Jake Gyllenhaal Is Freaky Thin And Just The Right Amount Of Creepy In The Teaser For ‘Nightcrawler’

I remember a few months back seeing pictures of Jake Gyllenhaal looking gaunt and frail and thinking “he is either doing this for a movie, is deathly ill, or is on drugs. Either way, he looks FABULOUS!” Lucky for us all, the 33 year-old actor was, in fact, slimmed down for the role of a desperately unemployed man named Lou in the film ‘Nightcrawler.’ Of course, when I first heard that he playing the lead role in a movie called ‘Nightcrawler,’ I was kind of expecting a new X-Men movie and I was not alone in this assumption.
As it turns out, Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Nightcrawler’ is far more interesting than another stupid friggin 3-D comic book spin-off movie. Here is a description of the film, via The Playlist.
Titled “Nightcrawler,” the crime thriller is the directorial debut of screenwriter Dan Gilroy, the writer of “Freejack” and “Chasers,” the co-writer of “The Bourne Legacy” and brother of Tony Gilroy (the screenwriter behind the ‘Bourne’ series, “Michael Clayton” among many others). “Nightcrawler” is about an out of work man (Gyllenhaal) who man stumbles upon the underground world of L.A. freelance crime journalism.
I wish I could say that this time I will NOT fall for the age-old gimmick of actors gaining or losing ridiculous amounts of weight for some Oscar-bait role in a Hollywood movie… but I really wanna see this movie. Look at how weird Gyllenhaal’s face looks! It looks like he actually managed to lose weight in his eyelids, and now his eyes are struggling to stay inside of his skull! And beyond his physical appearance, the teaser makes a pretty convincing case that Gyllenhaal is going to be amazing in this movie. Just the right amount of creepy to be intriguing. It’s a big risk to make a trailer where the lead actor is interviewing for a job, but it worked. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing this movie. You’re hired, Jake.
If they really wanted me to see this movie, they’d cast someone other than Gyllenhaal.
He’s a good actor actually. Prisoners was one of the best movies I’ve seen in years and he freaking owned that character.
He was incredible in end of watch, that was the most natural I’ve ever seen someone play a cop
Yeah, End of Watch won me over too.
Prisoners was top notch Hugh Hackman. But Gyllenhaal’s gimmicky overacting with the blink tics didn’t make up for his lame acting the rest of the time. End of Watch…I just hated. Ugh.
Freejack and Chasers (assuming it’s the Erika Eleniak vehicle) are two of my most favoritest movies ever!!!
“Hey McCandless, I’m the lead singer of the Stones baby! And you better give me the correct security code or I’ll kill you dead, yeaaaah!”
“3…. 5…. 1.. 9,7,3,7,6,9,2!!!!!!”
Freejack is a good time (Rene Russo’s sword wielding bodyguard is my personal hero), but I never saw Chasers.
@Antbaby ya gotta see Chasers. It’s like The Last Detail, but more Oscar worthy. And way more fake tits.
Forget the X-Man, I thought it was going to be about Frank & Charlie’s game.
My thoughts exactly.
Same here
Is Hillenhulalay passively aggressively trying to get us to buy a movie ticket? “YOU CAN’T SEE THIS MOVIE IF YOU DON’T BUY THE TICKET, DICKWEED!”
(The Mighty Feklahr imagines “dickweed” is something that guy would say. Probably.)
Totally off topic: Something about Jake reminds me of CM Punk. Maybe the eyes?
Okay, but how much time will be spent under the bed, looking for minerals?
Looks solid. Gyllenhaal is a quality actor and this teaser is very intriguing.
*Lieb and Alison Stevenson are hanging out at the offices of Filmdrunk Inc. on a hot, listless Tuesday*
“Hey Alison?”
“Yeah Lieb?”
“Do you think I have too much skin in my face?”
“What?”
“…nevermind,”
I love these so much. You’re doing God’s work.
People still put Freejack on their resumes?
I’m waiting for someone’s Hollywood resume mentions to tout “Runaway”, starring Tom Selleck, Gene Simmons, and PG rated naked tits I remember from HBO.
@Underball
Don’t forget a constantly whining Kristie Alley as a hooker who somehow gets caught up in the robot shenanigans.
Please, show some respect. I’m pretty sure the robotic spiders got top billing in that classic.
“about an out of work man (Gyllenhaal) who man stumbles upon the underground world of L.A. freelance crime journalism”
Damn, I was hoping it would be about an out of work man who hires himself out to fishermen as live bait.
He looks a lot like nightcrawler from x men which is probably why I thought it was one of those teaser teasers and that’s why he wasn’t blue or poofing around.
That teaser made me absolutely NOT want to see this movie.
He kind of looks like Anthony Weiner now.
I believe you’re my spirit animal. Just blink twice if you’re an anthropomorphic talking tiger that everyone else sees as stuffed.
Was hoping he was making a movie about Ramirez, The Nightstalker.