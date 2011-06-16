James Franco’s latest venture: “The Museum of Invisible Art.” Seriously.

Whether he’s filming naked chick machete bike fights, carving “Brad Renfro” into his arm, or getting Gucci to pay him to walk around Paris with a prosthetic penis on his face for the film “Dicknose in Paris,” James Franco is a delightful rabbit hole of never-ending absurdity. His latest venture is something called “The Museum of Invisible Art,” which, by the sounds of it, will bring him even closer to literally smelling his own farts. Yes, I consider farts to be “invisible art.”

From the project’s Kickstarter page:

As an extravaganza of imagination, a museum that reminds us that we live in two worlds: the physical world of sight and the non-visible world of thought. Composed entirely of ideas, the Non-Visible Museum redefines the concept of what is real. Although the artworks themselves are not visible, the descriptions open our eyes to a parallel world built of images and words. This world is not visible, but it is real, perhaps more real than the world of matter, and it is also for sale.

Important Note: When you contribute to this Kickstarter project, you are not buying a visible piece of art! You will not receive a painting or a film or a photograph in your mailbox. What you will receive is something even more fascinating: The opportunity to collaborate in an act of artistic creation. You will receive a title card with a description of a piece of art, as well as a letter of authentication. You may mount this card on a blank wall in your home or gallery. What comes next is up to you! The artwork comes to life—and takes on full personal meaning—in your imagining and describing of it, both to yourself and to your visitors. You may also choose to sell the non-visible artwork to another collector, to exhibit it elsewhere, or to lend it back to Praxis when we take the Non-Visible Museum on tour.

For now, we want to tour this museum in the U.S. and Europe. For each exhibition, we will give a tour of the Non-Visible Museum, describing to all those in attendance what they are looking at and imagining. As this tour grows, we will continue to collaborate and add new works.

Thank you for reading this far and dreaming with us.