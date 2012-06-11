Idris Elba is a robot jock or something

My, my, that is a handsome black man.

Thank God Frotcast Brendan isn’t here, because that’s a picture of Elba in costume for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pacific Rim, and Brendan’s been floating “Pacific Rim Job” as his idea for an Asian-themed porn for like five years now, and probably wouldn’t be able to shut up about this. This, unfortunately, is more along the lines of “robot-piloting humans in battle against interplanetary monsters.” I imagined Zack Snyder and Michael Bay locking eyes over a milkshake with two straws as I read that.

Says Del Toro:

“When we’re talking about the physicality of the fight, we ended up building several blocks of Hong Kong. And literally demolished them. We built a building and then we took down the buildings. We built command centres of the robots that were the size of the house. We started them on hydraulic rigs that shoot and elevated them and moved them round so you could really get a sense of the physical nature driving a robot like this.” [Total Film via Movieline]

Once upon a time I would’ve been super excited about this, but something about constantly reading Guillermo Del Toro’s name makes me less excited about him directing something. Can you believe this will be the first thing he’s directed since Hellboy II? It seems like he’s attached to a new project every other week (sixteen in-development credits on IMDB). He’s like a Mexican Ridley Scott. And so far, all I’ve really liked of his was Pan’s Labyrinth. But Pan’s Labyrinth was pretty bitchin’, so I guess I can kick the football a few more times before I give up. I can’t quit you, Pale Man.