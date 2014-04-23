We Just Saw 13 Minutes Of ‘Godzilla’ Footage, And Yes, It Still Looks Pretty Badass

I always say, the more footage a studio is willing to show off, the better they think the film is (and obviously, the reverse is true, like when a rep cancelled midnight screenings of Vampire Academy just so critics couldn’t get reviews up by opening day). So it was a good sign this week when Warner Bros invited critics to see 13 minutes of new footage from Godzilla, which doesn’t open until May 16th, with a video introduction by Gareth Edwards.
Nonetheless, despite all the fanboy boners for this one following the trailer release, I was unconvinced. Between Pacific Rim and pretty much every Godzilla movie since the seventies (especially that one with P. Diddy grunting to “Kashmir” on the soundtrack), I’ve come to expect monster movies to be wildly disappointing, once the LOOK HOW BIG IT IS! reaction wears off.
Then I saw 13 minutes of Godzilla (2014) and my initial reaction is… LOOK HOW BIG IT IS! I realize you can’t judge a film from 13 minutes of footage, but one thing I can tell you is that Godzilla does scale really, really well. I’m saying Godzilla is really scale-y (I humbly ask God forgiveness for this terrible pun).
Whereas Pacific Rim negated the scale of its own characters by putting them next to other equally big things and just making all the people look like ants while filming two hours of CGI windows smashing in the rain at night while an obnoxious score played (a common action movie problem I’ve written about here), Godzilla has enough negative space in the sound mix that the sounds that are there actually mean something. And it keeps the perspective small, from a person’s eye view. That way, Godzilla actually looks… you know… big. It’s not rocket science.
IT’S MONSTER SCIENCE! (*shreds guitar solo*)
In any case, without giving away too much of the plot, it looks like we’re going to get a nice slow build up to monster destruction, so that when it hits, you actually feel it. While we mostly saw just a couple of action set pieces, it’s clear that Gareth Edwards (above left – he’s British) is good at staging them. There’s a clever, creative focus on all the little details. Like in Jurassic Park, the memorable scenes aren’t the giant dinosaur eating cars and stomping things, it’s the ripples in a water cup, the dilation of a pupil. Edwards appears equally skilled at focusing on those kinds of details – the wave Godzilla produces when he moves through the water, what the wave looks like when it’s passing under a battleship or crashing into the shore. He finds small, clever ways to communicate basically the same thing: GODZILLA REAL BIG DOE.
Not to mention that the cast includes Bryan Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, my girlfriend Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe, and David Straithairn, so that when they shout things like “LOOK OUT!” and “LET’S GET OUT OF HERE!” they’ll have the acting chops to make me truly believe. That’s important in a movie about a giant lizard.
Oh, and while Andy Serkis is listed in the IMDB credits as Godzilla, he only consulted once production was already finished. Long story short, I would surely pay to see Godzilla, but I would pay at least triple that to see Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch (Smaug) wearing mo-cap jumpsuits fake fight while pretending to be dragons. Please, someone Kickstart that.
was it the same clip I saw the other day with the elevated train/Mothra/Big ass Godzilla footsteps?
They should keep the Gareth streak going and get Gareth Evans to direct the Serkis/Cumberbatch movie.
I saw 90 minutes of Cloverfield and remembered why I fucking hate CGI monster movies.
Cloverfield in two lines:
“Hey, asshole! What you’re about to do is something utterly moronic no remotely intelligent person would do!”
“DON’T YOU UNDERSTAND THAT I LOVE HER?!”
Bitches come and go; you only get one life in this video game.
Hey now, Cloverfield was pretty good because of TJ Miller and Lizzy Caplan. And dumbass Rob got his comeuppance at the end, so whatevs.
As long as its not just a story with a big lizard and its actually a story about a big lizard. the story should revolve around Godzilla not human interaction
Yep, as a long-frustrated Zilla fan, I am eager for a Godzilla movie that actually stars Godzilla instead of some stars
I enjoyed this click-bait, er, article.
*still dizzy from previous posts, throws up, retching sounds like Godzilla roar*
“We just saw…” – LIES! I didn’t see shit. Or… what, you know other people?!
Did it have an updated version of Kashmir with Jimmy Page and Skrillex?
Wub wub wub CHSSSH Wub wub wub CHSSSH Wub wub wub CHSSSH Wub wub wub CHSSSH Wub wub wub CHSSSH Wub wub wub CHSSSH Wub wub wub CHSSSH…
Oh let the sun beat down upon my face… monster starts to scream…
I am a traveler of both time and space, Godzilla broke my spleen,,,,
Did Gojira wander inland laying waste Las Vegas only to leave the Treasure Island still standing? Am I high or are they?
“…wildly disappointing, once the LOOK HOW BIG IT IS! reaction wears off.”
which is also how I describe most of my tranny relationships.
Fag. Can’t even make it to the autofellatio and facial/swallow.
I just watched that trailer and even though I’m old enough to be most of your sexy, younger dad, I pooped ’em. Hope I didn’t poop ’em for naught.
Ok, let me go take care of this, I’ll catch up with y’all later.
I might need some help on the grammar, there.
At least it wasn’t directed by Gareth J. Edwards.
This is why the best part of Pacific Rim was the opening montage/trailer.
Just saw it a week ago, and yup.
Have I ever been wrong?
Send in the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. and Heisenberg!
My opinion of all monster and fighter jet related movies is based entirely on soundtracks so this one looks like a big fat zero.
Also Vince, you are wrong on Pacific Rim and always will be.
I am the one who *Godzilla Roar*
Ken Watanabe AND David Strathairn? So this just moved up to my “Must See” list.
Welcome to 8 months ago when the cast was announced.
Banaa!
All I know is, I will be sorely disappointed if Gojira isn’t featured on this soundtrack at some point (not really, but it would be nice). [www.youtube.com]
Wildly emotional Bryan Cranston? Pensive looking Elizabeth Olsen? A giant, mayhem inducing lizard?
Here’s my wallet, the keys to my house and my first born …. can I live inside this film if I give all that away?
This is why you should not start feeding blue meth to your iguana.
ps. I will see this because Cranston.
[in a whisper, with terrible Japanese accent]: Gojira
I used to play for the Naniwa Hornetz of the Japan West Lacrosse League and one of the teams we used to play was called Gold Zealer.
What’s the chanting in the background of the trailer from? It is awesome. I loves “Monsters”, so I’m looking forward to this.
“Requiem for Soprano, Mezzo-Soprano, 2 Mixed Choirs and Orchestra”, composed by György Ligeti. It’s also part of the soundtrack for 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Godzilla-boner. My pants just ripped off.
A thousand pardons but with all humility and respect I must disagree with your honorable self because I do believe that Ms. Elizabeth Olsen is MY girlfriend bitch!
あなたが彼女に触れ、あなたが死ぬ！
You had me until the trashing of Pacific Rim started.
Pacific Rim is awesome sauce in every regard, and really more in vain of the ’70s Japanese sci-fi. And the soundtrack… the second I heard the opening theme, I was nodding my head. The soundtrack is balls. I want to mix a ringtone on my phone of Idris Elba shouting at me with the Pacific Rim theme playing in the background. That’s how awesome and invigorating Pacific Rim is.
Doesn’t discount your comments on Godzilla though. Can’t wait!
I suppose I should thank Pacific Rim for setting my expectations SO LOW that I’m buying my ticket just to see Cranston’s emotional monologues. Anything else is just icing.