‘Interstellar’ Will Explode Your Bladder And Melt Your Eyeballs

If you asked me what the ideal movie length is, I’d probably say 80 minutes. And yet some of my favorites are much longer. Goodfellas is two hours and 28 minutes. Pulp Fiction is two hours and 48 minutes. Braveheart, three hours and two minutes. I guess what I’m saying is, you can pull off a long movie, but only if it’s horrifically violent. Whatever the case, we’ve got a total running time for Chris Nolan’s Interstellar:
The runtime has been revealed for Christopher Nolan’s latest film, and it’s his longest yet: “Interstellar” will run 2 hours and 49 minutes.
Hoo boy that’s a long movie. I may have to wear a diaper to the screening like that crazy astronaut lady. Haha, just kidding, I always wear a diaper to screenings.
And “Interstellar” will give you plenty to gawk at, with Nolan once again using IMAX cameras for key sequences. Just how much of the movie will be in the mega-sized format isn’t yet known, but the filmmaker’s preference for film over digital will see the famed TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Hollywood swap out their digital projector, for one that will handle 70mm prints. [ThePlaylist]
ANALOG, IMAX, 70MM, CAN YOU DIG IT? That sounds fantastic. And the plan is in line with Nolan’s ideas about how to keep movies-as-a-live-event relevant in the age of premium cable and VOD. In short, make it a spectacle again, and do the things home theaters can’t. I can’t wait. I’m not a big fan of long movies, but at least I can expect my mind to be blown while I’m covered in my own piss.
Interstellar opens November 7th, and I’ll be sure to post the list of IMAX theaters showing it in 70 mm in the coming weeks.
