Gandalf and Picard are returning to X-Men 4 minus 3 plus 1

I was as shocked as anyone when X-Men: First Class actually turned out kinda good. But the inevitable sequel is moving forward without original director Matthew Vaughn (original director of the prequel, that is…) , and with an awful title, “Days of Future Past.” But Bryan Singer is on to direct, and though he hasn’t directed anything good since 2003, he at least has it in him, and from the sounds of it, he’s got the cast of X-Men: First Class returning, with the added bonus of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan. Singer himself broke the news this morning on Twitter.
Thrilled to announce @ianmckellen118 & @sirpatstew are joining the cast of #XMEN #DaysOfFuturePast #magneto #professorX More to come…
— Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) November 27, 2012
I’d like to officially welcome back James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, & Nicholas Hoult to #XMEN for #DaysOfFuturePast
— Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) November 27, 2012
We already sort of assumed the plot would involve time travel from the title; the casting of young and old Professor X and Magneto all but confirms it. At the least, you imagine it will involve a heavy flashback element. Which is a good thing, because at its core, X-Men is really a story about a bromance between a psychic cripple and a tattooed holocaust survivor with a huge dong. Polish up the awards, this thing’s as Oscar baity as The Reader.
I think I just discovered what my mutant power is.
Wait, is Sir Ian McKellen’s twitter handle is @Ianmckellen118?
I mean, I get the SirPatStew thing, Patrick Stewart seems like he likes to fuck with people, but could Gandalf not command the internet to give him a better twitter handle?
Makes you wonder who’s using the @Ianmckellen that required him to put numbers after it…
I cant wait to see ‘the last’ Fassbender and McKellen square off on screen.
Hopefully they use the time travel element to retcon the ridiculous and contradictory X-Men movie world.
My guess is they are going to do a complete reboot with this, a la Star Trek.
surprised no comic book nerd has jumped on here to defend the Days Of Future Past title. Its considered a “classic” story from the early 80’s but i agree, the title is vague and unweildy and i could never figure out what exactly it was supposed to imply, besides just, hey bros! time travel and shit!
fixing the x-men cinematic universe is easy tho. there are any number of mutants who’s powers consist of “reality warping” which means any scene can have as much deus ex machina as you want. cause fuck it, i just warped reality. now you can reintroduce deadpool and pretend will.i.am’s character never existed.
I’ve always been a big fan of the Days of Futures Past story, and am an even bigger fan of the step First Class took toward making comic book movies less of a “realistic” broodfest, so count me in. Also, time travel is hard enough as it is, but add the x-men and a convoluted movie continuity? At the very least it should be an epically whacked mess scenery chewed by all
Yeah, but time travel shouldn’t be used as the plot device to clean up the mess FOX made with all their movies- I’m referring to their lack of continuity/errors of continuity and their fear of just restarting their franchise completely, without winking to the audience with cameos. Star Trek used the alternate reality thing, but they weren’t coming off terrible movies, they were just rebooting the franchise that had been done for years (I’m not counting the Next Gen movies)- why they felt the need to explain the continuity, I have no clue.
Well I know why they did it with Star Trek, so there wouldn’t be more of an uproar from fans. I love Patrick Stewart and his Prof X, but I’d gladly ditch the whole crew for a completely new take on it, void of Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Romijn cameos.
I’m disappointed that so many nerd-baiting posts from Vince today resulted in so few real nerds posting their outrage.
*Shakes fist at sky*
NERDS!
Vince I understand you weren’t a comic book kid, so I want shake my fist too much. But I can’t let Your Moms Box feel so disappointed either… “Days of Future Past” is the most iconic X-Men storyline beside The Dark Phoenix Saga!! Hopefully we’ll get the young, awesome director version of Singer and not…I give up. It’s probably going to suck.
You guys keep telling me that – can’t I recognize it as an iconic storyline AND still think the title is stupid?
I’ll be the judge of that. I didn’t spend 4 years at Stupid Title University for nothing!
You take that back about the title, Vince! Days of Future Past sounds like a kick ass James Bond movie title and you know it!
I’m glad they’re approaching this movie correctly. I’m just curious who will get to be the Kitty Pride character in the movie? Her movie self was introduced way too late to be in the the First Class days. Beast and Mystique are the only two characters that I can think of (besides Prof X and Magneto) that are around in both the days of Future and Past. Unless they make Wolverine the main character of ANOTHER X-men movie….
I’m also curious how much of X-Men 3 they’re going to ignore since, you know SirPatStew bit it in that one.
who pays for internet porn?
Should be titled Gandalf and Picard at Tanab.
Wasn’t Days of Future Past a prog-rock album? Sounds like something the Moody Blues would have done.
Also joins the list of bad movie titles:
– Silver Lining Playbook
– All You Need Is Kill
– Anything with Steven Seagal. Who, surprisingly, is not an actual Sea Gal for the Seahawks.
Zero Dark Thirty. Quantum of Solace.
Your Sister’s Sister, which stars Mumblecore Alpha, Mark Duplass, who is also in Zero Dark Thirty.
“X-Men 4 minus 3 plus 1″… I hope that was a “Mr. Show with Bob and David” reference, because it made my day. [bit.ly]
If The Mighty Feklahr ever stops loving that Lolcat, please kill Him. He won’t be the Klingon everyone knows and adores any more.
Really wish they’d just gone with: Erick Lensherr, Nazi Hunter.
That was by far the best part of First Class. I could watch Mr. F. Assbender kill Nazis for days.
You probably didn’t even know Robin was once a girl.
I’ll say it if no one else will Bryan Singer sucks! come on….all those movies were FOX studio back drops, enter stage center, lets wiki facts about characters, and use the scripts from the animated series from 20 years ago…
between how cheap FOX is and how little Singer cares about the details….look forward to them finding a way to kill off cyclops future children that were never able to be born because of all his previous crap….AND yes i believe Stewart just got casted for flash backs and narratives from inside Jackman’s head…..FFS MERICA
Great. Nothing ssounds scarier than a 100 pound, 90 year old Magneto. The only thing he uses his power for at this point is making sure he has enough Iron in his diet.