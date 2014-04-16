Ice Cube Squashes Posthumous Paul Walker Beef

Getty Image

Ice Cube was very convinced that he and Kevin Hart were a lock to win the Best Big Screen Duo or Most Beloved Pair of People or Terrific Twosome award at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night. He even Tweeted that if he and his Ride Along co-star didn’t win, “The fix is in.” Then, of course, they didn’t win, as MTV gave the golden popcorn to Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (posthumously) for Fast & Furious 6, as the latter was also celebrated with a very touching video montage at the event. But Ice Cube wasn’t there for that or much else, because he left almost as soon as he got there.

Instead, he went home and watched the Los Angeles Lakers game from his own couch, but not before he fired off a few choice quotes about MTV’s award process to USA Today.

“We was robbed,” Ice Cube tells USA TODAY. “Shame on you MTV.” “We had the best chemistry of everybody nominated, for us not to win was crazy,” says Ice Cube of his role with Hart. “We were the best onscreen duo, period.” “They should have gave it to him before he passed away,” Ice Cube says of Walker, who died in November 2013.

Now, that’s a pretty interesting comment right there, because in a passing glance, it reads to me like he’s saying, “Tough luck, if he wanted the award so badly, he should have stayed alive for it.” Of course, there are people who would scorn me or others for reading it that way, but I tried to think of another way that he meant it, and I couldn’t really wrap my brain around it. I wasn’t alone, though, because Cube took to Twitter to send out a series of Tweets, as a lot of people really thought that the rapper was being a pretty big dick about an award that is meaningless.

Okay, I believe you. I don’t think too many people really get mad at Ice Cube anyway. He’s a pretty tough dude.

I usually don’t. Hype-believing gets my hopes up too much.

Cube, you could have just said that you’re old and didn’t feel like being around those screaming teens. I’d totally understand, because they’re the reason that I stopped watching the Movie Awards years ago. So we’re all good here, right?

Wait, so we shouldn’t honor people if they’re dead? What if Walker died the day before the MTV Movie Awards and they already picked him and Diesel to win? Do they tell Diesel not to show, because he’s now disqualified? I’m not trying to make excuses for the “make something out of nothing” ass reporters, but between the original quote and this quote, like, it seems like there’s something. It just seems like Cube is pissed that he got jobbed for a sympathy vote.

Wait, what? Dude, you’ve been winning for decades now. What on Earth are you losing at other than a stupid trophy? Are you sad because Zac Efron took his shirt off while kids screamed and you didn’t? You’re f*cking Ice Cube, man.

I’m so confused.

I wish you’d just said that from the start. But if Ice Cube really wants his trophy so badly, I’ll spray paint some popcorn gold and mail it to him. I hate to see one of the guys who rapped on “Fuck the Police” so upset over an award.