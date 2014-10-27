‘Interstellar’ Backlash Now Set To Hit 9 Days Before The Public Can See It, Experts Say

#Christopher Nolan
Critics in New York and LA have seen Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and as usual, New York and LA critics are the only humans on Earth, so there’s already a spirited debate about whether the film is actually amazing or if everyone has just succumbed to the Christopher Nolan hype yet again. “Everyone” being a handful of critics in New York in LA, of course. Professional Nolan hater Armond White has yet to weigh in, sadly.

What a tragedy it would be if the movie none of us have seen yet turns out not to win as many of the awards we haven’t started thinking about yet, am I right? Hypothetically speaking, I might be real bummed :-(

Interstellar: “Let’s talk about it after it actually comes out.” -FilmDrunk.com.

Remember you heard it here, folks.

