‘Interstellar’ Backlash Now Set To Hit 9 Days Before The Public Can See It, Experts Say

Critics in New York and LA have seen Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and as usual, New York and LA critics are the only humans on Earth, so there’s already a spirited debate about whether the film is actually amazing or if everyone has just succumbed to the Christopher Nolan hype yet again. “Everyone” being a handful of critics in New York in LA, of course. Professional Nolan hater Armond White has yet to weigh in, sadly.
What a tragedy it would be if the movie none of us have seen yet turns out not to win as many of the awards we haven’t started thinking about yet, am I right? Hypothetically speaking, I might be real bummed :-(
Interstellar: “Let’s talk about it after it actually comes out.” -FilmDrunk.com.
Remember you heard it here, folks.
To be fair it’s genre fiction, so it probably wouldn’t have won any awards.
It can happen though, but usually if the genre is spun differently. Ex– Unforgiven.
To the tag line “Man kind was born on earth, it was never meant to die here” I would give a hearty “Yes huh.”
I don’t understand what generated the original hype, since no one has seen it yet. “Earth’s dying. We have to find a new place to live.” isn’t new. Why’s everyone jazzed about this?
Because Matty Mac is gonna save us…with his abs or something.
I think it’s the combination of celebrated director + awesome dramatic actor + weighty topic. That’s generally the equation that leads to Academy Award nomination talk well before the movie has come out.
To be fair, it’s Christopher Nolan so it was always going to be underwhelming and therefore, not worthy of awards.
Forrest Gump destroyed the concept of “worthiness.”
A man who was too stupid to wrap his head around Inception is sour, everybody.
…there were people who didn’t understand Inception? Like, thematically or plot-wise?
Hey Event Horizon didn’t win any gay fucking awards but I still watch it every Halloween
[i.imgur.com]
And it got totally robbed, because I’m pretty sure there was some gay f*cking in the murder-orgy flashback.
Not one of those wiener kids who went to see “Ouija” last weekend could handle Event Horizon. So boss, you guys…
@silance When there’s no more room in Hell the gay fucking murder orgies will walk the Earth
Hey everybody! Homophobic remarks about things we don’t like are cool again! You saw it here first.
@CptFancyPants stop sounding so gay
Guys…Spoiler Alert.
Seriously guys. It’s not cool to use gay like that anymore. It’s insulting, homophobic, and retarded.
Event Horizon will always be boss .
And fuck you Capt Fancy Pants for your idiotic usage of the famed exclamation point.
Doooooooon’t care, just want this movie on my eyeballs immediately.
That sounds painful.
you have this technology and haven’t started a poopstarter yet?
I want to see it purely for the fact that Nolan tapped Kip Thorne to advise them on the visualizations for the wormholes and black holes.
Thanks to the current technology available in rendering, Professor Thorne believes this is by far the most accurate representation of stellar phenomena ever put to film. They used 800 terabytes of data to produce the results, and supposedly Professor Thorne is going to publish some scientific papers on the processes used to create the visualizations.
More about Thorne and Nolan here- [www.wired.com]
(pushes glasses up nose, sniffs)
[media.giphy.com]
and yet Clint Eastwood still somehow gets the benefit of the doubt…
Is this movie also going to be about a male protagonist driven by the death of his female love interest? Oh Nolan, your endless bag of tricks always astounds me.
I’ve always felt his movies to be oddly cold despite them featuring stories about people in emotionally charged situations.
Does Anne Hathaway play Jar Jar Binks?
Play as in grift? Now there’s a movie I (don’t) want to see!
But yet somehow with it’s inconceivable premise, Gravity managed to win the hearts of everyone.
[rantz72.files.wordpress.com]
Man, that poster is vaguely reminiscent of something…. just can’t seem to put my finger on it.
Try wrapping your whole hand around it
I’ve almost got… It’s on the tip of my tongue.
Listen, maybe it’s that I’m not a big sci-fi guy, or because I’m afraid Matty Mac’s doing too much and drinking his own koolaid, but this movie just didn’t get me all worked up the way that it did so many people.
Maybe I’ll catch it at the theater, but I the trailers don’t make need to. Compare – Birdman and Nightcrawler – DYING TO SEE THEM FROM THE FIRST TEN SECONDS OF THE FIRST TRAILER.
I’m with you vis-a-vis “Matty Mac.” His schtick has got a real smarmy edge to it that rubs me the wrong way. But when he’s in character, on-screen, I totally eat it up. I’m pretty pumped about this one. I’m a sucker for Nolan, even after the mean things he’s done to me in the past.
Has Neil DeGrasse Tyson taken his usual dump on it yet?
Are you dumb or stupid? He was personally invited to see an early screening and rumors have it that he enjoyed it a lot.
Not to mention that if you had done ANY research you would know that Kip Thorne, an astrophysicist and peer of Neil was one of the main producers of this film. He was the one who wrote all their equations and did the math behind the science in the film. Also he helped facilitate discussions with NASA.
Calm down, bro. Neil DeGrasse Tyson was a little bitch about Gravity, he’s earned a few jabs, imo. That said, I’m still a big fan of his. I also dig Kip Thorne (Black Holes and Time Warps is a killer book), but that doesn’t mean this movie is going to be 100% scientifically accurate. Even Kip would have to admit that wormhole travel is pretty far-fetched, even if it is theoretically possible.
Neil DeGrasse fanboys are so fucking funny. They are a combo of PC idiocy and nerd rolled up into 1 dbag.
How the fuck do these scientist guys get such cool names?
There are so many movie awards currently that none of them really matter anymore. Its supply and demand, when you had like three a year they were important but now that awards season is like 5 months of nonstop celebrity back patting it just doesn’t matter.
Seems to me this one becomes the “Gravity” of 2014 or it blinkers expectations and earns a cult following back a la Danny Boyle’s “Sunshine” (2007). It’ll probably do better than “Oblivion” or “Elysium” or “Transcendence.” For my part, the sci-fi flick I enjoyed most of late was “Europa Report,” but nobody saw it, so …
If it were good, people would have seen it.
Cognitive dissonance for the LOSS.
Europa Report was amazing. Widely viewed does not equal quality.
You and me both.
And not a single fuck was given. Again.
Jesus…I’ve never seen this movie and it’s a Coen brothers movie. I’m pathetic. Commercial entertainment industry is pathetic.
Unfortunately I’ve been getting this same vibe from trailers. Something doesn’t seem right. Maybe just me.
The only thing that worries me about this movie, is that it seems like it should probably be 2 movies. It just seems like it’s gonna be hard to spend enough time building the character bond with Matty Mac and his daughter to get us to care, and then it has to spend all that time with them searching for a new planet. It just seems like it’s got a lot to cover for it to be a single movie.