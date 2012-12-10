It’s The First 8 Minutes Of Brad Pitt In ‘World War Z’… Described By Someone

There’s really not much to say about the disaster in a disaster that is World War Z, the film adaptation of Max Brooks’ outstanding zombie novel that isn’t actually based on the book, that we haven’t already said before. The basic recap is that the film rights caused a bidding war between production companies owned by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, with the latter eventually securing the rights, and that was probably the only positive highlight of an otherwise doomed film production.
With World War Z reportedly way over budget and experiencing a litany of production problems, fans of the literary version have grown incredibly skeptical of the film’s prospects, and we’re all basically endlessly crying over this movie, despite the fact that we haven’t seen it. Thankfully, someone finally got his eyes on a clip of WWZ, specifically the first eight minutes, and it sounds like we basically have more to complain about now.
That someone is Badass Digest’s Devin Faraci, who was able to peep the exclusive footage at Harry Knowles’ birthday movie marathon. I’m just going to assume that my invitation was lost in the mail.
The footage begins with Brad Pitt, his wife and two daughters stuck in traffic in Philly. As the family plays time-wasting guessing games, the radio ominously talks about rabies infections that are spreading globally. There’s the sound of sirens, and a motorcycle cop races between the gridlocked cars, knocking Pitt’s rearview mirror off. As Pitt gets out of his car to retrieve the debris, there’s a commotion ahead, and suddenly an explosion a few blocks distant (it’s unclear to me if the explosion was related to jet sounds, as the sound mix was unfinished). People begin to panic, and another bike cop comes by, yelling at Pitt to get into his car. Just as he does… a semi nails the bike cop and keeps going, knocking cars out of its way.
Pitt decides to follow in the wake left by the truck, and he speeds down the street as chaos erupts. Jets and helicopters fly overhead, masses of people run screaming in the streets. Pitt gets distracted by his kids and gets into a big smashup in an intersection. As the family stumbles, okay, from the wreckage, we see what’s happening. Rampaging, super fast, hissing ‘zombies’ are running after people. One jumps on the hood of a car and smashes its head against the windshield until it shatters, and drags out the driver and begins biting him.
The ‘zombies’ are full on rage zombies as seen in 28 Days Later. They even have those very yellow eyes, and all that spastic movement. It’s obvious that 28 Days is the source material for this film, possibly even more than Brooks’ novel.
Faraci calls the whole thing “dead generic” which pretty much sums up our expectations to this point, especially since the film’s first trailer already revealed that we were getting superhuman Speedy Gonzales zombies instead of the traditional Slowpoke Rodriguez type. At this point, I’m just trying to lower my expectations to the point that I’ll walk into the theater thinking, “Here comes the worst movie ever” so I’ll exit thinking, “Hey, it was better than Grown Ups.”
I hope this bombs, just so they’ll try to reboot it in a few years with a more faithful adaptation. The novel deserves it.
HBO!
Agreed. The inherent problem with a movie adaptation of WWZ is that it’s not a 100-episode series on HBO.
I’m so sad about this. My favorite part of any zombie movie is usually the opening “EVERYTHING IS GOING TO SHIT OH NOOOOOO” montage. I was legitimately hoping for about 75 minutes of that followed by economic and political intrigue with some intermittent Shaolin monks decapitating zombies. Alas.
Hell yes. And there’s the potential to expand the series beyond the books because you could add original survivor stories. I would watch that so that.
If that sequence takes 8 minutes, then I assume the movie is going to be 9 hours long.
HBO MINISERIES PLZ
Since there is apparently no pop culture saturation point and HBO is not burdened by shame, I’m waiting for the new series True Brains. Zombies symbolize gay consumerism, lots of undead titties, horrible Southern accents. Sundays after Zombie Newsroom.
Zombie Will Macavoy wishes he could go back to the days when you could just eat a guy’s brains and be done with it. Now every zombie has to scribble out their half-formed thoughts on a (b)log.
I HAVE A ZLOG?
I would watch Zombie Newsroom. But only if it starred the current cast and writers who had been real-life murdered and brought back to life.
On Zombie Newsroom, none of the women would get attacked, because zombies are only interested in brains. AMIRITE, FELLAS? #fuckyousorkin
Nothing is better than Grown Ups. Except maybe Grown Ups 2.
Um, hi, Jack & Jill? “Nocturnal, like a bat. Or a zombie. Watch True Brains, Sundays after Zombie From Cincinnati.”
8 Mins of exclusive footage? That dude just described the first minute of the trailer.
That’s exactly what I said when I read it.
Just think of it as a “Money Ball” sequel.
“Money Ball” was the Lance Armstrong biopic working title.
Devin Faraci gives me the creeps.
I remember him writing for Chud.com. I don’t think there’s anyone writing that I’ve more violently disagreed with about everything they wrote outside of people that were outright trolling.
He trolls his readers. That’s why I stopped visiting his site. It’s a shame because he’s a good writer.
I’ve watched the trailer a couple of times and I like it. I’m looking forward to the movie. Yeah, that it’s not a faithful adaptation of the book is a missed opportunity, but the movie offers scale and that is something i want to see and is something any TV adaptation would struggle to accomplish.
Yep. If it was called anything else, no one would have a problem with it.
An unrealistic zombie movie!? How dare those fuckers!!
Books aren’t movies and movies aren’t books. SHUT UP ALREADY.
Who is complaining about realism?
Look, if you’re going to claim your film is an adaptation of a book, you should at least try to adapt the book. If somebody made Moby Dick: The Movie, and it was actually about a guy called Ishmael who opens a carpentry shop specialising in coffins with his buddy Queequeg in Des Moines, Iowa, people would cry bullshit. This looks like being the same thing.
(That said, I would probably watch the shit out of a movie about Ishmael and Queequeg making coffins in 19th century Des Moines)
I would watch it if the poster was Ishmael and Queequeg standing back to back and looking at the camera, with the name of the store as the subtitle of the movie.
book sticklers for film adaptations are just about the worst people.
You just described 95% of the internerds.
oh i’m aware
book sticklers for film adaptations are just about the worst people.
No, that would be Kevin Smith fans.
I agree with everyone. But careful what you wish for: “Ishmael and Queequeg – Zombie Hunters”.
for all the people complaining about this movie and how it won’t be a true adaptation of the novel – please outline how you would make the book a movie. I’m not defending this flick, and I liked the book. But the way it’s written it’s clearly not an easy adaptation.
How is it not an easy adaptation? You have a reporter moving from story to story its almost written like a movie already. Reporter reaches interview, story begins fade to story, fade to new local rinse repeat. The only problem was it didn’t have one white dude saving everyone like a super hero that Hollywood demands.
It should never have been a film. HBO documentary series, with three kinds of footage: Face-on interviews with survivors; dramatic reconstructions, with unconvincing zombie make-up; and “archive footage”, wich legitimately terrifying shit happening just out of focus as everything goes to shit.
That movie has everything! Interviews! Talking! Repeating!
Just have it told through multiple flashback of different people while being pieced together by a reporter. I have seen it done before in Tiny Toon Advetures’ spoof of Citizen Kane.
Wait did you credit Rodriquez for slow moving zombies and not Romero?! RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE
Slowpoke Rodriguez was the Bizarro World version of Speedy Gonzalez.
The fact that Slowpoke Rodriguez was ever actually a real character is so unbelievable. If he was in a cartoon now, in our new PC world, Warner Bros would be forced to shutdown from the backlash.
I’ve never liked zombie movies because I’ve always felt bad for the zombies. They’re the new majority, yet these survivor assholes run around like they own the place, imposing minority rule upon the zombies. If I wanted to see that shit I’d watch a movie about apartheid in South Africa.
Save the zombies! They were human once too.
I am Legend was supposed to address that, but it got all Will Smithed up.
I wonder if they’ll remake that one more faithful to the book, because then the title would actually make some fucking sense. But the Will Smith version was SO CLOSE to making the movie a little bit better.
It’s the stupid focus group audiences. DURRRR CREATURES CANT BE GOOD CREATURES BAD BOB MARLEY QUOTE HURRRRRR
Don’t save the zombies, leave them alone! I don’t let hipsters hold me down and jam skinny jeans on me.
for the role of ‘zombie’, does angelina jolie pull an eddie murphy?
I hope they release a novelization of the movie.
If 28 Days Later is the source material for this movie, there’s going to be plenty of eye-gouges. Alas, “plenty” is still not enough eye-gouges for me.
All the nerds crying about and condemning this movie before it even comes out are still failing to realize why this could be badass: a full scale war movie featuring armies versus Zombies. I always wondered why a well-trained and coordinated military would fail against hordes of the undead and this movie may answer that or show that actually, we can kick their asses across the globe… USA! USA!
The book actually does a fairly good job of explaining how the obsolete military tactics fail against the Zombies.
If they made a faithful adaptation of the book it’d just be like 2 hours of people talking into the camera.
Fuck that. To be truly faithful to the book, I demand nothing less than slow-moving camera pans across every single page of text.
Is it too much to ask that it be at least as good as The Walking Dead? That series varies from the source material but not in a way that bothers me tremendously. Hollywood thinks that slow zombies are not enough of a threat of a zombie apocalypse, and certainly zombies are faster than the survivors right? Otherwise they couldn’t have become zombies in the first place? Re-writing the WWZ story as if it were part of the 28 XXX later franchise is the wrong direction; I’m predicting this will be a down there with John Carter from Mars.