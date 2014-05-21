Hugh Jackman Would Really Like To See Wolverine Fight The Hulk At Some Point

Just because Kevin Feige supposedly has the Marvel Universe mapped out for the next 20 years, it doesn’t mean that things can’t change. Maybe Marvel could finally realize its dream of adding Spider-Man to the Avengers or Fox will decide that it hates guaranteed money and drop the X-Men altogether to pursue an NFL SuperPro movie franchise from the writers of Ghost Rider and Draft Day. As unlikely as those may sound, anything is possible in Hollywood, which is why Hugh Jackman still seems so hip on the idea of Wolverine eventually meeting the Avengers.

In an interview with IGN, Jackman, who has already spoken about how he’ll be replaced as Wolverine at some point, probably after he films Wolverine 3 and X-Men: Apocalypse since he turned down Fox’s $100 million offer, explained why he’d love for Weapon X to cross over and fight alongside (and maybe even against) the Incredible Hulk.

“I would love to see him as part of The Avengers” Jackman admitted. “Because there’s a great dysfunction among that team, and I think Wolverine would fit right into that. He’d like that.” Now as everyone knows, when superheroes first meet each other, they have to do battle, so we then asked Hugh which of the Avengers he’d fight first. “There’s no doubt he’d get in a fight with Hulk at some point. Those two bad, rage-filled characters are going to square off at some point. It would be quite fun. I don’t know how much fun to shoot it would be because I’m sure I’d be on the worst end of it, but hey, he can heal.” (Via IGN)

As awesome as that all sounds, let’s not get our hopes up. We’re way closer to seeing the Fantastic Four team up with the X-Men and Harlem Globetrotters to uncover the mystery of Ghoul Boner Island than we are to watching Wolverine try to get his claws on Thanos in an epic space battle to stop the destruction of the universe.

Still, dibs on writing that NFL SuperPro franchise.