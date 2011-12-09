Is Bane’s dialog totally unintelligible in Dark Knight Rises?

I wasn’t one of the lucky handful of writers who got invited to watch the Dark Knight Rises six-minute prologue (which plays in advance of Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol screenings at 70mm IMAX theaters next week), but among the journalists who did attend, the consensus seems to be that Bane is pretty hard to understand. (I’ll put some more spoiler-y details after the jump).
“And prepare to scratch your head at much of Bane’s dialogue, which had most everyone in Thursday’s screening asking each other how much, if anything, they could understand. I did catch one moment, when someone asks Bane if he’ll die should his now widely seen mask be removed. Bane’s reply: “It would be extremely painful — for you.” –EntertainmentWeekly
“…Bane himself, who’s almost impossible to understand due to his Darth Vader-y breathing apparatus and weird accent.” –I09
“It may be early in the sound mixing process, but a lot of key dialogue, particularly that of Bane, who speaks via a mask, was unintelligible.” –HollywoodReporter
A lot of people point out that it could just be an early sound mix, but it seems to me like the time it takes to mix sound is negligible compared to rendering much more complicated visual effects (also, would you really release a prologue with a rough sound mix?). And as long as we’re on the subject of Chris Nolan and Tom Hardy, I watched the Inception trailer and entire movie multiple times without being able to tell whether Tom Hardy was saying something about “vigor,” or “One musn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger darling.” (Apparently it was the second one, but no way I would’ve been able to tell you that at the time). I don’t think the problem is the mask, the weird accent, or the breathing apparatus, it’s Tom Hardy’s big, pillowy lips. Clearly those were designed for whispering sweetly while lightly brushing against your ear, not projecting to an audience. BUT THAT COULD JUST BE THE CHARDONNAY TALKING, AM I RIGHT, GIRLS??
More spoilery stuff:
It appears the rumors were true: the prologue involves Bane on a plane. In particular, there’s a trio of masked hostages that some apparent terrorists are trading to the CIA for cash. The CIA guys start interrogating the three captives, trying to pressure them into giving up Bane’s location, and it’s clear that Bane is a big fish to these guys. And then — surprise! — one of the hostages turns out to be Bane himself, who’s almost impossible to understand due to his Darth Vader-y breathing apparatus and weird accent. The CIA guy asks Bane if it was his plan to get caught — and Bane responds that it was his plan to crash this plane. Which he does, using a bigger plane that swoops down with metal cables and a squad of commandos. (No Trog and Bird, I guess.)
The prologue ends with a few glimpses of other scenes, like the “Batwing chasing the Batmobile” scene that we’ve all seen set photos from. And a bit of Batman punching Bane in front of a riot. And Anne Hathaway as Catwoman. And finally, a startling glimpse of Bane holding Batman’s shredded, ruined cowl in his fist. [I09]
While we’re on the subject of Tom Hardy’s big pillowy lips . . . uhhh . . . where was I going with this again? How do I get out of this sentence?
Bane on a plane? Mainly in Spain?
I’m calling it now: Unintelligible Bane Voice is the new Growly Batman Voice.
Dont worry, the super cute and kicky cat woman will save this movie! -_-
It would be cooler if he was holding a torn UNC jersey.
A foreigner, on a plane?
Too soon, Nolan.
Dream a little “vigor” Vince? Really? How are you gonna dream a little vigor? That’s silly. Now dream a little Viggo, that I could totally see…you doing. Yes, was definitely saying you might dream a little Viggo, not me, not me dreaming about a little Viggo. Check please
Between Bane’s vader mask & Batman’s throat cancer voice, I anticipate spending most of this movie more confused that Gary Busey in a China shop (“None of these teacups are electronic, Butthorn!”)
I think I narrowly side stepped a she-dick stepping on Patty’s comment there. *Phew!*
“So do you want me to talk in a normal voice or like a midget?” – Gary Oldman
Fuck… that was terrible.
QUESTION MARK IN THE HEADLINE! WE’VE GOT QUESTION MARK IN THE HEADLINE! OOO-WOO! OOO-WOO!
*runs around naked, lights trash can on fire, neglects to return library books*
… Oh, you didn’t actually use that as a flimsy excuse for baseless speculation? Well, don’t I look a bit of a twat, then. And now I owe the library ten bucks.
Really it’s not that hard to understand someone wearing a machine mask once you’ve been forced to enough times.
Or a smashed “Lost” DVD, right?
Batman dies/gets back broken. The end.
In hearing that they may need to re-edit the sound, Andy Serkis drank a glass of ping pong balls.
WHERE IS HE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111
DO I LOOK LIKE A COP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Someone already beat me to the “Great, first we couldn’t understand Batman, our hero. Now we won’t be able to understand the villain either?”. I remember the 2nd or 3rd time I saw “Begins” in theaters, at the desk they told us that the movie was closed captioned. Which it was….
I think we know where I’m going with this.
People had problems understanding Batman? I know the voice sounded silly but I heard everything he said.
Sounds like Bane’s voice comes from the song Waiting For the Worms by Pink Floyd on The Wall album. Around the 1:21 mark a voice starts up over a megaphone. Then again at the end of the song.
At least with Gravelman you can at least still read his lips.