Ice Cube Squashes Posthumous Paul Walker Beef

Ice Cube was very convinced that he and Kevin Hart were a lock to win the Best Big Screen Duo or Most Beloved Pair of People or Terrific Twosome award at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night. He even Tweeted that if he and his Ride Along co-star didn’t win, “The fix is in.” Then, of course, they didn’t win, as MTV gave the golden popcorn to Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (posthumously) for Fast & Furious 6, as the latter was also celebrated with a very touching video montage at the event. But Ice Cube wasn’t there for that or much else, because he left almost as soon as he got there.
Instead, he went home and watched the Los Angeles Lakers game from his own couch, but not before he fired off a few choice quotes about MTV’s award process to USA Today.
“We was robbed,” Ice Cube tells USA TODAY. “Shame on you MTV.”
“We had the best chemistry of everybody nominated, for us not to win was crazy,” says Ice Cube of his role with Hart. “We were the best onscreen duo, period.”
“They should have gave it to him before he passed away,” Ice Cube says of Walker, who died in November 2013.
Now, that’s a pretty interesting comment right there, because in a passing glance, it reads to me like he’s saying, “Tough luck, if he wanted the award so badly, he should have stayed alive for it.” Of course, there are people who would scorn me or others for reading it that way, but I tried to think of another way that he meant it, and I couldn’t really wrap my brain around it. I wasn’t alone, though, because Cube took to Twitter to send out a series of Tweets, as a lot of people really thought that the rapper was being a pretty big dick about an award that is meaningless.
Okay, I believe you. I don’t think too many people really get mad at Ice Cube anyway. He’s a pretty tough dude.
I usually don’t. Hype-believing gets my hopes up too much.
Cube, you could have just said that you’re old and didn’t feel like being around those screaming teens. I’d totally understand, because they’re the reason that I stopped watching the Movie Awards years ago. So we’re all good here, right?
Wait, so we shouldn’t honor people if they’re dead? What if Walker died the day before the MTV Movie Awards and they already picked him and Diesel to win? Do they tell Diesel not to show, because he’s now disqualified? I’m not trying to make excuses for the “make something out of nothing” ass reporters, but between the original quote and this quote, like, it seems like there’s something. It just seems like Cube is pissed that he got jobbed for a sympathy vote.
Wait, what? Dude, you’ve been winning for decades now. What on Earth are you losing at other than a stupid trophy? Are you sad because Zac Efron took his shirt off while kids screamed and you didn’t? You’re f*cking Ice Cube, man.
I’m so confused.
I wish you’d just said that from the start. But if Ice Cube really wants his trophy so badly, I’ll spray paint some popcorn gold and mail it to him. I hate to see one of the guys who rapped on “Fuck the Police” so upset over an award.
judging from the look he’s giving from the side rail promo ad, not even ice cube believes the shit ice cube is saying…
And once again, the ad of Ice Cube appears to be giving a death glare. Particularly at your closing statement as I scroll down.
Oh and yeah he’s totally pissed he lost an award for a sympathy vote (whether or not it’s actually true. It appears that’s how he sees it) I mean, who gives a flying crap about the MTV Movie Awards anyway?
There are several pathetic parts to this story. That is one.
I understand that they didn’t win considering i had already forgotten Ride Along ever excited.
I call bullshit. That movie never excited anyone.
So he’s an insensitive bastard for noting that if someone dies they get awards thrown at them regardless of if they deserved it? What a fucking monster.
Well, I think it’s ok to give a dead guy who appears in movies directly aimed at MTV’s demographic a meaningless award essentially so they can just honor him with a video montage during the show.
If that’s what he means, then he should just say it. I don’t give a crap if that’s what he means, but dancing all over it isn’t the Ice Cube way.
So I guess graduating high school and going to college and making money off of music since ’87 and making money off of movies/TV/commericals since ’92 and married for over 20 years and having four children is losing? Man… then I’m REALLY losing. Hell, I think I might have lost.
Adding another story into my “embarrassed ice cube was my favorite rapper” list I got going in my head but this is still after barbershop 2 and are we there yet
Plot twist: Ice Cube was gonna introduce those kids to some real shit when he went up on stage to accept the award
I like Kevin Hart but I’m getting sick of every third commercial being one of the eight movies he’s got hitting DVD.
So Ice Cube thinks the MTV Movie Awares are with more than a crooked piss in a strong wind.
For shame.
Tracy Morgan in Cop Out > Kevin Hart in Ride Along
And lets face it, they are more or less the same movie but Tracy Morgan’s screaming is somewhat bearable
Ice Cube should know better….this Golden Popcorn will give the Walker estate the closure its been looking for
Imma get you pregnant
Next year if they have a “Best Ice-Named Performer” Category and he finishes third to Ice-T and Vanilla Ice, then he’ll have a legit beef.
smh is that suck my hat?
Paul Walker Heath Ledgered his way to Ice Cubes MTV award