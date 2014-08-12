How To Make The Perfect Action Franchise — ‘The Expendables’ — Even More Perfect

But like most fans of 80s and 90s action movies, I’m always thinking about what’s next. How is the next movie going to evolve beyond what we’re watching in this current movie, and how will the movie after that blow our minds even more, and how will the next five movies after those get extreme and violent all over our American asses? We already know that The Expendables 4 is being discussed, with Sylvester Stallone still very much on board and in charge, while Randy Couture is definitely in the mix as well, because, let’s face it, what the hell else is he doing? Stallone has reportedly said that Jackie Chan is a “priority” and there’s a rumor that Pierce Brosnan is attached. Also, if you believe the information on the Expendables Wiki site, John Travolta might play the bad guy, Hulk Hogan is on board, Robert de Niro is in talks, Steven Seagal is finally getting over his beef with Jean Claude Van Damme, who is also returning as his Expendables 2 character’s twin brother, and if Travolta isn’t going to be the bad guy, then The Rock might be on board.
But those are all just rumors at this point, and only Stallone and the Lionsgate brass know what will happen, if it even happens. As the self-proclaimed World’s Biggest Expendables Fan, I want to transcend speculation and rumors by taking over the entire franchise and casting The Expendables 4 myself, so that I know it will be done properly and in the best interest of creating the new greatest action movie ever made.
First thing’s first, I know that the poster should say The Expendables IV, but I’m not in charge of the marketing and promotional team. I’m only the casting director, probably the movie’s writer and eventually one of the stars when they realize how brilliant I am. So first up on the cast addition is Nic Cage as Vern Rattler, a deadly ninja for hire. I don’t know how he hasn’t been in the franchise all along, but I’ll assume it’s because he was busy secretly working on National Treasure: Blackbeard’s Moon Emeralds.
Next up, we’re going to do something unprecedented and merge the Expendables franchise with Fast and Furious. It’s not because Fast and Furious is on the same page or anything, but its stars deserve to be in a real action movie for once and not something that sounds like a bunch of kids shouting, “VROOOM!” in between lines of dialogue barely good enough for softcore porn. So Vin Diesel’s in as Dom Toretto, but he rides horses now.
And the Rock is probably going to be in The Expendables 4 anyway, but just in case, let’s add him now as Hobbs, and he will have a mustache and wear a comically small bowler hat.
Hulk Hogan is going to be in this one way or another, but I want him to play himself in a meta role that takes him right out of the ring and puts him right into action. He’ll be joined by his love interest, Jasmine Cooch, played by his daughter, Brooke.
Then John Cena shows up and he’s like, “Hey Expendables, take me with you, I’m a hero also,” but Barney is all, “But are you?” and they all pretend like they have phone calls and then Nikki Bella shows up and says, “It’s okay, John, buy me stuff.”
They finally sent a poet.
How to make The Expendables GOod:
Shoot it like it’s 1984-1989, and not 2014:
1. R-rating (a given, so let’s get that outta the way)
2. Engaging plot
3. Compelling characters **sub entry – A bad guy with more than 10 minutes of screen-time. If Mel Gibson is under-used as the villain the same way Van Damme was, it’ll be the biggest waste of potential for the entire franchise (of which there is plenty already)
4. Practical special effects (fake blood, real explosions, stunt doubles)
5. Old school cinematography (No Goddamn shaky-cam, close-ups, and quick cuts, as well as neutral color timing. God I hate teal)
6. 80’s synth score. Leave the over-produced and overused orchestrated boredom everywhere else
7. NO NEW FACES. We aren’t seeing this to see ?Kellan? (what kind of name is that?) LULZ
8. Actually kill off certain characters. Preferably the REAL Expendables (Randy Cotoure for starters)
9. Get a real director with a vision instead of a YES MAN that let’s Sly ghost-direct the entire thing (oddly enough, the first film that he directed has the best direction so far)
10. 2 hour+ runtime. All these names together at last and the credits are already running after maybe 90 minutes, simply so the theaters can have more showings in an attempt to make more money (among other things). Pitiful.
How they aren’t using cheeseball 80s music blows me away. Get me some Loggins and Cetera immediately.
Dude, forget just churning out whatever 80’s XM or 80’s station is playing. There is an entire sub culture of indie music that’s 80’s movie score sounding. It’s called “nu-retrowave”. Remember the soundtrack to “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon” bthat was done by an artist named “Powerglove”? Yeah, that’s the stuff they should be using here.
[www.youtube.com]
Now the car chase scene music: [www.youtube.com]
Oh, you want something with lyrics so that it sounds like “real” music? Here ya go:
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
How about something with lyrics now? Forget about calling up Survivor or Stan Bush, 80’s AOR rock will never die:
[www.youtube.com]
The problem is, these movies aren’t designed for you and me. They are designed for people in other countries. I think a 2+ hr run time wouldn’t work in Malaysia, or China, Khazikstan, or Belarus. Also, how do you know Mel Gibson is under utilized? Are you one of the several million people who downloaded this? That said, the special effects were wretched and Mel Gibson could have been a great bad guy. The whole world hates him, and he could have used that so much more had someone actually written a script.
@SeanX
Reading, motherfucker. Do you do it?
@SeanX – Chinese epic movies are still pretty big overseas and those movies are split with 2+ hour run times.
I’d be very happy if the soundtrack entirely consisted of the Blood Brothers by Mad Decent mix tapes. If you ever loved 80s action movies, do yourself a favor and download them.
[m.soundcloud.com]
Great mix there Slappy. I’ve already got about 80% of those songs in my “workout music” genre on my ipod in various playlists (some music for weightlifitng, some music for cardio, etc…). ” Sucks that whoever made this playlist used the soundtrack versions of “Training Montage” from Rocky 4 and “Eye of the Tiger”. The movie score versions are leaps and bounds better. Same goes for Stan Bush’s “Never Surrender” from Kickboxer (better guitar solo halfway through the song). Thank God they got the original Stan Bush movie version of “Fight to Survive”, the soundtrack version with a different singer is atrocious lol.
Oh, and as much as I love Peter Cetera’s “Glory of Love”, I don’t work out to love songs lol.
Personally I think it would be better if they use original 80’s inspired music, rather than re-use all the ones from previous films. Her’s a great 80’s-sounding workout song that was made only 2 or 3 years ago:
[www.youtube.com]
This is the funniest thing I’ve ever read. I want this to happen in a not ironic way.
Biggest laugh was definitely Ryan Reynolds’s character’s name.
Second was the realization that it went on for FOUR pages. Because I was just that amazed.
The world needs this post now more than ever! It was amazing from start to finish and I was really happe that Cole Baretta and Pit Bull are back in action.
i teared up when cole baretta and pitbull showed up.
I did a fist pump and shouted “Yes!” when Cole Baretta showed up.
Still no Kurt Russell, because Burnsy is a poopyhead
@Martin: No shit! The lack of Jack Burton showing up just in time to save The Expendables from a 2000 year old Chinese sorcerer really burned my ass.
the banner picture looks like mitt romneys family christmas card
Nah. No one looks like they’re excited to ass rape you to death.
except for the black people
And Bolo Yeung as a villain
Carl Weathers AND Michael Jai White? Now you got a stew going.
Honestly though, how has MJW not been at least one of these movies yet?
Black Dynamite doesn’t take orders from any white man
Joking aside, White didn’t wanna audition. Most of the parts were written for the actors in mind (Statham, Li, Rourke). So Crews got his part instead. I love Crews, but he’s too funny to be taken seriously. White could’ve at least given us some more martial arts.
Oh fuck. I forgot that BY actually fought Bruce Lee. That is some dope-ass shit.
Speaking of which, bring Kareem Abdul Jabar out of movie retirement. I mean, you’re bringing back Sean Connery and that motherfucker nearly died of an oral infection (if you have a dental bridge, clean completely around it, kids).
What? No love for Michael Dudikoff?
Michael Dudikoff doesn’t even remember Michael Dudikoff
@HopFrog: Bravo, now you’re cooking with gas.
May as well include Samuel L. Jackson.
And Gary Busey.
And William Atherton because he was the quintessential ’80s asshole.
And Bill Paxton needs to get killed off because that’s what he does best.
Vernon Wells as the crazy guy who chews on human ears and juggles grenades with the pins pulled or GTFO.
I have a free ticket and I’m debating between this and november man
Will the guns shoot bees? Otherwise, no sale.
This is using the wrong picture of The Rock.
[i.imgur.com] is clearly superior.
Doesn’t matter how many times I’ve seen it, I still laugh every time.
Beihn’s gone on record to say he doesn’t need Sly for his career. That had me pretty cheesed ,but Beihn made up for it 10 fold by doing the videogame “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon”, which is more 80’s han Expendables 1 and 2 combined.
Yeah, I was pretty much sold with the name Carl Weathers alone.
I was going to see Expendables 4 until I realized that Sean Bean doesn’t get killed in it.
So you want me to include spoilers?
Ashley Burns, you have my respect, my admiration, my money, and my complete collection of “Suburban Commando” trading cards w/ 20 year old “gum” included.
please save us from geriatric action movies. on rotten tomatoes all 3 films had below a 50% positive rating. the last one scored 32% fresh but a lot of loud and mindless movies with explosions seem to do quite well in foreign markets as if they are made that way.
They are made that way.
why is mel gibson?
Because of all the bergs and steins.
You came close to perfection but you missed Tobias Funke. How could you?
Instead of Iron Tyson can we replace him with Weird Al Yankovic. Also have Chris Pratt as a beatboxing bear.
Also have The Expendables VI have Kurt Russell, Don Johnson and Rob Lowe as a trio of FBI agents only Rob Lowe was a master assassin all along. (Think Bobby Fullbright off PW:DD. I mean he’d literally be an Expendables version of him) But he’s not Rob Lowe, he’s one of the Los Conquistadors. Also Tom Savini and Kane Hodder plays a couple of crab worshippers who appear in the scene in Downtown Delaware, they do nothing but worship crabs. UNTIL IT TURNS OUT THEY’RE LOBSTERS ALL ALONG.
I’ve heard Charlie Sheen’s available and on the cheap. His credits in Platoon and Hot Shots makes him more of a military action star than half of these guys currently on Stallone’s payroll.
(1) I’m still shilling for Adam West to be in this, playing “Bruce Dwayne.”
(2) The Rock, with that moustache and bowler hat, HAS to play “Dum Dum Dugan” but you’d have to pay Marvel for the rights. Do it.
(3) This movie will have to be a minimum of 6 hours long.
I find your lack of Remo Williams disturbing.
I second that. With a side of Kevin goddamn Bacon. Val & Earl forever.
What a horrible idea. All those actors and not a single Chinese? Tranformers 4 would disagree.
Jeff Speakman is The Perfect Weapon
There is a distinct lack of Gymkata in this series.
/Marks the date and time for future war crimes tribunal.
and how is Ralph Maccio not in this?
I thought this site wasn’t allowed to show dong pics and then you go and put Burt Reynolds up there
Where is this movie on the homoerotic scale?
1-Grumpy Old Men, 10-Top Gun (if you include gay porn, 15-Fire Island Lube Party)
That’s Gold, Ahsley! Gold!
Four pages?
Louis Gossett has an Oscar.
Not for playing Chappy
Add Frank Stallone and we got a stew going.
4 pages? Jesus, this article is Ashley Burns’ Magnum Opus
Predator should be one of the expendables.
Aw, now you reminded me Kevin Peter Hall is dead.
/has sad
I don’t even care about this farcity, Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan vs JCVD and GSP in the Expendables setting would be suitable for the “shut up and take my money” meme. JCVD’s twin bro should go all out and kill as many off as possible. I was kind of pissed his character died in the 2nd one, but immediately thought “Double Impact” twin bro (like every other JCVD fan). Even though this post was all in good fun shenanigans, Kurt Russell was not mentioned. For shame on you for leaving out Snake Plisskin! Tango & Cash need to reunite, damnit!
This didn’t need to be four pages.