James Cameron's first footage from the bottom of the ocean

Like all billionaires, James Cameron eventually got tired of shooting Ukranian hookers with a crossbow, and yesterday became the first person ever to take a solo trip to the deepest point on Earth, the bottom of the Mariana’s trench, a place only visited once before, by Jacques Piccard and U.S. Navy Capt. Don Walsh in 1960. Cameron famously sent a Tweet from the bottom (yeah, billionaires get better wifi than you, are you surprised?), and after murdering the evil king of Atlantis with a trident and impregnating the princess, Cameron promptly returned to the surface and declared, “That was boring.”
Actually, he said he didn’t see anything but tiny shrimp, but that didn’t stop National Geographic from releasing some of the footage from the trip. Some notes:
- The ship squeezes down three inches in length from the pressure, 16,000 pounds per square inch.
- “It was very lunar. Very desolate. My feeling was one of complete isolation from the rest of humanity. I mean, I feel like I literally have gone, in the space of one day, to another planet and come back.”
The trip was said to have left such an impression on Cameron that he named one of his white tigers “Mariana” and has been feeding her only the finest endangered tapirs flown in every morning from the Amazon.
I guess it’s time to call Emmanuel Lewis to change the definition of “literally.”
Not really. ‘I feel like I literally have gone’ is perfectly cromulent.
FYI, according to the video:
3 feet would be INSANE.
He’s got the Team Zissou hat, but where’s the Glock?
They were low on Glocks because the interns were supposed to share one but couldn’t agree on who’d hold it so they all grabbed one.
You know his burps totally smelled like fried viperfish.
Cameron at the press conference, “Who’s the lowest bottom-dweller in Hollywood now? Huh?”
And to think I once got ejected for tweeting in the kiddie pool. There’s no justice in the world.
Is that what Brits call ‘urinating’?
It’s like tooting, but with wee. Or so I’m given to understand.
So we have thousands of scientists who can do amazing work and know tons of things about undersea wildlife, and some joker who makes sh*tty CGI movies goes down with his cell phone?
**salutes flag**
Tiny shrimp? Lunar and desolate you say? It’s to bottom of the freaking ocean. Exactly what in the hell did you expect to find, Jimmy?
Be honest, you thought you were going to find mer-people, huh?
He was probably hoping for this: [www.listoid.com]
Once back in his cabin, Cameron opened his wall safe, removed a sheet of paper and crossed off “Pinch Cthulhu on the taint” from his bucket list.
He’s not going to be happy until he builds his super fancy villain lair at the bottom of the ocean, is he? I mean, that’s why the great Titanic rerelease cash grab is imminent, right?
Whenever, however it happens, you can bet that the mission to retrieve Cameron’s body is going to make a hell of a movie.
After sending his deep sea tweet (and reportedly racking up a baller score on “Angry Birds”), Cameron then text messaged Michael Bay “Your move, douchefag!”.
Not to be outdone, Bay had started to write “Chew on my nuts, Cameron!” into the moon with his backyard death laser, but only got as far as “CH” before having to stop (El Tigre Magnifico had a thorn in his paw)
Cool story bro
CH on the moon? Like when Chairface Chippendale did it on The Tick? Cuz……. Fuck Yeah!
His second tweet was: “eat it science nerds I paid for this with blue cat monkey money!”
In the grand tradition of amateur aristocrat scientists he sought out never before seen species and promptly killed them so he could take credit for their discovery and one-up his rivals. Hey Bay, suck on this Guernella Jakesullydensis!!!!
Jacques Piccard and U.S. Navy Capt. Don Walsh in 1960.
So he took someone else’s story and made all fancy and “ground-breaking” with modern special eff…I mean equipment? I’m shocked.
So what? We have shit for the economic structure in this country and this guy is traveling to the bottom of the sea. Put the money where it counts man. America is in a serious rut. Just nonsense
And like he’s so amazing. it the technology. Not him. F Cameron
Fun Fact: While he was down there, Cameron also sent a tweet to Xzibit under the hashtag #pimpmyride that read, “how bout u pimp my bathyscaphe muthafucka???!!!1!”