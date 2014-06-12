James Franco And Seth Rogen Want To Assassinate Kim Jong-Un In The Trailer For ‘The Interview’

In what is clearly their most ambitious and ballsy effort to date, James Franco and Seth Rogen star in The Interview, which is the story of two TMZ-type-show stars that travel to North Korea to “interview” the country’s dictator. As the new trailer reveals, they’re recruited by the CIA to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, and that’s where the ballsiness comes into play, because they’re not even pretending like this doesn’t have international incident written all over it. Sure, it’ll be hilarious to watch the real Kim Jong-Un pretend that he’s readying his stock of cardboard missiles as he shakes his tiny fists in rage and demands that Dennis Rodman lift him up so he can slam dunk a globe, but this is going to do nothing to help relations and get some of that sweet North Korean crystal meth coming to America.
The Interview also stars the always wonderful Lizzy Caplan as a CIA agent and Randall Park as Kim Jong-Un. No word yet on whether or not Jonah Hill will show up as the ghost of Kim Jong-Il, but he probably will.
It’s especially insulting to send two actors whose names are probably reallllllllllly hard for North Koreans to pronounce.
Dentist/Actor Ken Jeong?
I could not be more stoked for this. Channing Tatum cameo as Kim Jong Un’s sex slave or GTFO.
This trailer left me cold. I’ll wait for a red band.
this could be really good, but then again This is the End looked that way too and ended up being quite shitty
I have a strange feeling this is something they thought up while stoned at one of Franco’s parties.
I need to start drinking again because this wasn’t funny. Dumb and Dumber To looks funnier
Drinking won’t help. Trailer isn’t the slightest bit funny. Only getting praised because Rogan and Franco are internet darlings.