit, and he literally vomited with rage. So he let me do it instead since he’d rather, and I quote, “have my eyelids forced open with hooks for a continuous screening of The Hangover III until the inevitable aneurysm gave me sweet relief.”
To start with, I’m definitely more of a fan of Jackson’s stuff than Vince is. The movie runtimes are obscene, but at least stuff happens. I don’t know how many writing exercises I’ve had to suffer through where I just wanted to scrawl “MAKE SOMETHING HAPPEN” in big letters across every page because I had to read seven pages of a girl sitting on a bus thinking about her dead mom. The perfect stories are, in a nutshell, the ones where interesting characters do interesting things. Rarely do we get both, but out of the two I’d rather have the interesting things because that’s more fun to look at.
Now, with the Desolation of the Fireworks Factory, we already cross off one of the two big problems with the first movie. Pacing is no longer an issue. The movie’s still just shy of three hours, and they don’t actually get to the mountain until about an hour and fifty minutes in. But, damned if a lot of stuff doesn’t happen in those three hours! The plot constantly moves forward at a pretty good clip, so much so that I almost wished it would slow down and catch its breath. Then I remembered we can’t all be as coked up as Martin Freeman; some of us have to sleep eventually.
But because of its pacing, we don’t really fix the other big problem the first one had: character development. At least, not the kind of expansive development that matched the Ring trilogy. In the Lord of the Rings, each member of the company had some growth and a unique personality. With the Hobbit movies, they’re all kind of interchangeable with the exception of the main players (Thorin, Bilbo, Balin). Before they picked up Bilbo, I can imagine Thorin gathered them around and went, “OK, here’s how it goes. Dwalin’s the tough guy. Bombur’s the fat guy. Ori’s the wimpy one…” We get a new development with one the lesser dwarves in this one, but most of the others remain pretty static. When they were leaving Laketown for the mountain, one of them comments, “Where’s Bofur?” and I had no idea which one that was. Also Jackson still hasn’t moved past “hideous means evil” characterization. We know the Master of Laketown and his underling are bad people because one has a unibrow and wart while the other has Klingon facial hair and a face like the before in an acne cream commercial.
The silver lining to this is that the character development we do get is pretty good. Cracked ran an article recently saying Lord of the Rings should’ve followed Boromir instead since he was the most complex and vulnerable hero. That’s essentially what we get with Desolation. The first movie set Thorin up as willing to do anything for his people, but single-minded and proud. In this one, he still maintains that he’s just fighting for his people, but the closer they get to the mountain, the more it feels like that’s just a pretense hiding more selfish feelings. Sound familiar? It’s a great character arc, and Richard Armitage pulls it off wonderfully, although he still rarely gets to move beyond “uber-serious” mode. Meanwhile, Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen get to be Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen. Freeman has the greatest understated comedic expressions with some legitimately funny moments, and Ian McKellen probably doesn’t even need to be told what to do anymore. The guy probably takes a dump with more gravitas than I’ll ever be able to muster in my life. It may be his one note, but if your selling point is “Ian McKellen acts with gravitas”, that’s a damn good selling point.
On top of Armitage, McKellen, and Freeman, we also get the newcomers of Evangeline Lilly (I certainly gained a lonely mountain when she was on screen), Lee Pace, Luke Evans, the return of Orlando Bloom, holy shit that’s Stephen Fry, and of course, Benedict Cumberbatch as a fire-breathing otter (as well as the Necromancer). All of them do at least a good job. None of them are annoying, which is the least I can ask of new characters. Lilly in particular was nice because she’s actually an ass kicker, then Peter Jackson dashes that on the floor by giving her a weird romantic subplot. She falls in love with one of the dwarves (hint: the least hideous one) after about five minutes of meeting him. Legolas and Gimli ain’t got nothin’ on those race relations. At least she gets to save him, twice, instead of the standard “ass kicking female falls in love and stops kicking ass.”
Other than the characters, the sets look good, but there was one instance during the barrel ride sequence where it looks like it was shot with a GoPro taped to the outside, and there was a particularly bad CGI shot with Smaug. The musical choice immediately after for the credits didn’t really sync up well with the tone of the ending. The score in general was kind of annoying. It played over everything all the time. There’s that awesome line from the trailer where Luke Evans tells Armitage, “You have no right to enter that mountain,” and Armitage responds, “I have the only right.” Too bad I almost couldn’t hear it because of the SCORE SWELLS! In the first one, Vince complained about the battles usually ending because Gandalf decided to stop being a dick and hit the win button. In this one, Gandalf leaves the company, so suddenly they’re overcoming obstacles by wit, not the Staples easy button.
So at the end of the movie, those who like the Tolkien movies won’t find a lot to hate about this one. It moves faster than Unexpected Journey, there’s much better character growth, strong acting, and battles are actually won with wit not macguffins. I daresay even those who aren’t big Peter Jackson fans would like it. Of course, if anyone says they truly hate these movies, what they’re really saying is they hate three hours of Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen. These are not people to be trusted.
FINAL GRADE: B
“Of course, if anyone says they truly hate these movies, what they’re really saying is they hate three hours of Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen. These are not people to be trusted.”
THANK you.
No I just reeeeaaallly hate the fantasy genre. I can recognize that Martin Freeman and Ian McKellan do a good job in these movies, but everything else is so tortuous to me that it just doesn’t make up for it.
I like you Adam, I already have my VIP tickets for sunday afternoon, I can’t wait to watch this and I’m really glad that Evangeline Lilly’s tough gurl elf isn’t annoying. Did you watch it in 48fps or the standard version?
I believe it was standard version. I didn’t think they were even offering it in 48fps anymore.
really? I’m seeing it in 48fps here in mexico, unless mexicans are lying to me
48 fps in Mexico… What’s that in the US? Like 6 fps?
There’s about one sequence where they’re on the road. And it’s a magical road with mind powers because elves are dicks. That’s about five minutes. After that there’s one like thirty second montage where they walk from the lakeshore to the actual mountain, and another quick thirty second montage at the beginning when they’re on the run. The rest are just establishing shots showing you where someone is. Surprisingly very little walking.
When you submitted this review did Vince start crying blood while vomiting excrement from his mouth?
Without gravitas all your dumps would be floaters.
Do you think the fanboys even enjoy these movies anymore? After the Lord of the Rings, I feel like the only thing driving ticket sales is force of Hobbit.
I’ll see myself out.
So it’s “Empire Strikes Back” good, or “Attack of the Clones” good? [BTW, will not settle for “Temple of Doom” good.]
“Revenge of the Sith” good with an “Attack of the Clones” cliffhanger. Although to be fair, the acting is miles better than any Star Wars movie. Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen > James Earl Jones, Harrison Ford, Alec Guinness. Although Christopher Lee’s in both because that man is the reason none of us are as awesome as we could be.
Co-sign.
There are no tasteful Bea Arthur nudes. They’re all raunchy.
What’s up with the orange and blue in these movies? It’s like Lord of the Ring: Miami.
Since Vince didn’t review it, it’s kinda ironic that the Filmdrunk review came out more positive mostly than the Gamma Squad one.
I agree. I liked it all, save for the ending. I didn’t mind the cliffhanger, but the Dragon chase stretched on forever. If the film had ended with the Dragon flying to Lake Town right after talking to Bilbo (cutting all the silly, endless, shase scenes with the Dwarves) if would have been better. If they needed an action climax they should have just ended with the fight between Legolas and Orc dude.
I am more excited about Anchorman 2
(No spoilers) So, I took my wife and mother to see the new Hobbit movie. Overall, I ultimately liked it, but it was a little bit of a frustrating movie.
The “good” stuff in this movie was a lot more “good” than the first, unfortunately the opposite was likewise. The frustrating part is that the first 90-120 is really solid and good fun and exciting, but the last 20-30 minutes just ends up being a bit of a mess, so you leave the theater with sort of a bad taste in your mouth.
The waters of the story also become very unnecessarily muddied in a few places. Ultimately, even though I feel like I enjoyed this movie more than the first, it also frustrated me more…if that makes any sense.
There’s a lot of back and forth like that. One minute you’re going, “This is awesome” and then it’s “the hell is this?”
I did enjoy the climax sequence because it showed they actually acted with some forethought and planning, rather than just running about hoping something good happens. I wasn’t entirely satisfied with where they decided to end it either, but looking back, it’d probably be another half hour.
It’s not that the climax scene wasn’t “clever” it was just SOOOOOOOOOO tedious and derived. Furthermore, I didn’t really approve of Thorin and Bilbo’s little “interaction” regarding the Arkenstone, but I kind of understand it was used to set up some like “foreshadowing”, or what have you.
Like I said somewhere else, after all 3 movies are out on DVD, I might get industrious and cut it down to like a 2-3 hour movie that is strictly “The Hobbit”. I don’t know how good it will be, but we would miss out on a ton of ugly.
Fek, would that be “The Hobbedit?”
It’s interesting that if you edited it to just be “The Hobbit” I actually think you’d be removing a lot of the most interesting stuff. If we’re just talking about this movie, for instance you’d be getting rid of most all of the Lake-town stuff and almost all of the elf stuff but you’d be keeping Beorn. I was excited to see Beorn but it was completely useless to the movie, I felt. You’d also be getting rid of the opening scene at The Prancing Pony which I really liked between Thorin and Gandalf since that’s only in another text and not “The Hobbit” proper.
I reread the book before the first one came out. The story is very bare bones, and the pacing in this movie matched the pacing of the book. Peter Jackson’s taking flak for adding a whole lot, but honestly, if I had to choose between stories, I’d go with the movies. Whether or not he’s succeeding, Jackson’s at least trying to add some depth to the story. Plus we’d have a lot less Ian McKellen. Can’t have that
I thought the dragon, and the cg work thereof, was one of the best parts of the film. They did an awesome job on Smaug and I thought that whole part went on just about long enough.
I so desperately wanted to love this movie. But I didn’t. I couldn’t. It seems I’m alone on this, but here it goes.
All that CGI is giving me cancer. As with it’s predecessor, I felt like I was watching Tim Burton’s version of Alice In Wonderland at times. I’ll take a dude in some badass orc makeup any day over CG Azog.
Also, I don’t understand why Peter Jackson felt it necessary to deviate so immensely from the source material by throwing stuff in the movie that I’m pretty sure he found in his butthole. He did a masterful job editing the LOTR novels for film. He made the right changes, omitted the proper things, and was still faithful to the story. I don’t understand why he didn’t do that with this series.
And that barrel racing scene made me want to throw puke.
Smaug was awesome though. I wish I could have enjoyed the entire movie as much as I did those scenes, but there’s always next year. I hope like hell I enjoy the next installment better.
Seems like a lot of people feel alone in hating this thing.
I’ve been pretty happy with the villains, Azog and Smaug. But then I’m a sucker for a villain with a cool voice. The biggest thing they did wrong with the Goblin King in the first one (even bigger than his scrotum neck) is have him sound like my British math professor.
Saw it this past weekend and I didn’t necessarily think it was “far and away” better than the first movie like some reviews would imply. I think these Hobbit movies are definitely dependent on each other in a way that the LOTR movies weren’t as much.
(Spoilers)
The biggest surprise for me was how much I enjoyed all the added stuff. I’ve always found the elves pretty boring, which is a bummer because Tolkien feels the opposite. Granted they have some cool history but they’re usually a pretty stuffy and boring part of the story. This was the first time that I was entertained by the elves between Thranduil’s preening, Tauriel’s feistiness and Legolas’ endless journey to find creative ways to decapitate. I also really liked everything in Lake-town and absolutely loved Luke Evans’ Bard. I thought he added a lot to the movie and the cast.
As for the stuff from the book, obviously the scene with Smaug and Bilbo is the highlight of the movie. It’s just amazing. I understood why they brought the dwarves back to confront Smaug but the ensuing chase was the most tedious part of the movie, for me. I wish they’d have found a better way to do that because I didn’t think it was a bad idea.
Overall I liked it but my problems with the first movie are still the same here. I wish there was more of a focus on Bilbo because Martin Freeman is excellent and it’s a shame that these movies are so dependent on each other and feel so much like extended editions.
@Juan_Carlo I thought the bigger point in that final scene was to have the Dwarves confront Smaug, which they don’t do in the book. The whole movie seemed to be about how you pick up the pieces after everything is taken from you (hence, The Desolation of Smaug). However, to take that very interesting concept and turn it into a very tedious chase and trap sequence was disappointing to me.
So I’m asking for something spoilery, buuuuut:
Does Smaug still die like a chump?
(Spoilery answer)
Maybe. To be determined.
He kind of gets played like a bitch, but in the words of Paul Hogan to Cuba Gooding Jr., “You’ll just make him reeaaaal pissed off.”