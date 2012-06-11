Idris Elba is a robot jock or something

My, my, that is a handsome black man.
Thank God Frotcast Brendan isn’t here, because that’s a picture of Elba in costume for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pacific Rim, and Brendan’s been floating “Pacific Rim Job” as his idea for an Asian-themed porn for like five years now, and probably wouldn’t be able to shut up about this. This, unfortunately, is more along the lines of “robot-piloting humans in battle against interplanetary monsters.” I imagined Zack Snyder and Michael Bay locking eyes over a milkshake with two straws as I read that.
Says Del Toro:
“When we’re talking about the physicality of the fight, we ended up building several blocks of Hong Kong. And literally demolished them. We built a building and then we took down the buildings.
We built command centres of the robots that were the size of the house. We started them on hydraulic rigs that shoot and elevated them and moved them round so you could really get a sense of the physical nature driving a robot like this.” [Total Film via Movieline]
Once upon a time I would’ve been super excited about this, but something about constantly reading Guillermo Del Toro’s name makes me less excited about him directing something. Can you believe this will be the first thing he’s directed since Hellboy II? It seems like he’s attached to a new project every other week (sixteen in-development credits on IMDB). He’s like a Mexican Ridley Scott. And so far, all I’ve really liked of his was Pan’s Labyrinth. But Pan’s Labyrinth was pretty bitchin’, so I guess I can kick the football a few more times before I give up. I can’t quit you, Pale Man.
Pop Quiz: If Stringer Bell wore that suit in Prometheus would it make more or less effing sense that he flies the ship through Yeager Loops standing up without a harness?
Correct Answer: It’s an F’n movie.
Let’s check the big board. SURVEY SAYS . . . Oh, I’m sorry. The number one answer is Voltron or GTFO!
I’ll tell you one thing, that suit is an XL: [www.youtube.com]
Dude that’s the reason the front of the bridge on Prometheus is made out of a treadmill, it has handles to hold on to.
*Checks his scorecard*
I suck at tests.
Are there gay robots in this movie, for Omar?
Absolutely. I also think Guillermo Del Toro should work with David Simon and rework the ending to be a final battle between Stringer and his Barksdale Enterprise robots against a monster race that is commanded by the likes of both Wallace and D’angelo. Hey where’s Wallace NOW String?
In space, no one can hear your space daughter scream.
Devil’s Backbone was pretty cool. Skip it if you’re allergic to subtitles (as many folks are).
I like both Hellboy’s though there’s no comparison. The first is pitch perfect while the second is bloated excess that comes from success of the first one.
Devil’s Backbone was good shit, indeed.
Yeah, it was good! Also Mimic was a great (b)movie…
I really would enjoy having sex with Idris Elba, I think.
Stringer! CALL ME!
Pacific Rim Job with a robot jock might be messy unless he’s a few quarts low.
Blade 2 or GTFO.
*climbs up a street light and hits a vampire with a reverse flying elbow*
Blade 2 rocked the house, yo.
Turntables on his chest or GTFO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[idriselbaleaning.tumblr.com]
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner… In Space!
Dad: At least that Vader boy you used to see was white under that suit of his.
Mom: How do we know he isn’t packing a ray gun under that proton pack?
He probably loves Robot Chicken.
That was actually too spot-on to be funny. I still snorted.
Good form, sir Moose. Good form.
Didn’t they just make this? Wasn’t it called Battleship? Did it suck? Why are they making it again with Idris Elba instead of Tim Riggins? Why am I so confused? Why do all movies sound the same?
Every time I see still shots of Idris Elba, I think, “Who wants a body massage?”
Where all the white space women at?
At first I thought he was Jacob from ME2.
Oy! C’mon Billay ‘ets get robo-fucked.
A Mexican Ridley Scott is also what I call the bathroom experience I have after going to Del Taco.
Guillermo Del Taco
I wouldn’t turn gay for Heimdall. Bi-frost curious, perhaps…
A Space-man got’s to have a Code….