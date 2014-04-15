‘How Frozen Should Have Ended’ Is Absolutely Correct

The diabolical geniuses and historical film revisionists at How it Should Have Ended are back with perhaps their greatest creation to date, as they have finally decided how the Oscar-winning Disney animated hit Frozen should have actually ended. Like most young kids, my niece is absolutely obsessed with Frozen, so I decided to give it a shot and watch it this weekend, and I was completely lost by the time that the girl with the magical powers randomly decided to sing, “Let it Go.” I just couldn’t get past the fact that her parents locked her away for a good part of her young life, and apparently I’m not alone.
How Frozen Should Have Ended not only addresses that strange issue, but it also offers an alternative that would have done wonders to keep guys like me interested the whole way through. (Also, my niece spoiled the ending for me two minutes into the film. WTF, kid?)
Dude, Let It Go.
I almost broke out laughing at how terrible the parents were to Ice Daughter, especially after they lock her up for years and then just die.
You weren’t paying much attention then. She voluntarily locked herself in due to her fear of hurting other people like her sister. SMH. You’re a FILM SITE. Have some professional pride, people.
Yeah, and the fact that her parents let her become afraid of herself to the point where she locked herself in is a truly spectacular failure on their part.
You took this waaaaayyy too seriously, aaronsmarter. SMH. You’re BEING A FUCKTARD. have some personal pride, person.
Great video except that the opening music number is Vuelie – inspired by indigenous Saami and Norwegian culture, and was written and composed by Norwegian composer Frode Fjellheim. The song is a combination of Saami yoiking and the Danish Christmas hymn “Dejlig er jorden”/”Fairest Lord Jesus”, composed by Frode Fjellheim. The original hymn is composed by the Danish composer B.S. Ingemann.
VUELIE was rewritten from “Eatnemen Vuelie” which the Norwegian female choir Cantus has performed and can be heard here: [youtu.be]
There is a lot of traditional Sami yoiking on youtube if you wanna check it out: [www.youtube.com]
So – yeah – this style of music is pretty appropriate for a movie set in Norway. And no – its not there just to “make you think Lion King”. And really? What if you said that about Native American music? Nice intro into being offensive and uneducated. This took like 2 seconds to find out on google.
I bet you’re really fun at parties.