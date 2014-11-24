Hugh Jackman Is Barely Recognizable As Blackbeard In The First Pictures From ‘Pan’

Hollywood proves that it still loves a gritty reimagination of a classic fairy tale with the title shortened to make it sound tougher in Pan, which is of course short for “Peter Pan” in Warner Bros and director Joe Wright’s new take on the public domain property. It’s also Spanish for “bread,” but that’s neither here nor there. Today, Entertainment Weekly has a batch of new pictures, including your first look at Levi Miller as Peter (below) and Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard. Bro, that’s not even a beard, it’s a Van Dyke.
And no, that’s not a misprint, the pirate villain in Pan isn’t Captain Hook, because this is an origin story, you see. Apparently even characters who live in a mythical world where no one ages have origins.
For comparison, here’s the Blackbeard one sheet from history (Edward Teach):
Hugh could use a few more lit fuses in his hair. As for the movie, here’s the rundown:
Pan (out July 17) takes the J.M. Barrie mythos and shuffles the deck, outfitting Jackman with a flying ship and a diabolical Vandyke as the dreaded pirate Blackbeard, whose men have been kidnapping young wartime orphans [WWII, specifically] —including a certain Peter (Levi Miller, left)—from their beds. Meanwhile, Captain Hook is neither a captain nor behooked, but played by Garrett Hedlund as a dashing Indiana Jones-like figure. Says director Joe Wright, “This isn’t exactly the Neverland story you know.” [EntertainmentWeekly]
Well I guess this isn’t my grandma’s Peter Pan then, is it. In fact, it’s a gritty origin story with a Holocaust twist (degree of difficulty 3.2). Of course the studios were climbing over each other trying to make it. I’m half expecting a subplot where a cool black guy teaches schlubby Peter to dance.
(Patton Oswalt’s final word on origin stories).
Ah, I see they cast Leonardo DiCaprio’s twin brother who’s evidently been in Neverland for the past 30 years. Seems appropriate.
I’m confused. What Vine is Levi Miller from again?
“I’m half expecting a subplot where a cool black guy teaches schlubby Peter to dance”
Damn it Vince, he has a name and it’s Rufio
Crap, I totally forgot Hook actually did have a fat black kid in it!
C’mon, everyone knows Rufio is Filipino. [en.wikipedia.org]
Not only the fat black kid, but the precocious short one too, with the crooked tooth grin. I was always angered by the fact that Robin Williams gives his golden sword to the fat black kid, when it was the precocious short one that was the ONLY ONE who stood by Peter Panning, lawyer. At the beginning. When all of the Lost Boys wanted to pull his pants down and throw coconuts at him. HE stood up for him, and told everyone to give him a chance. The fat black kid didn’t say SHIT. And he gets the golden sword. Goddamn that is a parable for life.
^ oh man didn’t realize there was some blatant Affirmative Action going on in that movie. Bravo for pointing that out.
What’s wrong with that kid? He looks like old navy and the gap had a child
You know, Hugh, maybe you wouldn’t have those rings around your eyes if you spent more time asleep and less time doing . . . whatever that is to your hair. Just sayin.
Anyway, this looks like a perfect storm of recent terrible tropes: imagination-crushing origin story, gritty reboot, and “the villain is actually the hero!” All were missing is an insufferably smug “girl who kicks butt!”
“Gritty” and that picture of Hugh Jackman do not belong anywhere near each other.
“Foppish,” on the other hand..
But will there be Ass????…. I’m obviously still reeling from Days of Future Past.
Sigh.
The weird thing is this is actually vaguely similar to the current Peter Pan as WWII story going around the odie press called Peter Panzerfaust. I’m not even kidding. Yes Captain Hook is a nazi in this one.
I didn’t think anything could beat out the ridiculous plot details EW leaked out about the new Terminator movie. But that paragraph about Blackbeard kidnapping WW II Orphans and Captain Hook being a good guy done did it. I don’t know why this angers me so much, but it does.
The only way they can make up for this is if they “reimagine” Tinkerbell to have a smokey voice, big titties, and be played by Scarlett Johansson. But something tells me this movie will fuck it up even more and cast Miley Cyrus.
If the movie had Sexy Tinkerbell I would forgive it of all sins.
The tagline of that poster is just so tired these days.